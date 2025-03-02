I Once Respected Jamal Bryant and Eddie Glaude - Psyche, Not Really
Men who place emotion above reason, logic, and fact cannot be trusted, and these two do so and give Morehouse College a bad name.
Off the rip, I anticipate I will take some serious second Battle of Fallujah flak for this take buttarah, you know, Jones here still gone jump off in the deep end. As my son incessantly notes, “I am the king of DGAF.”
One thing about writing essays is that they take away from my historical publishing but seem to have no impact on the rate at which I subm…