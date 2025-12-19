I am somewhat late to this. However, it is with good reason, because I am not one of those clickbait writers who write about something in the moment because it is in the news today. I have to think first. With that said, I am shooting from the hip today, no facts or hyperlinks, just emotion.

In my youth, I frequently went bowling. During the Summer on Saturdays, my Church (Calvary Lutheran) participated in a youth bowling league. We weren’t particularly good, but the fellowship was worth it, and it was fun. What I recall is that strikes were rare for us, and when we failed to knock all the pins down, we got a second chance to clear the frame. This was called a spare.

Over the past few months, a select group of politicians has displayed an extreme level of outrage because the current administration has taken it upon itself to reduce the distribution of narcotics via the use of military force. More specifically, the use of more than one strike (double-tap) to complete their mission.

It has gotten to the point where members of Congress made a commercial replete with talking points, to question whether or not these are illegal orders, asserting that members in the military should not obey such orders if the THINK they may be unlawful. They appeared in this video to urge service members not to comply with orders they deem illegal.

When asked directly about the strikes against the boats from Venezuela, Mark Kelly says, “Well, I don’t know.” He says there needs to be an investigation to determine whether or not the strikes are legal or illegal, while at the same time claiming that members of the military should disobey illegal orders. But yet when asked directly about an order from the president, he cannot give a straight answer on whether or not it’s an illegal order.

For some reason, people have become overly protective of drug runners departing the shores of Venezuela. They are now the latest iteration of the “Maryland Man.” I only ask when news channels will begin caring for victims of drug cartels as much as they regularly worry and advocate for criminals and drug traffickers? How stupid do you have to be to even think those boats aren’t carrying drugs? You must be really dumb if you believe that fishing boats with multiple outboard motors and piles of white blocks just lying around—clearly visible in the footage—are not fishing boats.

Outside of the horrendous coverage by corporate media in defense of these drug traffickers is the stance maintained by leading figures in the democrat party. Seems they care more about them than the tens of thousands dying from the epidemic of narcotics flooding our shores. Protecting cartels’ business should not be something advocated for by any politician. What happens if we hit a terrorist and the terrorist survives? Are we supposed to send a helicopter to rescue him and then give him first aid?

First, when a Democrat begins a sentence with “Let me be clear,” ... anything that follows is a 100% lie. The drugs are “weapons of mass destruction.” Anyone protecting drug cartels is most likely on their payroll. If someone high up in the government is trying to defend foreign criminals, look around for ILLEGAL OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNTS.

There were no questions about the August 2021 Kabul drone strike, which occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan, as U.S. drone operators launched a Hellfire missile aimed at a vehicle suspected of being linked to ISIS-K and plotting an imminent attack. Instead of militants, the vehicle carried civilians, including at least seven children. In total, 10 civilians were killed, including the driver of the car (an Afghan aid worker) and nine family members. Initial U.S. military statements claimed the strike had destroyed a legitimate ISIS-K threat and referenced secondary explosions as evidence of explosives in the vehicle.

Supporting drug runners who kill American citizens is pretty much an idiotic and crazy work. Millions of Americans have been murdered by drug gangs in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, and overdose deaths have ravaged communities. Addictions have torn families apart. It’s made poor, young, desperate women do unspeakable things. Cartels have injected decades of death into our nation, and now, for once, we’re finally killing them.

Yet instead of addressing this, some go out on a limb and defend the people facilitating death. I cannot understand fussing because it took two missiles to destroy a drug shipment; in bowling, it is called a spare. Don’t knock all the pins the first time you get another ball. What is the big deal? This is what happens in war.

How do these cats think air strikes work? Are we only allowed to use one missile? And if the boat doesn’t sink, the coke is still floating around, and not every terrorist, what are we supposed to do? Wait for bad guys to jump out and let them run away so they can get into another tank? If the coke boat hasn’t sailed after the first strike, do we wait for the narcoterrorists to call for back-up and load the cocaine onto another boat and get away? Or do we just knock the boat down to the bottom of the ocean like we just did? These traffickers are on deliver or die missions. They are not leaving hundreds of kilos floating in the Caribbean. These guys’ lives mean nothing. It’s the kilos that count.

