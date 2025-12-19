ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
13h

"Dead drug traffickers can no longer traffic drugs, and that is good enough for me."

Me too Torrance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Renée Austin's avatar
Renée Austin
12h

Thinking first is exactly what makes your writing so compelling. The emotion lands because it’s considered, not rushed. That’s why your pieces linger and resonate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture