ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
3h

You are correct: this is risible and desperate...almost as funny as attributing Kamala's loss to racism and misogyny, when her elevation to the Vice Presidency was explicitly racist and sexist.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
2h

To paraphrase Thomas Sowell, " when you're used to special treatment, equality feels unfair"

If black voter turn out is as pathetic as it is in my county ( 10 freaking per cent) soon the Dems will abandon the charade of caring for black people for the real gold mine-- illegal immigrants.

The mask is off. I don't know how anyone can associate themselves with the Dem party any longer. They are a disgrace to EVERYTHING this country has stood for. Republicans aren't much better tbh, but they are definitely the lesser of two evils.

To change this, one must educate themselves on their local candidates and vote accordingly. Local elections matter, from the librarian to the mayor and the local judges. I spent hours and hours this election seeking guidance from trusted individuals, political flyers, articles and even reading old posts on blogs to get a sense of who these candidates really are and what they really support. (Most revealing of course were things they posted before they ran for office) Some of them wouldn't be my first choice except the other guy/gal was so terrible.

Americans: take your vote seriously!!! It STILL means something. Don't let your apathy kill this beautiful experiment in self governance we call America. Not voting is a vote for" the other guy".

And if you're too lazy to vote, then STFU.

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