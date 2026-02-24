I attempted not to cover this subject, because I thought it was too soon. But half a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon later, here I am. However, from here on, all that I will reflect on will be based on secondary sources, since I did not see the Grammys and have not watched any of the Winter Olympics in Milan, except for online coverage of the mass rioting in the streets around the central venue (Shout out to the Times of India).

Seems that all it takes for these new-age liberal progressives to care about something is whatever image of pain and suffering is presented as the on-trend, fashion-forward smoke-signal of the day on the cathode ray tube. Monotonously over the past year, this off-key chorus of virtue has been the deportation of illegal aliens, after an estimated 10 to 20 million (not including got aways) total entered the nation (including arrests or other contacts) since Biden took office in January 2021 through fiscal year 2024.

The claim is that deportation efforts under the current administration are illegal, barbaric, and Nazi-like, and target all “brown and black” people, resulting in children being separated from their parents. They feign outrage, albeit in a purposefully selective manner. None of these cats, media included, pronounced a single word or sentence in lividness about the 200,000 to 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children whose HHS welfare checks could not reach after being placed with sponsors following their release from federal custody by the Biden administration.

They have ample time to wear stickers and buttons that read NO ICE and to harp (No offense to the beer - one of my favorites) daily on the shame of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detaining a five-year-old Minnesota boy after his father ran away and left him alone. At the same time, the mother would not take him, yet remained silent as a church at midnight about the Trump administration rescuing and locating more than 62,000 unaccompanied migrant children from situations like sex trafficking or forced labor who had entered under the Biden administration. There are too many of these false virtue prophets to name, to even put their pictures on milk cartons, but I found a few I shall take to task, I have read about over the past few weeks.

First at the plate is Billie Eilish. Like the dude who took up space during this past Super Bowl halftime, I never knew who she was and cannot name a single song she sings. Recently, while accepting her Grammy Award, she said that “there are no illegal people on stolen land,” followed eventually with, “Fck ICE.”

First, Eilish talks like she is thinking in lowercase, and her thoughts are buffering. It is as if her brain said, ‘Hold up… let me load the rest of this sentence.’ That ain’t dumb, that’s dial-up consciousness. I would not be surprised if she answers questions like she is allergic to punctuation. I cannot forget the observation that Billie sounds like she learned history and geopolitics from a fortune cookie that fell behind the couch. Everybody likes, ‘Ooooh, she’s deep.’ Nah, she just paused long enough for y’all to project meaning.

People say Billie Eilish is a genius. Genius? If whisperin’ obvious thoughts made you smart, half the country would be valedictorian at 3 a.m. She doesn’t sound dumb; she sounds like somebody who realized early that saying less makes people think more. That’s not intelligence, that’s weaponized ambiguity. She answers questions like, ‘I dunno… It’s just a feeling.’ And the media like, ‘WOW.’

I am thoroughly disgusted with the virtue signaling of these spoiled brats. She wanted to be the “one” from the Grammys that everyone is talking about the next day. She was trying to lecture the people on a stage at an award event that is by invitation only and has security. And all the clapping seals in the audience are just as vapid. Society needs to stop idolizing these empty vessels. These so-called celebrities at the Grammys alienated over 50% of the American people with their anti-American comments.

Something about Billie Eyelish really creeps me out. Her eyes look soulless and drugged out, as if she is not in control of herself. She will be on the View next. She is what one gets when the lips are bigger than the brain. I do not think she expected all of the negative pushback afterwards. She got a reality check from the real world, and may as well change her name to Bud Light now.

After her “America is Stolen Land and no one is illegal” quip, the Tongva tribe requested their land back, on which her mansion is built, since it sits on stolen land. I suspect that she immediately called the police on the Tongva tribe and her lawyer in that order.

Hollywood lives in an alternate reality, and this means that sometimes these elites must be reminded of their irrelevance. As I said before, she wanted to be the “one” from the Grammys that everyone is talking about the next day. She got what she wanted, LMBAO.

I love to see when folk ruin their careers over their big mouth. Keep your mouth shut, you are just a bunch of losers in Hollywood. You have no idea what the real world is like, so keep your mouth shut, and maybe you won’t lose your fans. Strike three.

Next up are two of these Olympians participating in the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Italy, a place I was in just over two years ago (while at Lake Como). I admit, I cannot name one US Winter Olympian today, or since the year 2000. Before this, I could even name figure skaters. I remember Dorothy Hamill, Scott Hamilton, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Peggy Fleming. In Speed Skating, there were Bonnie Blair and Eric Heiden, and in Skiing, I recall Picabo Street and the Mahre Brothers.

The present batch of US Winter Olypians seem to have fallen from the Megan Rapinoe and Colin Kaepernick tree of I am oppressed and live in a racist country. This is where I suspect freestyle skier Hunter Hess came from. In an interview this past week at the 2026 Winter Olympics (Milan-Cortina), he was asked about how he feels about representing the United States under the Trump Administration and the mass deportation effort. In response, he said:

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

If I didn’t read how he spelled his name, I would have considered him to be some distant relative of Hermann Hesse (Author of Siddhartha, Peter Camenzind, and Journey to the East - only works of his I’ve read and own).

I remember when US Winter Olympians loved America so much, they got mad when they couldn’t be the American flagbearer (see Shani Davis). WTF does he mean? Just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.

He was followed by Ms. LGBTQRSTUV123, team USA figure skater Amber Glenn. At a pre-Olympics press conference, she added:

“I know that a lot of people say you’re just an athlete, like, stick to your job, shut up about politics, but politics affect us all. It is something I will not just be quiet about because it is something that affects us in our everyday lives. So of course, there are things that I disagree with, but as a community, we are strong, and we support each other, and brighter days are ahead of us.”

These people are a joke. I am embarrassed to have these idiots representing the US and hope they lose all their sponsorship deals after the Olympics. So you disagree with some policies, speak out about it at home, not on the world stage, on the dime of taxpayers who voted for mass deportations of ALL illegal immigrants. You will not see members of other nations speak out against their country. If politics got you in your feelings that much, you should have declined your spot and stayed your lame azz home. This is not 1968.

As for Amber Glenn, how is ICE carrying out federal law a threat to queer and gay rights? What human rights are queers and gays fighting for? Name just ONE right that has either been eliminated, curtailed, or even proposed to be removed or curtailed. Lil momma talk like America is Iran or the Gaza Strip.

I am disappointed and outraged that these clowns are disrespecting the USA in front of the world. I am very sad that they are representing the USA. All they are doing is exhibiting total disrespect for the majority of Americans who voted for this.

These people are so poorly spoken, it’s embarrassing. If they hate America so much, why are they at the Olympics? It is a freaking PRIVILEGE to represent America on the world stage at the Olympic Games. It’s time we start sending true Americans and patriots to represent the country rather than these woke activists. Such is shameful, ungrateful, despicable behavior.

They don’t represent the people who voted to secure our borders. They represent the people who celebrate murder. There is a reason why I don’t watch the Olympics anymore, especially since they made a mockery of the last supper in Paris. If they felt this way, why compete and earn the choice to go to the Olympics? People like this are a threat to our military if they ever choose to sign up.

Bringing politics to the Olympics is defeating the heart of what they represent: to bring countries together in peaceful competition and represent your country as best you can. How dare they be allowed to represent our country while openly hating on our nation? They took those spots away from athletes who would’ve been proud to be there.

Why represent America if you can’t stand with America, during the good, the bad, and the ugly? Putting politics above country is despicable. As Herb Brooks said:

“The name on the front of your jersey is way more important than the one on the back.”

These disgraces don’t need to represent America. We need to stop letting these people have the perks of being in America and representing America while at the same time speaking against and disgracing America. Give their positions to the Americans who are proud to be American.

This is classic celebrity virtue signalling, all talk from echo chambers with zero awareness of the contradiction, just like all of the contrived indigenous land acknowledgements read all over the place, like they were the Nicene Creed.

