I am writing this as I sit outside my front door on my eleven acres, eating fried fish, cheese grits, toast, and drinking Ethiopian coffee (a habit I developed after living in Ethiopia 27 years ago).

Age makes a person think of some strange stuff, like remembering when Mumbai was Bombay, when Beijing was Peking, and when East and West Pakistan fought a war, which was on television every night. Like I recall not so long ago, the mantra of the progressive left was a multi-faceted, pooled constellation of ‘Democracy dying in darkness,’ no one being ‘above the law,’ and fighting to “save and preserve the institutions of democracy.” How rapidly things change when things do not go their way. Now they are pushing to destroy the foundational essence of the Constitutional Republic called the United States of America.

Democrats lately have been calling for packing the court, impeaching justices like Thomas and Alito, rewriting state laws to remove sitting justices, or fully throwing out all of Virginia’s state government. If this is saving democracy, then pig pu$$y ain’t pork. Of particular interest to me is the call to abolish the electoral college.

I was reminded of this after a discussion with a fellow Substack essayist about the recent Louisiana v. Callais case and the resulting redistricting in Tennessee. So I would like to thank Joshua Smith, whose Substack is here, for getting me to take this essay out of draft form and finally complete it two years later.

Hattip to Joshua Smith, do give his Substack a drive-by. It was a very civil and polite exchange of perspectives. His position was that ex post facto, the SCOTUS decision, that “[blacks’] votes count less because of the redistricting.” He added, “The electoral college, gerrymandering with cracking and packing means less republicans can get more representation in the Senate. Which means that there isn’t a representative democracy.”

I attempted to explain to him that my point was simple, basic math. 1 vote = 1 vote. 1 = 1, and that voting is an individual sport. Not a team sport, unless all black folk are a monolith, and the same. I put forth that I had “no issue with the electoral college. Otherwise, it would be like giving the World Series or NBA championship to the team that scored the most points instead of winning the most games. This is representative of who won the most games. Each state is a game; the number of voters is just points.” I closed by saying, “I vote in one state. Meaning via my analogy, I vote in one game.”

His retort:

“Your position contradicts itself. You said you respect ‘one vote = one vote,’ but defending the electoral college means defending the opposite. The NBA metaphor breaks down for two reasons. First, championships aren’t decided by personal opinion, so it doesn’t map onto voting at all. Second, every game is weighted equally in the regular season. The electoral college doesn’t work that way. More populous states get less voting power per person because electoral votes are capped relative to population. A cleaner metaphor: the country votes on its favorite soda. More people pick Coke, but more states pick Pepsi, so Pepsi wins. That’s the electoral college. The “winner” isn’t actually most people’s choice.”

I maintained my contestation. Let me attempt to clarify. Albeit not an expert on the reason why the Founding Fathers pushed for the establishment of the Electoral College, nor have I read any books on this topic, I read a few research articles (#1, #2, #3) on the topic a while back in preparation to share my thoughts on the EC.

From the way I see things, the Founding Fathers created the Electoral College as a compromise between several competing fears and political goals during the drafting of the Constitution in 1787. Different founders supported it for somewhat different reasons, but the main themes were preventing direct mob rule, balancing power between large and small states, protecting federalism, creating a buffer against uninformed voting, and preserving the role of the states in presidential elections.

So, against popular superstition, the Framers did not design it to advantage the slave states. As one scholar noted:

“The Founders rejected direct popular election of the nation’s Chief Executive. Instead, the Constitution requires that voters choose “electors” from their state, who meet to select a President and Vice President. Each state receives electoral votes equal to their representation in the House, plus two for their senators. Because of the extra two votes, the Electoral College (a phrase nowhere used in the Constitution) gives an advantage to smaller states, which otherwise would be swamped by their larger sisters.”