They say refuse illegal orders, but we can’t refuse illegal aliens. Why are they so against us Americans? I don’t get it! If I decide to rob a bank, I know it is against the law, and when the police come to get me, there is no judge or jury. If I resist arrest, I will be eliminated, not wounded. Get the picture? So, these people who are against eliminating the cartels and drug trafficking have never had a family member who has been turned into a zombie from the drugs, or they are on the take from the cartels, or both. There is no other common-sense reason.

Progressives are always defending the “wrong side” because it seems they benefit at the receiving end. Why doesn’t the Democrat party care about people dying from drugs? The only reason I can imagine is that they are taking money from the cartels under the table. At this point, Democrats would support Cancer if Trump tried to cure it. Like, are they seriously clutching pearls about two terrorists who, supposedly, they would have been okay with killing as long as it was done with one missile? But two missiles?

I’m really getting tired of them trying to sabotage our country’s progress. Love him or hate him, he is still our president. Every day, they are doing something to undermine progress, which undermines every citizen from fixing our country. These people don’t care; they will allow the country to burn so long as Trump gets nothing done. That’s un-American - I have no idea how they get away with this every day and have millions of people (worst sector being white liberal angry women) that support the chaos.

So, did President Obama’s military special forces kill several people getting to the room where bin Laden slept? Yes. Women. Yes. What is different? Drugs have killed many more people than people using bombs. How come the liberals and the liberal media didn’t say anything about Obama and the Biden regime striking hundreds of innocent civilians during their presidencies, with drone strikes? What American law makes conducting strikes on terrorists/drug smugglers in international waters illegal?

These folks sitting on their ass in Washington, talking smack without the slightest clue about what orders were issued and telling our service members to refuse orders, in the name of protecting drug runners, are out of their minds. Who in their right mind would expect current members of the military in real time to disobey the president to determine whether or not a president’s orders are legal or illegal? But they can’t determine whether or not the president’s orders to strike Venezuelan drug boats are legal or illegal. That makes no sense. It makes absolutely zero sense for cats to sit on national television and to say that members of the military should be able to determine in real time whether or not an order is legal or illegal. But he can’t do it. If the goal is to eliminate the target, then you should finish the job and eliminate the target.

The law of naval operations is not the same as the law of ground operations, and there is a clear precedent going back a long time saying you can attack merchant vessels, and the President makes that call. Presidents with increasing regularity have been bombing countries. Obama bombed countries. Bush bombed countries. You know, in fact, the bombing of Iran, the nuclear facilities, is very similar in a certain sense. Presidents drop bombs and have done so with impunity, gathering impunity for the last 50 years, and the courts have refused to provide guidance. For better or worse, they’ve said, “Look, this is not our call to make. We will not resolve this.”

All I am saying is that if they can’t detail something Trump has done illegally, what they did is literally the DEFINITION OF SEDITION. What American law makes conducting strikes on terrorists/drug smugglers in international waters illegal? And don’t give me any Geneva Convention shit, fck them tricks. Plus, I do not care about Ukraine, it ain’t in my backyard. I am down with defending our hemisphere in our backyard, on our borders, not theirs. I will also not listen to these cats who clearly didn’t care about the gangs when they were here, or about the women being trafficked, or the kids being attacked, or the rapes. They only care about victims when it becomes politically expedient. All of a sudden, they’re experts on war crimes. I refuse to invest any amount of caring in those people on the boat because they are terrorists. Everyone in a war is killing the opposition. War crimes are a myth. Survivors can come back to fight.

It’s America first period. If you don’t like it, you have plenty of countries you can flee to. Democrats just continue with this “criminals are victims” bulls**t. As I said, in bowling, a spare happens when you knock down all 10 pins using two rolls in the same frame. Dead drug traffickers can no longer traffic drugs, and that is good enough for me.