If anyone has a valid and accurate understanding of U.S. History post-Civil War, then they should have a fundamental knowledge of segregation, the Black Codes, and Jim Crow. More importantly for this discussion is segregation, in particular, given the newly found practice of describing all things to do with race, Jim Crow, as if confetti thrown after the new year hits.

I have consumed tons of books and papers on these subjects. However, a few stick out more than others. These include: Peculiar Institution: Slavery in the Ante-Bellum South (Kenneth M. Stampp), From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African Americans and Reconstruction after the Civil War (John Hope Franklin), and Long Memory: The Black Experience in America (Mary Frances Berry and John W. Blassingame). Full disclosure, I was required to read these for my History class at Morehouse, and purchased all of the aforemented text and still have them.

Racial segregation in the American South developed piecemeal after the American Civil War. Still, the formal system of legally enforced segregation was built primarily by Democratic-controlled Southern state governments during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

After Reconstruction ended, white Southern Democrats regained political control across the former Confederate states. These governments sought to restore white political dominance after the abolition of slavery and the temporary expansion of Black political participation during Reconstruction. Southern Democratic legislatures then enacted a wide range of segregation laws, later known collectively as “Jim Crow” laws. These laws separated Black and white citizens in nearly every aspect of public life.

A major turning point was the Mississippi Constitution of 1890, written by Democrats to suppress Black voting through literacy tests, poll taxes, and other barriers. Other Southern states adopted similar systems.

The legal foundation for segregation was strengthened by the Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld the doctrine of “separate but equal.” This ruling allowed Southern states to continue segregation for decades. Segregation remained deeply entrenched until challenged by the Civil Rights Movement.

John Hope Franklin, one of the leading historians of Reconstruction and race relations in the United States, wrote extensively about how white Southern Democrats established and maintained segregation after Reconstruction. In his landmark book From Slavery to Freedom, Franklin described how, after the end of Reconstruction, Southern Democratic governments systematically imposed segregation and disenfranchisement on Black Americans.

Franklin explained that white Democrats regained political control across the South after Reconstruction, and that these Democratic-controlled legislatures enacted “Jim Crow” laws to separate Black and white citizens. Southern Democrats used poll taxes, literacy tests, white primaries, and intimidation to remove Black citizens from political power. Segregation was tied directly to preserving white political control in the South. Franklin emphasized that the “Solid South” of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was overwhelmingly controlled by the Democratic Party, and that segregation laws were created and enforced through those state governments. He also wrote extensively about violence and intimidation used alongside segregation, including lynching, voter suppression, and the rise of groups such as the Ku Klux Klan.

One of Franklin’s most influential contributions was helping overturn older “Lost Cause” interpretations of Reconstruction. In works such as Reconstruction after the Civil War, he argued that Reconstruction failed largely because white Southern resistance, organized politically through Democratic governments, undermined Black citizenship and civil rights.

Both Eric Foner and Kenneth M. Stampp wrote extensively about how white Southern Democrats established segregation and disfranchisement after Reconstruction. Their work helped establish the modern scholarly consensus on Reconstruction, segregation, and the political origins of Jim Crow in the post-Civil War South.

Foner, one of the leading modern historians of Reconstruction, argued that after the withdrawal of federal protection in 1877, white Southern Democrats regained control of state governments and systematically dismantled Black political rights. Foner described how Democratic “Redeemer” governments overthrew or replaced Republican Reconstruction governments, restored white supremacy through law and violence, and disenfranchised Black voters through poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses, and white primaries.

Foner emphasized that the Democratic Party in the South became the political vehicle for maintaining racial hierarchy after Reconstruction. He frequently used the term “Redeemers” to describe white Southern Democrats who claimed to be “redeeming” the South from Reconstruction and Black political participation. He also noted that paramilitary violence by groups such as the Ku Klux Klan often worked alongside Democratic political movements to suppress Black voting and Republican officeholding.

Stampp, especially in The Era of Reconstruction, similarly argued that white Southern Democrats built systems of racial segregation and Black disfranchisement after Reconstruction collapsed. Stampp rejected older historical narratives that portrayed Reconstruction governments as illegitimate or corrupt simply because of Black political participation. Instead, he argued that Southern Democratic elites intentionally restored white political domination, and that segregation laws were designed to institutionalize racial inequality.

He described how Democratic state governments rewrote constitutions and election laws to remove Black citizens from effective political participation while preserving formal constitutional language.

This brings us to 2026. Presently, it appears that Democrats, in particular black Democrats, are on the side of pro-segregation. Apparently, they fought and bled for segregation; all of these civil rights activists fought and died for segregation to protect black districts and to have congressional districts segregated by race. That’s like the opposite story that I’ve been told my whole life. But they will make up anything. They will say anything to protect Democratic power and control. It’s fascinating. It really is.

This my way or the highway argument is really not about race; it is about protecting democrats. In their view, anybody who votes Democrat is being disenfranchised. The truth is that all they care about is voting Democrat. All they care about is being able to get a Democrat representative.

