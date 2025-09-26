ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
15hEdited

Thanks for the book recommendation. I surmise that you have also read Hollenbeq's Submission?

My question regarding mass migration into our welfare systems: WHY.

Obviously there's a global undermining of Europeans -- (and white Americans) at play. What's going on in Europe could be classified as a genocide.

WHY.

There clearly is something sinister going on. The issue with flying the nation's flag is too far-fetched to be true. Why are they doing this?

There is no benefit to the natives of these countries whatsoever. While I was visiting a relative in Sweden, we passed a housing project they said was all Muslim at their expense. If this is a move to replenish populations greatly diminished by feminism, it's even more sinister, as if the 'don't have children because climate change and you have better things to do like work in an office cubicle -- was all about white European genocide...

Someone got irked at me for saying this, but I clearly remember the girls from Cabrini Green housing projects getting on the Halstead bus (in the 80s) bragging about getting knocked up so that they could collect their welfare checks.

And I'd be sitting there wondering why I wasn't getting paid by the government to go forth and multiply. I supposed I could have gone that route -- although my upbringing wouldn't allow it -- but that's what I witnessed, take it or leave it. One group was indoctrinated into having as few kids as possible, as late as possible, while another group was paid to produce children.

And in essence, I paid for that, and now do not have that social capital for when I get old and am wandering around with my pants at my ankles...next thing you know, Assisted Suicide is recommended...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
17h

I read Camp. Awesome and frightening. Recommended to anyone.

As for jews being arrested in Britain, lol. They run roughshod of that country just as they do here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Torrance Stephens and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture