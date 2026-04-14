Dear Readers,

I write to the best of my abilities and share what I think. I write and provide top-shelf, relevant subject matter. So once in a while, I have to ask for your help to keep my foot on the pedal.

I hope all readers value my analyses, satire, humor, and presentation.

We are at war. This is their goal, so don’t forget, as presented in Obama’s own words:

April 17, 2026, Expect: Me Too, but not When It Comes to the Women of Iran.