Take the recent comments and suggestions by that comedic numpty, D.L. Hughley. Following the Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which struck down a map with two majority-Black districts as racial gerrymandering, Republican-led Southern states like Alabama, Florida, and others quickly redrew congressional lines for GOP gains ahead of 2026 midterms. ESPN’s Ryan Clark and Hughley called for Black college athletes to boycott SEC programs in these states, citing leverage from the conference’s $1.03 billion revenue driven by Black talent in football and basketball.

Maybe someone should remind DL Hughley that those southern states he’s talking about were Democratic. Plus, it is kind of rich (pun intended) for a black man worth millions to ask poor and middle-class black student athletes in football, basketball, track and field, and other athletic programs to participate in an SEC athletics boycott.

It is dumb for Hughley to question why top athletes would attend schools in states like Tennessee and Louisiana, which he claims are reviving Jim Crow laws. He urges athletes to boycott these states, emphasizing economic pressure as a tool for change. ⁠Hughley even goes as far as to criticize the NFL for hosting events in these states and highlights the dilution of the black vote. He argues that athletes contribute to systems that undermine their communities and stresses the importance of economic influence. “If you can’t run in a state, you shouldn’t run in a state,” he asserts, urging a reevaluation of where athletes bring their talents and resources.⁠

Wanting young black men to sacrifice their futures because some black politicians are out of a job is selfish 101. Black Democrats have spent the last 10 years focused on immigrants and transgenders while ignoring American Black people and now want mostly Black American kids to make a sacrifice? WTF. So Democrats want black athletes to stop going to SEC schools unless the Democrats are allowed to segregate by race? So much for wanting everyone to be treated the same way.

It’s insane that people somehow think they can only be represented by their own race or ethnicity. Quite possibly the most absurd argument I’ve ever heard someone try to make. The biggest redistricting was no border and no voter ID. Nobody is stopping anyone from voting. Special districts based on someone’s ethnicity are racist. The double standard must end. What is good for one is good for all; that is how true equality works.

These clowns are an embarrassment. Jim Crow has not existed for decades, and their desperation is on display for the whole world to see. The left is willing to sacrifice the American people on the altar of woke ideology to gain power and alter the American way of life. The only racism I see is coming from the left. The left’s lies and hateful attacks on conservatives are going to tear this country apart if American citizens don’t call it out and vote the liars out of office.

A Democrat talking about Jim Crow is crazy work. They are pandering to the criminally ignorant. The Democrats are upset about the Memphis area, yet you can’t be districted by race. Legally, it needs to be split up. Legalities are only important when it goes with the agenda of the left. Democrats sure like to turn into crybabies when they don’t get their way, and they only push an idea when it’s their idea. Just like it was okay for Obama to drop bombs, and no Democrats had anything to say. In fact, they praised him, and the second, a Republican Trump, does it to protect Americans, they think it’s anti-American for some reason.

The only reason that race is an issue is that the democrats keep using it to cause division so they can obtain the black vote. Lol. If it weren’t for Dems pushing racism, we’d never hear of it. Democrats are racist; they still use black people for their game. This is not a black or white thing, this all American no matter what color you are. We are the reason why Democrats are going crazy because they want illegal immigrants to vote. Stop using black people to get what you want. Democrats, please, American people, vote these crazy people out of office. Never vote blue, they hate America.

If the democrats want to pack the Supreme Court, then Republicans should say okay, good idea, we’ll do it now while Republicans are in power, and say you asked for it, so fine, we did it.

I think it’s funny how they scream and cry when things are going against them because of their behavior. I believe what you put out there in the universe comes back to you. It might not always be in a good way, but it’s okay if they do it, and they’ve been doing it for years upon years. I don’t feel sorry for him at all. I’m sorry for the people they hurt. They think they’re supposed to win everything. These people are power hungry and money hungry; they don’t care about the American people.

For 20-30 years, in all major Democrat run states and cities, education performance has constantly gotten worse, and crime has steadily increased, along with poverty levels. This is mainly under the management of black democrats. Black students in Democrat-controlled public schools are their biggest victims of all as they heartlessly use them for politics but ignore their real-life need for a real education (See California, Baltimore, Memphis, and Chicago).

Never thought I’d see Democrats openly demanding racist gerrymandering. They haven’t been this bold since they wrote the Jim Crow laws and the Black Codes. The left cares more about defending segregation than providing a decent education to kids. Notwithstanding, I’ve not heard one democrat explain how anyone’s rights are being suppressed or voices disenfranchised. We can still vote for who we want. When you vote, the ballot doesn’t see the race of the voter, so I don’t see how your Vote is suppressed. No manner of gerrymandering takes away any citizen’s right to vote, regardless of how the districts are drawn on a map. Vote for the candidate of your choice and don’t stress over it.

The Democratic Party establishment and its political leaders are not interested in Justice. They are interested in the judicial system agreeing with them, no matter what.

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