I don't know what I will add, but here goes. I wonder how history will record U.S. politics from 2010 to 2030. Not so much about the rise of Donald Trump, but more as it will pertain to the rise of socialism, in the form of Democratic Socialism in America, and how it overtook the Democrat party.

It would be fascinating in 2090 to read how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Julia Salazar, Summer Lee, Zohran Mamdani, Nithy Raman, Katie Wilson, and Graham Platner will be described. Especially Graham Platner, and the way in which progressive Democrats contorted to support him, if elected into office.

Off the top, on the eye test alone, if there was a picture in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) for Borderline Personality Disorder, he would be it. If ogres were real, he would be what I imagine them to look like. I can even see him living under a bridge, taking a bite out of a woman's leg.

I didn't know much about the dude until I began writing this. Likewise, although I have an extreme fondness for history and consider my knowledge of WW II to be above average, I have to admit I had never read about the Totenkopf. The SS, yes, but the SS-Totenkopfverbände, not at all. If I did, I don't remember anything about it.

Ask me about Adolf Hitler’s 1938 Sudetenland invasion over the border region of Czechoslovakia, and I am your man. Ask me about events leading up to the war, like the Holodomor, the Communist man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed millions, and I am your man.

Since I began putting this together, I have learned (or should I say leared) plenty.

The Totenkopf (German for "Death's Head") was both a symbol and the name of several organizations associated with Nazi Germany. The term became most infamous through its use by the SS (Schutzstaffel) under Adolf Hitler.

The SS-Totenkopfverbände division was established by Theodor Eicke. He was one of the most influential and notorious figures in Nazi Germany. A senior SS officer, he played a central role in creating and organizing the Nazi concentration camp system, and later commanded the 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf during World War II.

Eicke served in the German Army during World War I and joined the Nazi Party and the SS in the late 1920s. He became a devoted supporter of Hitler and Heinrich Himmler. In 1933, he was appointed commandant of the Dachau Concentration Camp. There, he established strict regulations and disciplinary practices and created an organizational model adopted throughout the concentration camp network. His methods emphasized absolute obedience, ideological indoctrination, and brutality toward prisoners. His trained guards became members of the SS-Totenkopfverbände.

During the Night of the Long Knives, Eicke personally participated in the execution of Ernst Röhm, the head of the SA (Sturmabteilung), after Röhm refused Hitler’s order to commit suicide. Historians suggest that this action increased Eicke’s standing within the SS hierarchy.

Eicke began the SS-Totenkopfverbände in 1934. These units guarded and administered concentration camps. Members of the SS-Totenkopfverbände were deeply involved in crimes against humanity, including the persecution, imprisonment, and murder of millions of people under the Nazi regime.

In his book Soldiers of Destruction: the SS Death’s Head Division, 1933-1945, Charles W. Sydnor notes that many former concentration camp guards were reorganized into the 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf. This division fought in the Battle of France (1940) and was involved in the invasion of the Soviet Union (1941). Also, members of the division were implicated in atrocities, including the Le Paradis Massacre (1940), in which British prisoners of war were executed. In May and June 1940, the German Wehrmacht and Waffen-SS murdered an estimated 1,500 to 3,000 Black French colonial soldiers (known as Tirailleurs Sénégalais), after they surrendered during the Battle of France.

Described as the military arm of the SS, the Totenkopf Division, after the war, at the Nuremberg Trials, was declared a criminal organization because of its major role in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Because of these associations, the Totenkopf symbol today is widely recognized as a symbol connected with Nazi ideology and atrocities.

With respect to Platner, where should I start? Progressives are working double shifts to make us all think dude is just one of the guys. Cats like Graham Platner are not relatable to normal men. He's not like most guys. Most guys don't claim to be communist, wish that Purple Heart recipients would have died in battle, buff the banana in porta-potties, or have opinions straight out of 1952. He is all over the place. I will begin with the basics, the Totenkopf tattoo.

According to his account, he got it in Bosnia in 2007, when he was a Marine, and he, albeit an admirer of WW II history, was unaware of its origins, symbolism, and meaning, allegedly, until 2025, when he conveniently had it covered 18 years later.

It is as if the left thinks that what it takes to “be a man” is a Nazi tattoo. Not only does he look like the result of a casting call for the Third Reich, but he could pass as Theodor Eicke’s great-grandson.

His story has been contradicted by several individuals, including his former campaign director, Genevieve McDonald, and “several of Platner’s ex-girlfriends.” McDonald said he knew it was a Nazi tattoo, yet kept it for 18 years. As a candidate, he is carrying more baggage than an international flight to Cape Town. He’s more than just flawed, or else he would not require a crisis communications team. Apparently, ‘context matters’ now means, ‘Please stop reading after the first sentence,’ of anything I write or say for Platner.

I have heard some say it is not as bad as a swastika. When I hear stuff like this, I'm like mane, it is the emblem of the Nazi guards at the death camps, which IMO is way worse than a swastika. He actively selected that, a Nazi Concentration Camp Guard tattoo. There is nothing worse you could have on your body. Yet his advocates want us to believe that it is an obscure symbol. So obscure that it was on every SS officer's hat. Talk about gaslighting.

Negrocrats, like Sunny Hostin, are using their platform on ABC’s The View to urge viewers in Maine to vote for Platner. If he had a KKK tattoo, would she vote for him?

Democrats call Republicans "white supremacists" while endorsing an actual one. They say they believe all women, when they only mean believe all women if they are Democrats. Their actions tell the public that you can be a Nazi who locked your girlfriend in a room against her will, and remain worthy to be in the U.S. Senate.

It’s true entertainment watching progressive hypocrisy on full display. I’ve met guys like Platner working in prisons. They were all ex-cons, and nothing could be worse than supporting an ex-con with a Nazi tattoo, because in prison, that makes you a white supremacist and representative of the Aryan Nation - people with confirmed support for Nazism.

Platner claims to be an average blue-collar Mainer, but went to prep schools that cost $75,000 a year (Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn) and came from a very wealthy and well-connected family.

His grandfather, Warren Platner, was a world-famous architect. It is reported that chairs made/designed by him go for asking prices of over $20,000. Bronson Platner, his father, operated his own law practice for more than 30 years, served as an assistant district attorney in Maine, and ran unsuccessfully for state senate

Platner’s disclosures show that most of his income is from $4,800 monthly in disability, with little to no income from oyster farming and harbor duties. According to Fox News:

“Platner’s 2025 financial disclosures show that he listed “other $5,001” as his annual income from farming oysters. The candidate’s entire business is only worth between $50,000 and $100,000, which accounts for his boat, lines, anchors and other farming equipment, per the disclosure.” … “He earned an additional $3,000 serving as the harbor master for Sullivan, Maine, — a role the Washington Free Beacon reported was largely clerical and where he was responsible for overseeing the 17 boat moorings on the small town’s coast.”

In fact, the Platner’s campaign website was not registered until 2023, while his oyster “business” was not registered until 2024 (via @kristencianci on X).

At a recent campaign rally, Platner said:

“If I had my way, elections would last two months, they would be publicly funded, and if a billionaire looked at a TV ad the wrong way we’d put ‘em in jail.”

This shows that he has little if any self-awareness, given that he said this after it had just been reported in the New York Times that he allegedly kidnapped a woman and locked her in a room against her will overnight.

Platner has also drawn scrutiny over years-old posts tied to a deleted Reddit account he has acknowledged owning. In these posts, he called himself a “communist” and referred to police officers as “bastards.”

All these red flags were overlooked by Democratic Socialists of America operatives, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, who determined that Platner would be the best candidate for Senate in Maine possible, given his bona fides of being pro-Hamas and constantly saying ‘Gaza’ and ‘genocide.’

I reckon Democrats are just going to play the ignorance card when it comes to the Maine Senate race. Progressive Democrats like Elizabeth Warren see Platter as the man to fix their party’s problems. Jennifer Welch defended Platner, who is alleged to have physically manhandled a woman and left bruises on her body, and locked a woman in a room, by attacking his opponent, Susan Collins, saying that she was “voting to dismantle protections that keep women safe and keep women free.” Crazy work and word play from a woman on record supporting men with dicks cosplaying as women to participate in sports with women and use their locker rooms.

Saikat Chakrabarti, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff, who just recently ended his effort to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress for the District 11 Congressional seat in California, and who was once seen sporting a “T-shirt bearing the image of Subhas Chandra Bose, a dubious Indian independence figure who collaborated with Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime during World War II,” attacked Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss, calling for him to be primaried because he opined that Platner’s Nazi tattoo, was personally disqualifying for him. Auchincloss is an American-born Jew. Is it so strange to see a Jewish person being nauseated by Nazi SS symbolism?

They call MAGA a cult, but if you don’t support a guy with a Nazi tattoo, you must be primaried. One Maine voter suggests that Platner’s SS tattoo is not a major issue for her, but that an Israeli flag tattoo would be a deal-breaker. Do let that sink in.

Progressive support for Platner tells me one thing for certain: that Muslims have taken over the Democratic Party. The party realizes its only chance at power is winning the Muslim vote. Democrats will now actively work to drive every Jew from the USA. This is a fact.

They have no firm values beyond their penchant for control and power. They endlessly call President Trump a pedophile, they keep calling him a Nazi, they keep calling him a racist, and a rapist, but support a candidate who is accused of the same thing, and have the confidence and temerity to request forgiveness and redemption on his behalf. A man who is, by his own words, a rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist racist, who is astutely experienced in locking women in rooms, against their will, while trying to break their arms.

He’s proven himself to be a pathological liar; that the oyster business is totally a sham, and that he has told people it’s a Nazi tattoo for years, posted online about the iconography, and a long-time ex-girlfriend says he referred to the tattooed emblem by its German name.

It is unbelievable, you cannot make this shit up; Democrats are overtly and actively supporting a degenerate running for the United States Senate seat for Maine.

All I am waiting for now is for the women he sexted with on Kik to drop, and how many of them there were, and how many of those were of age.

Started May 11, 2026. Finished June 9, 2026. I need 8 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 25 IN HISTORY.