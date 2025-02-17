Hey 47, Can We Get an Executive Order to Remove All the FAA U.S. Drone Production Regulations?
It is 2025, how can the U.S. military go to war if needed, and we do not make combat drones here stateside?
I never paid any attention to drones until the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The reports about the war, even with its gruesome details, exposed me to the unprecedented and highly effective use of drones in modern warfare.
Azerbaijan employed a wide assortment of drones. I learned of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2s and Israeli…