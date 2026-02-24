ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Alison Bull
10h

Skier Hess spent a lot of time walking back his comments and attempting to troll Trump, which is funny.

https://nypost.com/2026/02/20/sports/hunter-hess-crashes-out-in-freestyle-halfpipe-final/

The men’s hockey win wiped out all those spoiled brats with a master class of patriotism and brotherhood. When they brought the kids and jersey into the team photo for their fallen teammate, my eyes teared up. It made the rest of the whiners look so small.

FWIW, I watched a lot of the Olympics and our athletes were really wonderful. The few brats were a tiny exception.

Lori
9h

Spot on Torrance. I ditto all your sentiments. And yes, Ellish's eyes and face freak me out. She gives me the creeps like she is a bot and not human.

You missed a fantastic hockey game and those boys are the real thing; All American, loving our country and celebrating what the USA stands for. They were personally invited by Trump to the State of the Union tonight! The girls hockey team declined to go and I think (hopefully I am wrong) that is bc they are the typical young white women libtards who hate Trump. As I said, I hope I am wrong.

All other Olympic pissers and moaners can exit stage left like Hess.

BTW, the bourbon looks delicious!

