ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

BuelahMan's Revolt
1d

I would loved to have met your parents. They did good.

With my young one, we decided at the 5th grade level to home school. To be truthful, it was because of 3 specific black children who relentlessly tortured and harangued her and other children (to the point of a few beatings). When they took towards my little girl, it was all I could to NOT go ballistic with teachers/principal who were more scared than my daughter. One of those black kids' parents is very large, loud, and intimidating with every interaction. He would yell and walk up on a little lady teacher and make aggressive motions.

I ended up avoiding him at the child pickup line because he seemed to glare and hate all white people. This he apparently taught to his little girl, who looked and acted like her dad.

My daughter had no problems in any other area and graduated with 3.9 and high ACT. Had we not taken her out of school, I don't think she would have done as well. She is thriving in college.

Robin Landry
5h

Welfare was purposely implemented to remove black men from the family. It starts there.

Black men, to my lifelong observation, are particularly wise and have a way of uniting people that the controllers feel is necessary to stomp out or there’s a chance we could all rebel.

Just read Thomas Sowell’s work or the wisdom of Clarence Thomas’ decisions to see what I mean.

Imagine a generation of men raised up with an education that teaches critical thinking and our civilization might change overnight.

Men raised by only their mothers will never mature enough emotionally to access their unborn wisdom in the same way.

Races have inborn gifts and flaws but we’re not allowed to go there for fear of being name-called but we need to go there.

