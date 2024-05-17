Harrison Butker and Colin Kaepernick - Strong Men Versus Weak Men
I guess that cats who are pro-abortion don't want to hear about how being a mother is so fulfilling, so they censure people who highlight that fact.
G. Michael Hopf wrote an end of society as we know it type novel called “Those Who Remain.” It was part of a new world series of seven books. In this work, there is a most often quoted line:
“Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.”
The way I read it, it suggests the necessity…