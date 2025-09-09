Note: Starting October 1, 2025, I will have the post live for 24 hours. No longer 72. The capitalist in me has overruled the altruistic me. Apologies. However, I will pin old stacks for free if folks need a fix, weekly. Support your folk mane.

In terms of career paths, outside of playing professional baseball and writing, I have always wanted to be a scientist. I shifted from wanting to be a chemist to an oceanographer, then an archaeologist, and later a geologist during my rock-collecting phase around age 9 or 10. I even wanted to be a paleontologist. Paleontology is the scientific study of life in the past, primarily through examining preserved remains, traces, or imprints of organisms, known as fossils. It combines elements of biology, geology, archaeology, and ecology to reconstruct Earth’s history of living organisms. As the record shows, I gave up those ambitions to focus on tracking and controlling the spread of infectious diseases, mostly tropical diseases. However, I still maintain the desire to document new additions to the lineage of the human species as understood through paleontology and genetics, and I believe today I may have achieved my goal.

Now we are all aware of the early Hominins (7–4 million years ago), categorized mainly due to their bipedal features: Sahelanthropus tchadensis, Orrorin tugenensis, Australopithecus afarensis, and Australopithecus africanus. I know there are a few more, but these are the only ones I can remember by name, and if you doubt me, ask any of my students for the past 30-plus years. They love me, man, they think I'm smart, and funny as shit. Plus, as a bonus, they are afraid of me; I don't know why, but I like that too.

Then we have the genus Homo (2.8 million years ago – present). I will follow this by reciting, as the kids say, “No homo.” This includes Homo habilis (first known stone tool use), Homo erectus (First to leave Africa; advanced tools, controlled fire, and engaged in long-distance travel), Homo neanderthalensis (400,000–40,000 years ago and lived across Europe and Asia; adapted to cold; advanced culture, burial practices, interbred with Homo sapiens), and, Homo sapiens sapiens (modern humans - originated in Africa; advanced cognition, language, symbolic thought, agriculture, technology). Don't know why I know or remember this shit, but again, I left out a few, but these are the only ones I can remember by name. I take pride in not messing up the sequences if I want to keep it a thow-wow. But then again, there are more neurons in the human brain than stars in the Milky Way galaxy, and I am proud of the few that have stayed with me this long. Long enough for me to announce my discovery and addition to the lineage of the human species - Homo sapiens kareanus.

Although I suspected this species existed, I was not able to confirm or verify its reality until recently, via video footage of the creature operating in its natural environment, consistently presenting itself as an anal pore, ass hole, or anus.

For the past decade, the search for this elusive creature was well established, and their physical traits documented: the haircut, thick rimmed glasses, and probably a nose ring too, says it all. But not until a few days ago, after watching a sports outtake from a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins baseball game on September 5, 2025, did I stamp this as a reality.

It involved a dispute over a home run ball hit by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader. A father caught the home run ball and gave it to his son. Then, a woman confronted the father, claiming the ball was hers, ending with the father eventually giving the ball to the woman to de-escalate the situation, and just to get rid of her. It was this time that I secured confirmation existence of Homo sapiens kareanus.

A few things before I get into the detailed traits of this humanoid species. I know many would say that the father should have never given the ball to her, instructing her to back off and take a flying leap instead, saying loser move on. Others would say the man was weak for giving her the ball, and the outright definition of a beta male. I think he did the right thing. Dad has his fists ready, but realizes it is a woman and pulls back. Good for him.

He demonstrated what it truly means to be a bigger person. It's not worth teaching your children anger or leaving them with a memory of Dad getting into a conflict with a random older woman. There’s a time and place to teach a boy to be tough, but this wasn’t it. He could have yelled in the lady’s face, but instead, he showed his kids what being a bigger (and better) person is. And sometimes, there is a reward in that.

As for the traits, Homo sapiens kareanus is typically a female Karen who looks 30 going on 60, with the same two-tone Karen haircut and wearing woke Rachel Maddow glasses. The fact is, the Cracker Barrel CEO’s glasses tell me everything I need to know. I still wonder if those glasses and haircut make a person insufferable, or if insufferable people naturally gravitate toward them. In summary, they are the real-life version of Marcy Darcy from Married With Children.

There are a multitude of Karens going wild and Karen Freakout compilation videos on the internet. I included an example of one below. The typical Homo sapiens kareanus is more akin to Jen Rubin, Megan Rapinoe, and Elizabeth Warren. They think that they can control every single thing in the world, and everything they say is of the utmost importance. Most likely, you can find the on the local HOA, school board, tennis club committee, and women's union committee.

As for the Phillies’ “Karen Ball Woman” Psycho, I was surprised she wasn’t wearing a mask. A Kamala Harris voter without a doubt, who I can guarantee donated to Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. My first question was, Did Rosie O'Donnell sneak back into the US to catch a baseball game? Or was she her baby sister? Nonetheless, there is nothing more dangerous than a Florida Homo sapiens kareanus, off their meds, out in the wild. I would not be surprised if she had a Handmaid’s costume hanging in her closet.

The baseball bomb appears to have landed directly near the seat of the woman who has now been dubbed 'Phillies Karen' by the internet. A short scramble ensued, and a nearby father who ran down the row from his seat emerged victorious, displaying the prized pelota before handing it off to his son.

Imagine being a so-called adult who is so spoiled that she would take a baseball from a child? Getting a ball at a game is a huge thing for a kid, I remember how my daughter beamed when she got hers at a Braves game at old Turner Field. Does she not understand how home runs work? Whoever gets the ball first is always the golden rule. Foul balls are free game, and it doesn't matter if you jog from a few seats over. Unless you snatch a ball out of someone's hands literally, it’s come first serve. Wasn’t her ball? Just because it falls near your seat doesn’t make it your ball. From what I watched, the lady or the man beside her dropped the ball. The father of the child picked it up. Little Momma was out of line.

What is up with these grown adults taking things from children? Grown women or men fighting over a ball at games is so sad. This is absolutely insane. Taking a ball from a little kid is really hitting a new low. If you lose the ball in the scrum in the seat, then you lose the period, you lose, give up full stop. Grabbing the dad as he’s hugging his son is unreal. The way she walked back after getting the ball shows exactly what kind of trash bag this person is.

You know, when she walked back with the ball, she was thinking to herself, I showed them. If “I need to speak to your manager” ever had a facial expression, she showed it. But the patriarchy, am I right?

Keeping it a thow-wow, Philly Slim is disgusting. The entitlement and gaslighting from her were as if she literally thought she was entitled to that ball because it bounced next to her. It would not amaze me if she thought that the gift bag and bat belonged to her, too. The whiny "You took it from meeeeee" makes it even worse. What a miserable human being. People really think getting things is in their will. She never had the ball, and she was mad because someone’s kid, who behaved fine, “took” her ball. Unbelievable. This nasty woman tried to ruin it for him. Kudos to the Marlins and Phils for making it up to the kid.

She is being clowned all over the internet for her behavior. I hope it was worth it to her. Meanwhile, the father and son are being treated royally and may even get tickets to the World Series.

That was the most pathetic example of adult behavior I have ever seen. What makes you think the ball was yours? What a clueless woman, she never had a hand on it, and even if she did, the guy picked it up cleanly off the ground. That is the definition of Homo sapiens kareanus. This poor lady will get correctly identified eventually. She could get elected president and win the Nobel Peace Prize, and her obituary would read:

"In 2025, she became the most famous Karen of baseball history."

The existence of this hominoid type is not sex specific. Many males have the same traits. These observations are not surprising in the least, seeing that family and marriage are rare and low priorities for this species. Therefore, it is not wise to even consider Homo sapiens kareanus for marriage, because if you do, they will likely ruin your life.

This is why many live the majority of their aged years single, alone and lonely, childless, and shopping on the boxed wine and cat-food aisles of their local grocery store.

The internet is unstoppable, and people will discover who she is. It won't be a good time for her. I wonder if Slim Goodie regrets her actions. The video of the incident is everywhere. It's national news, if not international. Her neighbors, coworkers, family, friends, people where she shops, and where she goes have seen the videos. With the Internet, people can't hide anymore. They find out who you are and where you live, then make that information public. What a wonderful world.

