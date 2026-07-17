ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
10h

This is all very good, but I have an alternative theory. They did not actually select these candidates for one reason or another; these are the only people the Democrats could get to run.

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Marsali S.'s avatar
Marsali S.
6h

We thought Beto was a little off. The dudes are getting stranger with every election cycle.

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