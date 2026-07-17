I want to acknowledge that I did not create the nickname for the current Texas State Representative James Talarico, who is running for U.S. Senate. I first heard it used by Jesse Watters on The Five. Then I heard Greg Foreman (Black Conservative Perspective) on YouTube describe it as Talarico’s “stripper name,” so I ran with it, with attribution mandatory.

Until November, I have decided to write about and share my views on these new Democratic Socialists running for national office across the nation. I have already written about Graham Platner and Adam Hamawy. Herein I will share my sentiments on Saikat Chakrabarti, Abdul El-Sayed, and a few others when they catch my attention. So, no holds barred, I will be going in on James Talarico today.

First off, dude is campaigning like he wants to turn Texas into a gay bar. But the shoe fits, because his supposed girlfriend is a vegan political-lobbyist cat mom who likes dancing at local gay bars but hides. Plain and simple, it appears Texas Democrats have managed to find a Senate candidate who makes Beto O’Rourke look like Dirty Harry.

On the surface, it would not surprise me if Talarico was picked to run for office by Yale Law-educated Daniel ‘intense vocal fry’Moraff, 31, the grandson of one of the Toys “R” Us founders, who was barred from Rep Summer Lee’s campaign following at least 3 complaints of sexual misconduct. On a tangent. I’m surprised it was a woman that accused him because, if I am being honest, he and Talarico are making Harry Sisson look like an alpha male.

In my world, Talarico is what you get when a bevy of atheists pick a "Christian" candidate in an attempt to win Christian voters. He is the media’s latest Democrat darling since their last one, and the dozens of others before that. Journalists love them some him/her. They see him/her as the most Christian politician maybe ever.

In a sermon at his church, he is on record saying that the “trans community” needs “abortion care.” His church is also pushing trans books on kids in the church library, including “This Book Is Gay,” which is a how-to for gay sex for kids. According to one source:

The Texas church where Democrat James Talarico has delivered his radical sermons is pushing radical gender ideology on children, featuring books filled with sexually explicit content and transgender ideology. Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the crucial Senate election in November, attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin. There, children have access to a library stocked with “banned books” that promote ideas rejected by most Christians, including books that contain descriptions of anal rape, incest, and oral sex, according to a Daily Wire review of its offerings. Books found in the St. Andrew’s catalog include the book “Gender Queer,” which includes illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, and the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which discusses anal rape and incest. “This Book Is Gay” has a chapter on the “ins and outs of gay sex,” while the book “Becoming Nicole” tells the story of a gender-confused teen boy who identifies as a girl with the support of his family. In “The Courage to Be Queer,” the author claims that “God is queer.”

Democrats are trying to present him as a moderate because they believe that moderate in 2026 means white fake Christian and allegedly straight male. This is what they’re trying to present to the electorate as again their moderate candidate. Talarico is just Kyle Kulinski, who watched The Passion of the Christ on DVD once, without the blond hair.

Talarico also said that he thinks God “is nonbinary.” First, I do not know what this means. No male or female? God is called the Father, and Jesus is called the Son. Fun fact: There are only two gametes in humans. If you purport gender is on a continuum, you should go back to school. Because the only continuum you demonstrate is the continuum of stupidity. There’s no continuum between chromosomes.

Even if God is “non-binary”, it is irrelevant. WE are humans, not God. “God gave HIS only begotten son.” The Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate used his "God is non-binary" assertion and the biblical story of the Annunciation, where the angel Gabriel approaches Mary, to argue that abortion access is biblically supported because creation requires bodily consent.

WTF (Forgive me, I am writing this as I sip on a Negroni outside my home)? Mary had not even conceived yet when the angel came to her, and she said God’s will be done. He acts like Jesus was already in her womb, and she was given a choice for abortion. Does he know how abortions were done back then? How stupid to say something about the Savior of the world.

The acoustics in this guy’s head must be amazing. If this is the Democrats’ candidate, they’re done. He’s boring and freaky at the same time. Texas should look at what happened to Virginia when they elected a “moderate.” These democrats are delusional if they think this guy will win in Texas.

Salt of the Earth Americans are tired of these sterilized, soulless politicians created by ‘think tank labs’ who run for office to represent foreign interests and NGOs. James Talarico said that reducing meat consumption is “existential” to fighting climate change. In a resurfaced 2022 campaign clip, he said:

“I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign….. “We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.”

A non-meat campaign? In Texas? OK, well good luck with that. Texas elects a soy boy? The great beef state? Never gonna happen. Democrats have shown that Talarico will put his mouth on meat, but we still don’t know if he’ll actually swallow it or spit it out. Talarico might be vegan, but he definitely looks like he likes the meat! Talarico is not a Texas-style man; he fits in a San Francisco mode. Guaranteed this vegan won’t win in November.

During a May 11, 2023, episode of A Superbloom Podcast hosted by actress and singer Candice King, on trans kids, he stated:

“I love — I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.”

Does being a Democrat make men feminine, or does being a feminine man make you a Democrat? I don’t see many Texans voting for a candidate who looks like he plays with dolls.

His companion with a uterus and leather boots goes to gay bars to hang out with 6 gender friends who all think God is binary, and suddenly he’s wearing a big Texas flag shirt shoving meat in his mouth (or is it tofu) all while being conflicted over the American flag.

Democrats are operating the same way as the retard right. They view Twitter likes as translating to real-world wins, even as their approval numbers tank, while Trump is actually doing things.

Although a former seminary student, I question how he can suggest that Christianity is not "progressive," or that America is “not a Christian nation,” concluding that all religions contain the “same truth” as Christianity. In an interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein earlier this year, the 36-year-old was asked if he believes Christianity was “more true than other religions.” He responded that all religions contain the ‘same truth’ as Christianity, specifically that both Islam and Christianity are “equal pathways to truth.”

Texas and everyone in every state needs to get out in midterms and make sure these Democrats don't get back any power. 2024 was just a battle. The war at the ballot box is not over. It’s not Texans voting for him; it’s all the California transplants.

This is why you don’t want people from blue states migrating to red states, because you get crazy people like this who don’t understand you.

So, word of advice to all: beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing. Talarico will say whatever he feels the person he is talking to wants to hear. You can’t trust people like that.

Written May 20, 2026. I need 17 more to reach 60 paid subs. Help a man out, please.