First, something for the season:

But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord,

I wait for God my Savior;

My God will hear me. Micah 7:7

I love Christmas movies. I have a collection of them. Now for sure, my favorites are the classics: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), Miracle on 34th Street (1947), and Christmas Eve (1947 with George Raft). I’d be crazy not to add The Homecoming: A Christmas Story (The Waltons, 1971). I am also not ashamed to admit that A Beverly Hillbilly’s Christmas at Hooterville always cracks me up.

There are also the animated movies: A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965), How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966), and Frosty the Snowman (1969). And one would never forget Die Hard (1988), Home Alone (1990), and Jingle All the Way (1996 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad.

But I also love Christmas movies of all stripes, especially new-age romantic-comedy Christmas movies (Christmas Romcoms). I have a collection of more than 400 such movies. They are very basic. The main characters are usually writers, real estate agents, land developers, actors, or doctors. Single and widowed fathers, mainly, along with the woman in a bad relationship.

Many are set in the countryside or in places progressives describe as flyover country. The people are kind, warm, and love Christmas. Men do what we do during Christmas: trim the tree (a little), help bake cookies (a little), and stay out of the way while watching the women of the household decorate the house impeccably. To my dislike, there is too much hot chocolate and warm cider, and not enough let’s get a coffee or have a beer.

Can’t forget the ‘Save the Farm and Ranch’ stories or the inordinate amount of time it takes to tell A Christmas Carol. Regardless, I love them. I am just cheesy like that. I hate that all the endings have the romantic couple kissing in front of the tree or the Christmas decorations at the end.

I still cannot figure out how women can get 3 or 4 long wool coats in that one piece of luggage on wheels, let alone the scarves and boots.

So here is a shoutout to OWN, UpTV, Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas movies. With this said, below is a list of a few I find entertaining. Check them out if you can. Again, Merry Christmas, and I will be back with a bank on January 6, 2026.

A Chiefs Love Story - 2024 A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - 2019

Christmas on 5th Avenue - 2021 A Christmas Princess - 2019

Poinsettias for Christmas - 2018 Twas the Text Before Christmas - 2023

Rekindled for Christmas - 2025 Coyote Creek Christmas - 2021

Christmas with the Singhs - 2024 Cooking Up Christmas - 2020

A Christmas Switch - 2018 A Twist of Christmas - 2018

A Very Vintage Christmas - 2019 Check Inn to Christmas - 2019

Christmas Reservations - 2019 Twas the Text Before Christmas - 2023

Snowbound For Christmas - 2019 A Christmas Kiss - 2011

Finding Christmas - 2012 Naughty or Nice - 2012

Christmas in the City - 2013 Let it Snow - 2013

You Light Up My Christmas - 2019 Christmas in Evergreen - 2017

Snowbound For Christmas - 2019 The Road Home for Christmas - 2019

A Timeless Christmas - 2020 Snowed-Inn Christmas - 2017

Christmas Unwrapped - 2020 Mingle All the Way - 2018

First Christmas - 2020 A Christmas Duet - 2019

Miracle on Christmas - 2020 A Christmas Princess = 2019

Always and Forever Christmas - 2019 Christmas 9 to 5 - 2019

Christmas in Louisiana - 2019 Christmas Reservations - 2019

Holiday Rush - 2019 One Winter Proposal - 2019

Rediscovering Christmas - 2019 Good Morning Christmas! - 2020

Kiss Me for Christmas - 2020 A Runaway Bride For Christmas - 2025

Twinkle All the Way - 2019 My Christmas Inn - 2018

Aisle Be Home for Christmas - 2022 Snowbound for Christmas - 2019

B&B Merry - 2022 Small Town Christmas - 2018

A Christmas Duet - 2019 Christmas Time Is Here - 2021

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - 2019