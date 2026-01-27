Shooting from the hip for this. I would have never thought I would see the day in America where hordes of affluent white liberal women would be interfering with federal law enforcement efforts and jumping on, and in front of federal vehicles, on behalf of shielding, and allowing Somali pirates to continue stealing from taxpayers. All based on the witless premise that not all illegal aliens are criminals, but all ICE agents are.

These people fight and care more for foreigners than Americans, and are the same people who have osmosed (made it up) from shouting black lives matter, and Free Palestine, to burning Tesla dealerships. It takes a special type of infirm and crackbrained mind to believe jumping on ICE vehicles on behalf of protecting criminals is a representation of normal behavior. Let’s face it, trying to run over ICE officers on behalf of gang bangers, child and human traffickers, and welfare fraudsters is crazy work.

However, what makes this even worse is the actual promotion of the belief that this is acceptable protest behavior protected under the First Amendment. It appears this is the mantra for all anti-ICE politicians, given that Political leadership in these blue cities is not thinking about domestic tranquility, but instead sees itself as leaders of an insurrection against the federal government and the Trump Administration. Especially in Minnesota.

Mayor Jacob Frey was very vocal, saying that ICE should stay out of Minneapolis, as if federal law enforcement is not entitled to enter a city within the United States to enforce federal law that was passed by Congress and has been in effect. Personally, the idea that local and state officials can encourage people to obstruct federal law enforcement actions to stop the federal government from enforcing the law is beyond disquieting, especially when doing so under the penumbra of such being acceptable “Free Speech” and a First Amendment right.

I am getting exhausted hearing all of these folks throwing up the deflector field of the First Amendment right of “Free Speech,” defending these larping lunatics supposedly protesting against ICE, and other federal law enforcement agents. For the record, Free speech and protest do not mean obstruction and attacks on law enforcement. I am no expert on Constitutional Law, so I cannot give any case study; all I have is history and what I learned in Civics in my high school US and Tennessee Government History class.

The First Amendment was ratified in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights and emerged from centuries of resistance to state control over speech, religion, and political dissent because American revolutionaries viewed free expression as essential to self-government. As it is today, the accepted view is that assemblies and petitions are mechanisms for collective political action. It protects five freedoms: 1) Religion (Establishment & Free Exercise); 2) Speech; 3) Press; 4) Assembly; and 5) Petition.

The First Amendment protects speech, expression, and assembly, but not conduct, nor speech that directly facilitates crime, violence, or the breakdown of lawful authority. Courts consistently distinguish advocacy from action. The fact is that the word “protest” does not appear anywhere in the Bill of Rights. One would think such knowledge would be common sense, but clearly it is not. Similar to how Palestine is not mentioned a single time in the Bible.

U.S. courts recognize protest only insofar as it fits within First Amendment protections. Protected actions include peaceful marches, nonviolent demonstrations, signs, chants, and symbolic speech. Violence, rioting, obstruction of law enforcement, blocking emergency services, and intimidation or threats are not protected.

Speech or conduct that impedes lawful government processes is not protected. Thus, interfering with arrests or investigations, encouraging witnesses to lie, flee, or destroy evidence, coordinating efforts to block court proceedings, and inciting others to prevent law enforcement from performing legal duties (I know i’m missing something)are not forms of protest covered under the First Amendment.

The First Amendment does not protect actions or speech that physically or operationally interfere with police. Unprotected conduct includes blocking police vehicles or officers during emergencies, surrounding officers to prevent arrests, warning suspects of police presence to aid escape, and coordinating resistance to lawful orders. Courts allow verbal criticism of police but not conduct that hinders enforcement.

Violence and credible threats are categorically excluded from First Amendment protection. This includes assaulting officers, threatening harm to identifiable officers, encouraging or celebrating violence against police, and doxxing officers with the intent to intimidate or enable harm. From this perspective, advocacy becomes unprotected when it intentionally encourages immediate criminal acts and is likely to produce them. So calling for immediate attacks on officers or urging crowds to stop arrests are not acts protected under the First Amendment.

While peaceful assembly is protected, violent collective action in the form of rioting, looting, and violent assemblies is not. This includes acts of property destruction, coordinated attacks on police or government buildings, and remaining in unlawful assemblies after dispersal orders

Speech used to plan, coordinate, or materially support criminal acts is unprotected. This includes planning ambushes of officers, sharing tactical instructions for attacks, and providing resources or intelligence for violent acts. Last, speech that functions as a tool of crime is not shielded. The First Amendment protects dissent, not disorder; criticism, not crime; protest, not paralysis of law enforcement.

With this out of the way, I am just saying that the right to protest doesn’t involve obstruction. If one participates in civil disobedience, they should expect consequences from law enforcement. - arrest or death. I know the people who should read this won’t, nevertheless, I had to get these thoughts out of my head.

These progressive politicians should know this. The idea that it’s ICE who has been confrontational and actually “wants confrontation” is an absurd fantasy. Enough with the idiocy. ICE agents have NO OBLIGATION to be run over by a crazed activist!

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the Hill reported Frey stated:

“That being said, again, the narrative ICE is spinning immediately after this was that this was purely self-defense, and that the act by the victim was some sort of domestic terrorism — that, I’ll say it again, is bulls. That is bull—. The way they’ve been conducting themselves is also bull—. And we all need to be very clear-eyed about what’s happening.” “Because, by the way, this is not just about Minneapolis. This is about the endurance of our republic. The things that are taking place are not just illegal. They are unconstitutional.”

