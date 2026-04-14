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Dear Readers,
I write to the best of my abilities and share what I think. I write and provide top-shelf, relevant subject matter. So once in a while, I have to ask for your help to keep my foot on the pedal.
I hope all readers value my analyses, satire, humor, and presentation.
We are at war. This is their goal, so don’t forget, as presented in Obama’s own words:
April 17, 2026, Expect: Me Too, but not When It Comes to the Women of Iran.
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I think that the young woman IS a US citizen. I think that the video segment was clipped, spliced, edited (skillfully and seamlessly I might add). I DO believe that the Democrat (and RINO) strategy DOES call to make spurious arrangements to enable illegal aliens to vote. However, based on that video, I can not in good conscience indict BHO for having openly encouraged illegals to vote. When illegal aliens are allowed to vote, MY enfranchisement within the America body politic is stolen from me.