At the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, actress Julianne Hough delivered an Indigenous land acknowledgement before the show started:

“We gather in celebration of the Oscars on the ancestral lands of the Tongva, Tataviam, and Chumash peoples, the traditional caretakers of this water and land. We honor and pay our respects to indigenous communities here and around the world.”

The Hollywood Digital Climate Summit also opened with a formal land acknowledgement statement recognizing the Indigenous land on which the climate summit attendees were gathered. Likewise, the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in Minneapolis land acknowledgement read:

“This land was not claimed or traded. It’s part of a history of broken treaties and promises — and in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress Indigenous peoples’ cultural and spiritual history.”

All of this is dumb. If you are not going to give your land back, tear down your walls, or let illegal immigrants live in your house, then STFU. Stop making excuses, as we recently noticed being done by CBS.

CBS News just wrote a story on an internal DHS document that shows that less than 14% of nearly 400,000 individuals arrested by ICE in President Trump’s first year back in power had violent criminal records. Reading this oe would assume that this is a small number (56,000). But if you remove the sleight of hand and deceit, as Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, pointed out:

Drug trafficking, Distribution of child pornography, burglary, fraud, DUI, embezzlement, solicitation of a minor, and human smuggling are all categorized as “non-violent crimes.”

According to DHS

“Horrendous crimes such as the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, burglary, fraud, human smuggling, even being in a gang like MS13 or Tren de Aragua, or being a known or suspected terrorist are considered ‘non-violent crimes’” by the media.”

”Take Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla [IMAGE BELOW], who was wanted back in El Salvador for aggravated HOMICIDE, extortion, possession of drugs, and a litany of other felonies. However, his only crime in the U.S. was driving without a license. “

”It is absurd to quantify Lazo-Quintanilla as “nonviolent” when he is a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and was on El Salvador’s most wanted gang members list. He was a public safety threat that we were fortunate to apprehend BEFORE he could victimize Americans.”

Why does everyone on the left conflate illegal with legal? They couldn’t go to any other country and just “live there”. Only in America. None of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin’s illegal alien killers had any “violent” criminal history before they committed their crimes.

There are way too many progressive graduates of the Quality Learing Center speaking on subjects they have LEARED nothing about. If I ski, and that’s all, my response to such a question would have been:

" I have NOTHING TO DO WITH THE POLICY OF MY GOVERNMENT .... I ski for a living. Why the fuck would you ask me? "

If you don’t like the country, quit taking money from the government for your sport. This could be solved by sending them home, removing them from the Olympic teams. They use the funds and facilities of this country and do so to represent this country with honor and integrity. They do none of that, so cut them loose.

This is what happens when you don’t think for yourself and blindly support the current thing. You just know Grammy girl spent weeks coming up with that, and she thought it was so deep and insightful. The way she smirked when the rest of the circus cheered her on. This is the furthest apart regular people and celebrities/politicians have been. They are completely removed from the reality they actually believe in, and they really believe their own delusions.

This just goes to show celebrities need to keep their mouth shut on political stuff when they have no idea what’s truly going on. Number one, they are billionaires; they do not care at all. They make more money than they know what to do with. Number two, all these celebrities don’t have to worry about safety.

Ask Billy girl about the Salvadoran illegal alien soccer coach in the Los Angeles, charged with murdering one of his teenage players and sexually assaulting two other boys (also charged with 8 counts of sodomy of a person under age 16, and oral sex on a minor under 16), and she has nothing to say.

This is who these people are protecting and defending , so don't get it twisted. The level of disconnect these idiots have is astounding. How can it be “stolen land” when they don’t believe in borders? They do not even know that they, modern celebrities, are the reason normal people no longer watch award shows.

It is the same for the winter Olympics athletes; how many athletes would have loved to have gone to represent the US? It must be exhausting being a victim 24 seven. I mean, if you hate your country, you CAN NOT represent it. If they are having mixed emotions about representing the United States,. then maybe they shouldn't represent the United States or live here, it ain’t rocket science.