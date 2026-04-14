ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Ira
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I think that the young woman IS a US citizen. I think that the video segment was clipped, spliced, edited (skillfully and seamlessly I might add). I DO believe that the Democrat (and RINO) strategy DOES call to make spurious arrangements to enable illegal aliens to vote. However, based on that video, I can not in good conscience indict BHO for having openly encouraged illegals to vote. When illegal aliens are allowed to vote, MY enfranchisement within the America body politic is stolen from me.

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