ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Ira's avatar
Ira
2d

You're so right!

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Renée Austin's avatar
Renée Austin
2d

Great writing as always. Whether it’s words or images, you never fail to deliver just the right amount of shock value to land the point :)

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