ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
23m

Reminds me of the ultimate Karen couple encountered by my daughter and son-in-law some years back. Their apartment complex was backed up to a mall area and they would regularly walk their dogs around a mall retention pond, and there was a couple that accessed their property through the parking lot, and a retention pond bordered their property but was separated by a high fence. This Karen couple told them they couldn't walk their dogs around the pond and incessantly harassed them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture