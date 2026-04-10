I hate to do this again, but this was not planned, so this will be like an impromptu pimp slap in verbal form. I am hereby interrupting the 8 essays I have in the queue for this.

Let us clear the air before I go off into left field, a little personal historical primer on the kid. When I did mess up stuff as a child, the adults in my family would confront me, and if what I did was seen as the worst of all human behavior, they would use hyperbole filled with metaphors to communicate how serious my actions were.

Hyperbole is an extreme exaggeration, not meant to be taken literally. When my grandmother would say that she would “Beat the black off of me,” I never took it literally, because in reality it was impossible, now if she said boil, that would have been different.

All my grandma was doing was intensifying a threat by implying an impossible outcome (changing someone’s race through violence). It encompasses a metaphor, because it uses “black” not literally as skin color to be removed, but as a stand-in for identity. So it functions metaphorically, though in a racially charged and offensive way when perceived by others. However, since all parties involved were black, I took it to mean that “I had fucked up this time.” Beyond literary devices, it’s also clearly a threat, meant to intimidate, which my grandparents were adept at. I felt the same way when they would tell me they would “split my head to the white meat.” I really knew I had fckd up then.

A few days ago, in a social media post, President Donald Trump, while speaking about Iran, said:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The statement was posted on Truth Social on April 7, 2026. It was part of an ultimatum to Iran tied to a deadline over reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending hostilities. The quote referred to a potential large-scale U.S. military strike if no agreement was reached. In an additional line from the same message, he added:

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

For the usual suspects, this was the most problematic statement ever made, especially by a sitting President, they said.

One dude was so upset that he said that Trump was threatening to cripple a country of 93 million people, adding that such would be catastrophic and one of the worst crimes against humanity in history. Another pundit said something to the extent that “This is way beyond a war crime. The extinction of a civilization is a crime against humanity.” Then the homerun swing was, “A president is threatening to commit genocide! When is that ever ok in any country?”

I could not contain myself; the more I read, the more my gut hurt from laughing out of control. They gave LMBAO an entirely new significance.

As stated earlier, beyond literary devices, 47 is clearly making a threat, meant to intimidate, the Islamo-fascists who have been in control of Iran for nearly the past fifty years, equally as proficiently as my grandparents. Keeping it a thow-wow, Trump would not crack the top 100 in grandparents’ hyperbole usage in American history. However, his point was well made.

What Trump meant was that he was going to knock out all of their power infrastructure, and in doing so, it would result in the end of Iran as we know it. We know this because all historical connotations and definitions of civilization reference a lifestyle, not a human race.

Iran is less than 40 percent Muslim. The majority of the population is Persian and secular, with a substantial Kurdish, Jewish, and Christian population.

Regardless, war is war. All this woke ideology of fair rule-based war is just a fantasy until it’s go time. Doesn’t matter WHAT President Trump says, okay - get real. He can say, “Have a blessed day,” and the reaction will be sour and front-page news. What haters fail to get is that 47’s purview is rooted in the perspective that making money is better than making war. A $2 million surcharge to pass? No biggie, Americans won't pay or suffer; we don't need oil from the region, we have our own, but CHI-NA will.

Besides, I've read and know of way worse things said. Lyndon B. Johnson, after he championed and signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and pushed through major voting rights legislation, is commonly purported to have said:

“I’ll have those [N-word] voting Democratic for 200 years.”

Although there is no solid historical evidence that Johnson actually said this, there is a single secondhand account from an Air Force One steward noted in Robert Dallek’s book Flawed Giant: Lyndon Johnson and His Times, 1961-1973.

Although there are no recordings, transcripts, or contemporaneous documents to confirm it, the record of Johnson's regular and daily use of racist language in private at times is well documented by historians. As Adam Serwer wrote in 2014:

“According to Johnson’s biographer Robert Caro (Master Of The Senate: The Years of Lyndon Johnson), Johnson would calibrate his pronunciations by region, using “nigra” with some southern legislators and “negra” with others. Discussing civil rights legislation with men like Mississippi Democrat James Eastland, who committed most of his life to defending white supremacy, he’d simply call it “the nigger bill.””

The way people are talking about what 47 said has me scratching my head. Imagine if cell phones and social media platforms existed when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor; what FDR might have left in the historical record.

In the early part of the 21st century, no one got disconcerted with Mike Tyson when he told an opponent:

“I’ll eat your children!”

Tyson shouted this during a 2002 press conference promoting his fight with Lennox Lewis (which took place on June 8, 2002, at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, and my ex-girlfriend fought on that card - Corinne Van Ryck DeGroot). The event turned chaotic, with insults and a physical altercation between the camps. The full rant included multiple threats, but “I’ll eat your children!” became the most famous line. But the fact remains that no one actually thought or believed Tyson was going to gut his children and throw them on the grill.

It was so extreme and unexpected that it became one of the most quoted moments in boxing history. It also reinforced Tyson’s intimidating (and sometimes volatile) public persona at the time.

So take a chill pill already, and give it a break. You, as we all know, are not mad at what was said, but rather mad at who said it. This is self-evident by the way those Democrats who were unnerved and afluttered by President Trump saying that the U.S. would obliterate Iranian infrastructure, like Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Ro Khanna, went from screaming ‘WAR CRIMES’ to ‘Trump Caved.’

If Trump attacks, it would be "War crimes," but if he doesn't: "TACO!" Chris Murphy went from threatening to charge President Trump with war crimes if he refused to negotiate with Iran to describing negotiating a cease-fire with Iran as “caving in.” At this rate, he, the Democrats, and CNN might as well relocate to Tehran. To my knowledge, they never complain about the Islamic Republic of Iran calling America “The Great Satan.”

I saw Democrats go from “WAR CRIMES!” to “well… diplomacy is complicated.”

That was the fastest rebrand since Facebook became Meta. Democrats were like, “This is immoral! Unacceptable!” Then Trump backed off from Iran, and they said, “Well… let’s not rush to judgment.” That ain’t a policy shift, that’s emotional damage control.

All I am saying is that Democrats went from “WAR CRIMES!” to “Trump folded!”

Pick a lane, because they sound like a Yelp review during a breakup. What do you want, World War III or a group therapy session? That switch-up was so fast I thought I was watching the NBA trade deadline. Same team, new narrative, no defense either way.

You know what a real war Crime is? Our politicians and corporate media openly supporting our enemies. I am just gonna chalk this up to the game and add "war crime" to the list of meaningless words progressives have ruined, so they can be as uptight and vexed as they desire. At this point, "War crimes" has as much weight as "fascist" or "racist."

They’re so “concerned” about language yet say nothing as people scream and hold signs that say F*** ICE. All I can summarize is that we have TRAITORS in our country, and that we are dealing with sick fools. TDS is real, mane.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo.