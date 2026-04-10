ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
19h

The demorats have twisted everything they touch. It’s always been based on Marxist ideology. Communist have killed millions, but Democrats have ruined millions and millions of families in their glee socialism.

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
19h

"Making money is better than making war." That is Trump in one sentence. All I can deduce is the democrats want death and destruction at a slow drip for eternity rather than ending the misery in dramatic fashion. Btw, like your grandparents!

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
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