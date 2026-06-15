ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
6h

Outstanding read sir. Yes the Left has adopted Islam, Nazism, Racism and Violence as their platform. Hopefully enough sane people will see through it.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and the United States of America.

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