Taking it a step further, Amar (2007):

“But as James Madison made clear to his colleagues at Philadelphia,2 the deepest political divisions in early America were not between big and small states as such; rather, the real fissures separated North from South, and East from West. Moreover, once the modem system of national presidential parties and winner-take-all state contests emerged-a system already visible, though not yet entrenched, at the time of the Twelfth Amendment-the big states obviously had the advantage.”

Madison worried that a nationwide popular vote would allow demagogues to manipulate public opinion. In The Federalist Papers, especially Federalist No. 10 and No. 39, Madison argued that large republics needed layers of representation to filter public passions. He believed citizens would often know little about candidates outside their own state, that temporary emotions could produce dangerous leaders, and a representative mechanism could stabilize elections. In essence, the Electoral College acted as a “filtering” institution between the public and the presidency.

Alexander Hamilton gave the most famous defense of the Electoral College in Federalist No. 68. He argued that electors would be informed individuals, deliberate independently, and help prevent unqualified or corrupt candidates from becoming president. He especially feared foreign governments influencing elections.

Being a man after my own nature, George Mason argued that ordinary voters in one state would know little about candidates from distant states. He famously said choosing a president by direct popular vote would be:

“As unnatural to refer the choice of a proper character for chief magistrate to the people, as it would be to refer a trial of colours to a blind man.”

His concern was practical. The fact was that America was geographically huge, meaning that communication was slow, and national campaigns did not exist. The Electoral College was meant to solve the information problem.

Some, like Gouverneur Morris of New York, initially supported the concept of the popular vote, and actually favored direct election more than many founders did. However, many delegates rejected his view because they feared large states dominating, uninformed voters, and instability. Thus, the final Electoral College system became a compromise between Morris’s popular-election preference and delegates wanting Congress to choose the president.

Now, back to my analogy. The Founding Fathers designed the Electoral College less like a national popularity contest and more like a championship tournament built around representation and geography. In other words, the presidency was fashioned to be decided the way the NBA Finals or World Series is decided, not by total points or total runs scored across America, but by winning states, regions, and contests within a federal system.

First, take the issue of the popular vote vs. the electoral vote; it is the same as total points vs. games won. In the NBA Finals, a team can score more total points across the series, but still lose the championship if they lose more games. Example: Team A wins four games by 1 point each; Team B wins three games by 25 points each. Team B may score more total points overall, but Team A wins the championship because the system values winning contests, not raw cumulative scoring. That is very similar to the Electoral College.

A presidential candidate can pile up enormous vote totals in a few large states, yet lose enough other states to lose the presidency. The founders intentionally designed it this way. Why? Because they did not think the president should represent only population centers. They thought the president should demonstrate broad geographic legitimacy across the union of states.

States in the Electoral College = Individual Games in a Championship Series. Think of each state as its own playoff game. Winning California, Texas, and Florida by massive margins is like winning Game 3 by 40 points. It looks impressive, but it still counts as only one game. Meanwhile, narrowly winning several competitive states is like grinding out four close playoff wins.

The founders wanted candidates to compete across many states, build coalitions, and appeal to diverse regional interests. Not simply run up the score in dense urban population centers.

One could also point out that in this analogy, federalism suggests that conferences and divisions matter. The United States was originally viewed not as one giant democracy, but as a union of semi-sovereign states. That is why the analogy fits professional sports leagues so well. In the NBA, divisions matter, conferences matter, and playoff seeding matters geographically. A team does not become a champion merely by having the league’s highest total scoring output.

Likewise, the founders believed that states mattered politically, regions mattered culturally, and the presidency required support spread throughout the federation. James Madison and Roger Sherman especially believed the union was a compact among states, not merely individuals. So the Electoral College was designed to preserve the political importance of states themselves.

As the Oklahoma Thunder proved, small states mean that small-market teams still matter. Without the Electoral College, candidates could theoretically focus almost entirely on giant metropolitan areas. The founders feared this would make smaller states politically irrelevant. Sports leagues face similar concerns.

