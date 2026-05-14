ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
3h

I saw that thing with Karen Bass and teeth for meth addicts

If this woman gets re-elected I can only conclude the citizens of LA are just too far gone or the illegals are voting

This is what she focuses on … meanwhile parts of her city were burning and she just stands there with a dumb smile.

I’ve never been to LA just the airport and that was enough. A major American city and the airport is a dump.

My perception is the very wealthy have it just fine, everyone else gets to live in a dump

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Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
1h

To the Democrats, fairness is that they always win, always

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