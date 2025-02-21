H5N1, Knee-Jerk Reactions, and the Cost of Eggs.
Inflation is a given, but it is profiteering and the feckless actions taken by the Biden Administration to deal with the H5N1 avian influenza virus is why eggs cost so much.
I have been holding off on offering my thoughts on the price of eggs. The main reason I didn’t want to express my point of view on the subject was due to the repetitive mantra of ‘the cost of eggs’ by House Democrats and their media lapdogs, feeling it might proffer a morsel of validation to this (their) talking point. Nonetheless, here I am and here I …