Imagine if only New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas generated all the championship influence and television money. Small-market teams would eventually feel excluded from the league. Leagues therefore create conferences, salary caps, drafts, divisional structures, and playoff systems to preserve national balance and league-wide legitimacy. Similarly, the Electoral College ensures Wyoming, Vermont, and Delaware still matter politically. The founders feared that if smaller states permanently lost influence, the union itself could fracture.

In basic terms, the founders feared, for lack of a better phrase, “Stat Padding.” In basketball, a player can score 50 points in a blowout loss. The stats look amazing, but they did not produce meaningful competitive success. The founders feared something similar in national elections. For example, huge vote margins concentrated in a few places could make large parts of the country feel ignored. The Electoral College forces candidates to spread support geographically rather than merely maximize raw vote accumulation. Alexander Hamilton believed this reduced the risk of purely emotional mass politics dominating presidential elections.

The Electoral College is like winning the NBA Finals or World Series because the system rewards winning across a broad competitive map of states and contests — not simply running up the biggest national statistical total.

Given this, it is difficult to ignore the quickness with which democrats are moving to destroy the foundational institutions of democracy they claim to defend from the existential threat of the Trump Presidency. Democrats appear to care only about power. They don’t care about the rule of law. They take on the penumbra of a kid taking their ball home when they are not picked on a team, or who wants to change the rules when they cannot win.

Newest Democratic idea: “Let’s abolish the Virginia state constitution on a partisan majority vote.”

Marc Elias, who served as general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and is considered to be well-known for election law, voting rights litigation, and representing Democratic political campaigns and organizations, has announced that Democrats should move to abolish the entire Virginia government because the Supreme Court wouldn’t let them violate the Constitution to draw a 10D-1R map.

After a 2026 Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Hakeem Jeffries referred to the conservative majority as “illegitimate” during press conferences and TV appearances, reacting to the Court’s ruling on racial gerrymandering and voting-rights enforcement. He also stated Democrats would consider broad judicial reforms in response to what he described as attacks on voting rights, saying that “Everything is on the table.”

Some Democrats are on record endorsing a formal Supreme Court expansion bill (“court packing”), restructuring lower federal courts, and term limits. Some have even floated an idea to lower the retirement age for Virginia Supreme Court justices and replace them. Specifically, they suggested lowering the mandatory retirement age for Virginia's Supreme Court from 75 to 54, which would mean removing Cleo Powell, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, and the first African-American female to serve on Virginia's highest court. I should not have to inform anyone that openly pushing to overthrow the Virginia Supreme Court and abolish the entire Virginia State Government is crazy work.

I am beginning to think that this left-wing "threat to democracy" stuff is pure projection ( authoritarian bullying camouflaged as “pro democracy”. They say that “Trump poses the greatest threat to our democracy since Nixon,” but he is not advocating to abolish the Virginia state government. They claim that Trump threatens American"norms and institutions," but when things go against their desires, those same norms and institutions need to be changed or eliminated. For the progressive left, the saying is: “When you can't win the game, try to change the rules.” But what should one expect from a party that lacks the self-awareness to realize calling for taxpayer-funded teeth for homeless Meth Addicts, as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has just announced, is not a winning or popular campaign message. Or that California spending nearly $189 million to give every prisoner, including death row inmates, a free iPad is outright stupid policy.

Democrats must not take control. If they do, they’ll change the system such that they’ll never be able to be removed from power. Democrats never play by the rules. They are so desperate for a win against Trump that they are trying anything to win. This is why they see all things as Jim Crow. Describing everything they reject as Jim Crow is the reason why people stopped taking the term seriously.

We still need to vote big in November. Don’t let up! Even with the victories, we still need to vote. So, to progressive America, please stop dividing us by skin color. We are all AMERICANS!!! If you won’t, then I look forward to having even more black Republicans winning elections.

THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 25 IN HISTORY. I need 6 more to reach 40 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks to my two new subscribers ( <unset> and Christine).