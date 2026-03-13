Just going in and out on this quickly. Now I really do not claim a set politically, although I lean in one direction more than another. Only sets I have ever claimed represented cats in Memphis, ranging from Castalia to South Parkway, Willet and Glenview, to Bunker Hill and Alcy. I will mention no names, because real ones know who they are and value a top hat, canes, and a Playboy Bunny when they see them.

If you asked me, and I admit no one has, the political leadership of the GOP is acting like some little helpless biches. They are acting like they can do nothing to combat the false information constantly presented against immigration policy, military intervention in Iran, and tariffs.

Since the intervention in Iran, it seems as if the left is wishing for the U.S. to fail, if that means a loss for 47 - something I would have never thought I would ever see. Sadly, those on the right are accepting this without any attempt to combat it.

There was a vote a few days ago where Senate Democrats blocked advancing a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the department that includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

A Republican-backed bill to fully fund DHS (including TSA, ICE, CBP, FEMA, etc.) needed 60 votes in the Senate to move forward. But all except one Democrat voted against advancing that bill, so it failed to reach the 60-vote threshold. So because DHS funding had already lapsed, the agency has been in a partial shutdown.

Democrats say they do want funding for TSA and other DHS agencies, but they want changes to immigration enforcement first, including limits or oversight on ICE and Border Patrol operations, requirements such as body cameras and warrants for property entry, and other accountability measures after several controversial incidents involving federal agents. Because these provisions were not included, they blocked the Republican bill and tried to push alternative funding proposals.

Republicans argue that the bill should fund DHS immediately without policy changes, and that blocking it delays pay for TSA workers and risks airport security disruptions.

What has occurred has hurt TSA agents severely. They are bracing for their first full missed paycheck this weekend as the partial federal government shutdown approaches the one-month mark, with some reports documenting TSA agents sleeping in their cars to conserve gasoline. In Indianapolis, some agents have even quit, adding to massive delays observed across the nation.

No telling who and what is being allowed to get on airplanes, but even more dangerous is that the shutdown basically closes agencies like the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This is essential to maintain security cover, as any lapses in protections like patching and monitoring could expose government systems. Plus, with the new military actions in Iran, FEMA, and the current ongoing cybersecurity efforts, there is no time to fall back on not being on our highest level of alert with maximum manpower.

It is as if Democrats want the nation at risk, given that, as Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) notes, “DHS funds more than just ICE. DHS pays the salaries of 260,000 men and women over 22 different agencies.”

In just over the past two weeks, we have seen an increase in Islamic terrorist attacks conducted on U.S. soil due to the over 20 million unvetted criminal illegal aliens let in by the Democrats under the Biden administration. In no particular order, they include:

March 1, 2026: A mass shooting occurred at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street in Austin, Texas. The alleged gunman, Ndiaga Diagne (53), was shot and killed by police. Diagne expressed pro-Iranian, antisemitic, anti-Christian, anti-Israel, and anti-American views. At the time of shooting, he was wearing clothes with an Iranian flag design and declaring “Property of Allah.”

March 7, 2026: Two ISIS-inspired Muslim protesters from Pennsylvania, Ibrahim Kayumi(19) and Emir Balat(18), attempted to explode two improvised explosives outside Gracie Mansion.

March 8, 2026: Three Norwegian brothers have been arrested after blowing up an IED at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. All of the brothers, in their 20s, are Norwegian citizens with links to Iraq

March 12, 2026: A man drove a car into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, when he was engaged by armed security. The vehicle burst into flames and was/is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn, MI. He has allegedly been identified as Ayman Ghazaleh (Ayman Ali Alghazli).

March 12, 2026: A shooting at Old Dominion University, committed by an ex-National Guard soldier convicted of trying to support ISIS, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh (36), resulted in 1 killed, 2 injured, and the shooter dead. According to the FBI, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before opening fire.

One would think that people on their game would not sit by idly and just accept this, at least people with gonads, but you would be surprised. The GOP is not doing jack.

Back in Memphis growing up, we handled our business when we bumped into folks in the streets. That is old school. Now, the young kids call it “sliding.” They take it to their opposition before they even take a loss. Basically, an informal way of saying “come by” or “let’s go.” However, on a confrontational tip, it means to pull up on someone. Thus, “slide” can mean going to someone’s area to confront them or retaliate. My question is, given all the open animosity displayed to the U.S. by the left, when will leadership “grow a pair” and slide? Nonviolently, that is, let me explain.

These folks have to “Be brave,” “toughen up,” and “stop being scared.” They need to show some courage and backbone, quit whining, and stand up for what is right. There is no reason in the world that conservatives should not have already flooded the airwaves with commercials that begin by citing these recent Islamic terrorist actions, and connecting them with the Democrats’ failure to fund DHS.

The commercial showing Democrats sitting during the State of the Union was created by a conservative political group called American Sovereignty. It uses actual video from the 2026 State of the Union when Donald Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that the government’s first duty is to protect American citizens. Republicans stood while most Democrats stayed seated, and the ad highlights that contrast. The State of the Union was Feb. 24, 2026, and the ad campaign launched about two days later (Feb. 26, 2026).

Because the ad mostly reuses TV footage from the speech with narration and editing, political strategists say these types of ads can often be assembled in a day or two once the footage is available.

I am not suggesting anything of a violent nature. All I am asking is for people to stand on something and handle business on behalf of Americans. If democrats in the Senate vote against advancing a measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security, then pull their player card. Even put some images of long lines in airports across the nation because TSA is short-handed.

If the GOP bout it, bout it, leadership would carpet bomb the airwaves with commercials and make the pro-Hamas, anti-American, pro-Iran political opposition bow down, but then again, I might be wrong for thinking like this, and maybe that is just me still surviving based on tactics learned in South Memphis. So miss me with all that path to citizenship and mass amnesty shit.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo.