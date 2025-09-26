Note: Starting October 1, 2025, I will have the post live for 24 hours. No longer 72. The capitalist in me has overruled the altruistic me. Apologies. However, I will pin old stacks for free if folks need a fix, weekly. Support your folk.

I am stepping across the pond today. I do not know what brought this on. I suspect either 47’s trip or Tommy Robinson’s march. I think it might be the St George’s flag. Anyway, here goes.

A long time ago, I was given a book by a dude I had never heard of. He was a French cat named Jean Raspail. According to the back cover, Raspail was a writer and a world traveler. The book was a novel called The Camp of the Saints.

A recurring theme in this work is the defense of traditional cultures, especially those he saw as threatened by modernity and globalization. The Camp of the Saints (1973) is a tale about mass migration to Europe leading to the collapse of Western civilization.

The story is set in the near future and begins in India, where a professor persuades the destitute masses to travel to Europe in search of a better life. A large flotilla of rickety ships, overcrowded with nearly a million migrants, departs for France. As they near Europe, the Western world is immobilized. Political leaders, intellectuals, journalists, and religious figures debate between humanitarian duty and protecting their own civilization. Many elites welcome the migrants out of compassion and universal brotherhood, while ordinary citizens become fearful of losing their culture and way of life.

France’s government, unable to act decisively, essentially allows the flotilla to land on its southern coast. Once the migrants disembark, waves of chaos and collapse follow. The novel portrays France—and eventually Western Europe—as overwhelmed and unable to resist the influx. The story ends with Western civilization, in Raspail’s mind, disintegrating under the weight of mass immigration, cultural guilt, and its inability to defend itself.

Some saw his story as prophetic or, at the very least, a warning about immigration, demographic change, and societal complacency. Folks sympathetic to his novel argue that many concerns the book raises (about migration, identity, political will, cultural integration) have become more visible in recent decades. Presently, we see this playing out in France, and also, in other European nations, one of note is the United Kingdom.

Now I know many writers and historians have recorded detailed notations on the history of Europe and the U.K. My first personal reading on the history of England was through the writings of the philosopher David Hume (who died in 1776, ironically), through his 6-volume work, The History of England (6 volumes, 1754–1762).

Hume explains that historically, the British Isles were divided among several peoples: the English (Anglo-Saxons and later unified under the Kingdom of England), the Welsh, the Scots, and the Irish, with Norse influence in some areas. By the Middle Ages, the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Scotland were the two main independent states on the island of Great Britain, while Ireland was also a separate kingdom.

Hume was built differently. At age 12, he entered university to study law, but became more interested in philosophy, history, and literature. Philosophically, he maintained an empirical view of the world, asserting that knowledge comes from experience. and skepticism (doubting claims not grounded in evidence). He argued that human understanding is based on habit and experience, not reason or innate ideas, and that morality is grounded in sentiment (feelings, sympathy), not abstract reason. Hume denied that we can know anything beyond experience.

In The History of England, Hume starts with Julius Caesar’s invasion and goes up to the Glorious Revolution. The first two volumes discuss the reigns of James I and Charles I, leading into the English Civil War. Volumes III and IV focused on the Commonwealth and Oliver Cromwell’s rule, and the Restoration and reign of Charles II and James II. The last two review the earlier period from Julius Caesar through the Tudor monarchs (Henry VII, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I). Although it has a limited use of primary sources compared to modern standards, Hume was able to apply philosophical skepticism to political history.

The other book that provided me with some additional information was Carroll Quigley’s Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time (1966). I was not aware of Quigley and this book until I heard Bill Clinton mention him and this work in his 1992 Democratic Convention speech, saying that he was his mentor at Georgetown University. It’s a massive, 1300-page work that details the global political, economic, and social history of the West from about 1895 to 1965.

In Tragedy and Hope, Quigley explains how the modern world developed, especially the Western world order and its institutions. He focused on the interplay of economics, politics, technology, and culture in shaping international relations. To him, this period of history could be best understood as a struggle between stability/order and the disruptive forces of war, nationalism, and social change.

Quigley saw the 20th century as shaped by both destructive cycles of nationalism and war (the tragedy) and the potential for peace and progress through education, technology, and international cooperation (the hope). He goes into this in his presentation on the Rise of Britain in the late 19th century to early 20th century, transforming Britain into a global superpower, as a result of its industrialization, imperial expansion, financial dominance, and geopolitical strategy, eventually leading to the implication that the international finance practices of the West sought stability but also unintentionally deepened conflicts (especially leading into WWI and WWII).

The tragedy was that Western civilization repeatedly fell into wars, depressions, and conflicts due to nationalism, greed, and short-term thinking; in contrast to the hope it produced via advances in science, education, democracy, and international cooperation (To him, which gave humanity tools to overcome these issues).

Neither Hume nor Quigley, I imagine, would have ever thought the England they wrote of so vividly would be as it exists today. From the government-led attacks on free speech, to the presence of Sharia courts across the nation, incessant knifings, mass immigration, and Islamic fundamentalist attacks, would have probably been something they would have considered to be fiction outlined in a Jean Raspail novel if he existed at the time.

The UK, under the leadership of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, would be something more akin to A Clockwork Orange - astonishing and unthinkable. In particular, if the leadership promotes and even questions whether or not the St George’s flag is a symbol of patriotic pride or anti-immigrant racism and xenophobia.

Seems the UK has taken a strong left turn. Take crime, in particular, immigrant crime over the last five years. Between 2020 and September 2024, nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants were recorded entering the UK. Roughly 78% of them arrived by small boats across the English Channel. This has made organized immigration crime, including smuggling, false documents, and facilitating people to cross borders illegally, to increase due to illegal immigration in the UK.

From 2021 to 2023, foreign national convictions in England and Wales numbered more than 100,000 in total, covering a variety of offenses (violent crime, sexual assault, drugs, theft. In the same period, sexual offense convictions by foreign nationals are reported to be more than 70% higher than for the British population, depending on how “foreign national” is defined and the metric used. Some reports suggest that foreign or non-UK-born nationals are arrested at a higher rate than UK nationals: one data set cited that non-UK-born people were “34% more likely to be arrested” than UK-born citizens. There are also claims that for certain crimes, particularly sexual offenses, foreign nationals are disproportionately represented among suspects/arrests relative to their share of the population.

Maybe instead of calling all concerned about crime and illegal immigration in the UK “Far-right,” perhaps the British Government should listen to its citizens. I do not understand what is wrong with the citizens of England embracing being Christian, seeing it as the land of the English, the land of freedom, and being proud of their flag. If a parent or person doesn’t support Islamic fundamentalism, having their children exposed to drag queens in school, and wants to live in a community free of grooming gangs and fewer rapes, so what if it does not hurt anyone else? What is it that makes holding these views “Far-Right?” I think it is common sense and good public policy wherever such is instituted.

There are issues, and the National government recognizes this. An analysis by the Centre for Migration Control found that in the first 10 months of 2024, there were about 9,000 arrests of foreign nationals for sexual offenses in 41 of 43 police forces in England and Wales. In that same period, foreign nationals were said to be arrested for sexual crimes at a rate of 165 per 100,000 of their population, compared with 48 per 100,000 for British adults.

Data also notes that convictions of foreign nationals for sexual offenses are reported to have risen over recent years; for example, Indian nationals showed a 257% rise in convictions for sexual offenses between 2021 and 2024, with the overall increase in sexual offense convictions among foreign nationals over the same period is reported to be around 62%. So if women and families feel the need to voice this as a safety concern, it should in no manner be labeled as a “Far-Right” issue.

And do not let me begin with the ubiquitous knifings. In England & Wales, the number of offenses involving knives and blades in the year ending March 2024 was over 50,000, which is more than 4% higher than in the year ending March 2023. The year ending March 2023 recorded 244 persons killed by another person using a sharp instrument. Some data shows the number of convictions of foreign nationals in recent years.

One analysis showed that from 2021 to 2023, about 104,000 criminal convictions of foreign nationals in England and Wales occurred in total, which may indicate that the rates are likely higher since the analysis does not specifically isolate knife crimes. So while foreign nationals are convicted for violence and other crimes in substantial numbers, it is impossible to tell how many of those convictions were for knife offenses.

Now, before I continue, I am just calling balls and strikes. This has nothing to do with Indians, or race or ethnicity - just numbers. I do the same stateside, because numbers have meaning and can point us in the direction of important problems and issues that must be addressed. For example, crime and murder in the black American community are problematic from my perspective, and I know this because of numbers. Recognizing it does not mean I hate myself as a black man in America.

In 2022, about 57.6% of known homicide suspects/offenders were Black. In 2023, that share was around 56.3% for known homicide suspects who were Black. Likewise, in 2022, the homicide victimization rate for Black male victims was 50.5 per 100,000 Black males. In contrast, the rate for male victims overall in 2022 was 12.3 per 100,000.

So yes, it is bad in the States, and it is bad in the UK. Even more so if you review the problems the nation has had with respect to Islamist radicalization/violence, or high-profile Islamist-related terrorism cases. Here are just a few I came across since 2020.

Feb 2020: Streatham stabbing. Sudesh Amman, under active counter-terrorism monitoring after a previous terrorism conviction, stabbed members of the public in Streatham, London; he was shot dead by police. The attack prompted urgent changes to early release rules for terrorist offenders.

July 2020: St Paul’s bomb plotter sentenced. Safiyya Amira Shaikh (formerly Michelle Ramsden) was convicted and given a life sentence for plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral and for supporting IS. She is thought to be the first lone female IS bomb-plotter prosecuted in the UK.

2021–2023: High-profile legal and public battle over “returnees” Shamima Begum. One of the high-profile cases of Britons who left to join IS and returned.

March 2021: Two terror plots were foiled during the pandemic. Counter-terrorism chiefs said three plots were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic period; two were Islamist plots.

Oct 2021: Murder of MP Sir David Amess (conviction 2022). Ali Harbi Ali attacked and murdered Conservative MP David Amess at a constituency surgery; the attacker was motivated by Islamic extremist views and was later convicted of murder and terrorist preparation.

June 2023: Teenager jailed for a planned Islamist-inspired attack. Matthew King (19) was jailed for life after being convicted of plotting attacks on British soldiers and police and expressing intent to join IS; his mother reported him to authorities.

May 2024: Ahmed Alid , a Moroccan asylum seeker, stabbed his housemate Javed Nouri (a Christian convert) inside their asylum-seekers’ accommodation, then went outside and fatally stabbed 70-year-old Terence Carney in Hartlepool. The judge ruled the murder was a terrorist act; Alid was motivated by anger over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

July 2024: Anjem Choudary convicted and jailed. Long-running legal action culminated in a conviction for directing/encouraging Islamic extremism and supporting Jihad.

October 2024: Callum Parslow. a far-right extremist (born UK citizen), Parslow traveled to a former asylum-hotel in Worcestershire and attempted to stab Nahom Hagos (an asylum seeker from Eritrea), asking where he was from, then stabbing him in the chest and hand. Parslow was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to life. His motive was extremist/racist/anti-immigrant ideology.

Let the politicians, especially the British Labour Party, tell it; their actions, policies, and messages over the last 8 years are inclusive. However, it doesn’t seem to include native-born British people. The times I have been to the UK, regardless of race, I never saw or interacted with anyone proud of their nation or flag, close to being far right. Just like for me and the average American citizen, seeing the flag—whether in your country or on TV during the Olympics—makes people proud. There is no far right, just the indigenous population who want their traditional views and rights to be represented.

How can flying or displaying the National or Union Flag in your home country ever be considered provocative? A country's flag represents its core values, history, culture, and national identity, acting as a powerful symbol of unity and pride for its people; to suggest otherwise is treason. It shouldn’t even be a debate. What a terrible state the UK has become; it is very sad. Why is this even a question? It’s the flag of the country.

Show me other countries where flying your own flag is called provocation instead of Patriotism, and also show me other countries where they fly other countries' flags more than theirs and it's applauded. I'll wait until you can show me that.

When a country’s flag is seen as a symbol of intimidation by all who oppose that country’s moral and national principles, who is in the wrong? No one should be offended to see the St. George flag flying in England. If you are offended by it, you are in the wrong country. Just as if you see the Betsy Ross, Appeal to Heaven, or Don’t Tread on Me Flags in the United States. If you are in England and don’t want to see the English flag, or in America and are offended by the American flag, then please feel free to leave.

To migrate to another country and then tell them that they are no longer allowed to fly their own flag in their own country sounds like a conquest to me. More concerning is that the government and corporate lobby interests are actively "incentivizing" migrants over UK-born citizens, many of whom are living below the Poverty line, who already have to compete with illegal immigrants for whatever scarce employment, housing, and community resources are left.

Illegal immigrants in tents, on roads, and in 5-star hotels, enjoying luxurious buffets and rooms, from this foreigner’s vantage point, seem to be treated better than anyone else. They are well accommodated for, including the Labor Party government permitting Sharia courts to operate in the United Kingdom as a fundamental “British value,” while at the same time redefining Islamophobia, to prevent and protect Muslim child rape grooming gangs from being described as racist. There are as many as 85 Sharia courts dotted across Britain. The councils, headed by local Islamic men, which the UK Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman, has unequivocally backed, have the right to operate.

All while London police threaten to arrest people for being “quite openly Jewish (Video here).”

If these observations and on-the-ground realities in the UK were not frightening enough, there is also the government’s attack on freedom of speech and the rollout of the thought police. This is Keir Starmer’s state of free speech in Britain.

Comedy writer Graham Linehan, an Irish citizen who now lives in the United States, was arrested by armed police officers at Heathrow Airport as he flew into the United Kingdom. An American cancer patient was recently confronted by British police and told to apologize for her online posts or face an investigation.

A few weeks ago, on September 13, 2025, millions gathered in London for the "Unite the Kingdom" march organized by Tommy Robinson. It was a freedom of speech protest, first and foremost, with people from all walks of life protesting peacefully, concerned about the government and what they perceived their country was becoming. However, the media labeled and tried to put a racist spin on the event, although it had nothing to do with race.

Painting normal tax-paying British people as far right is pure lunacy, and people are showing that they are fed up, and rightly so. Calling men who are trying to protect their daughters from being systematically raped and drugged "hard right" while denying the scale of the problem is straight-up bigotry. Starmer has even said that Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson are a threat to British democracy.

I'm for freedom, free speech, the right to pursue happiness, borders for national sovereignty, and all things anti-World Economic Forum, and the so-called "Globalist elite" who have pulled the people of the world's puppet strings until we all woke up and cut ourselves free! I am a US citizen and pray England can reclaim her beautiful country and drive out all the extremist far-left that have her in their claws.

The recent protests were not an anti-immigrant rally, guys. From what I observed, people of various ethnicities were supporting the British. This was not racist at all, and we should not rely on the mainstream media when they talk about “anti-immigration protest,” “racism,” and “far-right.” This protest was about the British people being frustrated with their government and voicing their concerns. A country that discriminates based on sex, skin color, caste, or beliefs is doomed to fail. Britons have the right to protect their identity from illegal immigrants and can do so. As a symbol of diversity and the home of the Commonwealth, they should promote respect and inclusivity for everyone at the same time.

I can see the real deal from here, some 4000 plus miles away. When the immigrants refuse to assimilate into their host country’s values, of course, the locals would react. Look at the so-called "refugees." Where are the women, children, and elderly? Instead, we see waves of military-aged men fleeing, many of whom seem to be avoiding conscription rather than escaping genuine persecution. If this were truly about humanitarian need, wouldn’t the demographics look very different?

The UK has the most illegal migrants in Europe, and it’s getting worse despite being an island. And the boats keep coming. This is only going to get worse, unfortunately. But if they mention this, arrest will follow as if they were in North Korea. Surprised they haven’t moved the goal posts to redefine what a terrorist attack means to cover honest online statements that embarrass the government as well, just to increase the number to make it look like they’re doing their job.

To present UK leadership, caring about your community makes you "hard right. "It’s not racist to want your kids to be safe and your borders secure. Not wanting to be murdered in the streets is not a far-right movement; it's called common sense. I strongly believe that if the government can't do its job, the population has to do it. People in Great Britain are reclaiming their country. Nothing wrong with that. Who would want to see their country go from the United Kingdom to Great Britganistan?

The people are done with the evil left and their control freak ghouls attempting to undermine their voice, freedom, and future. We in the United States are also wrongly labeled "far-right."

I am not writing to tell folk across the Atlantic what to do. I’m just making an observation. An observation that has an uncanny resemblance to the story presented in Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints. Perhaps Starmer should stop acting like a traitor, step down, and return England to its people. I do not know. But from my vantage point, just as with the democrat party here stateside, there seems to be no political leader in Britain who could bring the folk together the way Tommy Robinson appears to do.