Saying hold my beer, Tim Walz addressed the attacks on ICE by protesters in Minneapolis by comparing Minnesota’s protest of ICE to the third day at the Battle of Gettysburg, and says we are in a modern-day Civil War. He said:

When things look bleak, it was Minnesota's 1st that held the line for the nation on July 3, 1863, and I think we may be in that moment now.’ Can you comment on his rhetoric and Mayor Jacob Frey, and whether they want to see unrest in Minneapolis?”

These people are unserious and deserve condemnation. If it was NYC police in the same situation, they would have a different opinion. It’s only because it’s ICE. They only don’t like ICE because they agree with open borders.

Where, oh where, are the City of Minneapolis police? This is what you get with sanctuary cities. I would file a lawsuit against the City for reckless disregard of this situation if I were in the DOJ, and get this to the Supreme Court, to settle this whole issue. All this was completely avoidable. If the local police had been doing their job and arrested Renée Good for blocking traffic all day, then this would have never happened.

The left is completely insane, not to mention anti-American and supremely childish. Why does Jacob Frey believe the agent needs to be killed to defend himself first? He is basically insisting the officer hold his fire until he is UNDER the vehicle. Walz and Frey would rather burn down the entire country than be held accountable for their crimes. A cornered idiot with no other options can be dangerous. They, specifically the mayor, must give ICE access to jailed illegals so that ICE doesn't NEED to get them in the suburbs.

I watched, and I saw a woman drive over a law enforcement official. It is a tragedy that she is dead, but she is dead because of her own choices. ICE didn’t break down her door and open fire. She inserted herself in a situation she didn’t belong in - and she knew it. She was not protesting or exercising her First Amendment rights; she was harassing and threatening a cop.

If you don’t like what ICE does, vote for officials who are willing to change the law. The officers don’t get to choose where they go or what they do. This is what civilized people do. In a civil society, people listen, follow directions, get on the ground, and if they “violate your rights,” sue the hell out of them later. You may have to give up your dignity, but you will go home alive, and if it really was inappropriate, you will win the lawsuit, and you can have a driver for the next encounter.

Unfortunately, the modern extreme left is not civil. They celebrate abortion, assassinations of health insurance executives, and people holding debates in open forums. They shoot at law enforcement officers and destroy private property. These people don’t give two shits about that woman; they just want chaos. This is domestic terrorism and not protesting. Imagine protecting people who are LITERALLY stealing your tax money. They suggest that removing foreigners who entered our nation illegally and without vetting is an act of terrorism.

I am tired of criminals becoming victims. The "right to protest" needs to be overhauled. It's being routinely abused. These people need to start being held accountable! Every single one! Even the ones inciting the violence. I would not be surprised if the Governor of Somalia and the Mayor of Mogadishu were trying to distract from the $10 Billion they stole and all their failures.

These people are beyond brainwashed. If she hit and killed the ICE agent, those lunatics would’ve been cheering all over social media. The media needs to stop calling them protesters and call it what it is: an angry mob. Public officials need to be held accountable for allowing angry mobs to roam their streets. This is domestic terrorism and not protesting.

In his book Beyond Good and Evil, Friedrich Nietzsche wrote:

There is a point in the history of society when it becomes so pathologically soft and tender that, among other things, it sides even with those who harm it…”

I blame college indoctrination for this. They've literally gotten the youth to accelerate their own replacement in this country. Thinking that they "owe it" to everyone but themselves. No better example of this is seeing the Portland Police Chief Bob Day cry more for Tren de Aragua gang members than for any officer who was killed by a gang member.

If people like these self-righteous, mostly white liberal women cannot understand that what they are doing is not acceptable under freedom of speech, and the leaders they support fail to advocate following the law, then I must be living on a different planet from these people. I know half a dozen 6 year olds that have more common sense than these loons blocking ICE vehicles and interrupting federal officers from performing their duties. People need to stop protecting the criminals and expect the First Amendment to cover their azz. It is not a human right to break the law. These are the people who accused Trump and republicans of insurrection yet think this is ok.

It’s time to get serious; the citizens of America will not tolerate this kind of destruction to our country much longer. This will end one of two ways if it’s not stopped now: First, these people need to all be in jail (including the politicians who incite this). And not for a day. I’m talking years. They went after people walking blocks away from the capital that had nothing to do with anything. Second, a lot of these people will be hurt or killed by these same idiot politicians and media inciting this stuff.

The Left has never needed a reason to riot, and what is on display is just another example of this. It is absolute lawlessness and stupidity on full display. The bottom line is that Anti-ICE is code for open borders and a universal basic income for any illegal immigrants. These are mere riots in support of government handouts and socialism more than principles, and this needs to be stopped.

Where is the local PD in Minnesota? I mean it is the only state out of 50 where we observe pure fuckery and lawlessness. The police have abdicated their responsibility, under orders, and should be ashamed. How can we allow for cities like Minneapolis/St. Paul to be ravaged by domestic terrorists under the direction of the state government? They want the chaos and destruction. MPD has been ordered to stand down and protect the protestors and the autonomous zone. This is who they are. Gwen Walz said she liked to open the windows to smell the tires burning during Floyd, and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan told activists to “put their bodies on the line.”

Walz has even compared Somali fraudsters and illegals to Anne Frank. Such rhetoric is intentionally incitful, in accurate historically, absolutely despicable. There are no concentration camps in America, and 1 million Somali kids have not been killed because the were put in gas ovens. Even Frank was deported to Auschwitz, then died of Typhus in Bergen Belsen concentration camp at 15. But to repeat myself, this is who they are.