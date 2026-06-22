When I was 12, Daisy Jane by America came out. I loved that song; it was funky, and I was really partial to the line about flying back to Memphis. America, along with Grand Funk Railroad, were my shits back then, among many others. I love “We’re An American Band,” but my favorite was “Heartbreaker.” I cannot omit my fondness for the Little River Band and “ Reminiscing.”

I like Billy Joel’s music too. In my senior year of high school, although critics may disagree, I think he released what I consider his best album ever, Glass Houses. In my view, it had one of the best side one playlists of that year (“You May Be Right,” “Sometimes a Fantasy,” “Don’t Ask Me Why,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” and “All for Leyna”).

In one of the stanzas of It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me, he sings:

It's the next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways

It's still rock and roll to me

I say to state that the title of this essay is a play on this type of rhythm.

A while back, I watched one of those Jubilee YouTube videos where there is one person in debate against 20 others with an opposite position. This Jubilee debate featured Jillian Michaels against 20 members of the pro-Body Positivity Movement. The complete video is below.

I want to begin by saying I found the video absolutely hi·lar·i·ous. It was like watching a pulmonologist debate 20 smokers with Black lung disease. Their main issue was not related to health, but rather people using the word ‘obese.’ In essence, they refused to acknowledge that excess body fat is harmful while claiming irrevocable harm from words.

These people are not arguing over what's true, but what they can force you to accept. That's what it’s all about. They hate the word "obese" because it's a medical term, and they don't want to admit this is a medical problem. One of the 20 said that the preferred phrase is ‘fat-bodied.’ Fat-bodied is far more offensive than the word obese! These people are derailed.

About 20 years ago, it was offensive to call an obese person fat, a gay person queer, or a black person colored. Now those same descriptions are the Holy Trinity of the far left. Wait until they hear the phrase morbidly obese.

The entire segment supports the position that liberals never discuss or debate, because they don’t talk logically, or discuss facts; they merely emote. If obese people are willing to lie to themselves about their own reality, they’ll lie to anyone about anything. “Fat-bodied” will inevitably become a slur. Replaced by something like “extra space person”.

Why can’t they accept that obesity is a medical term, not a slur? They don't call obesity a co-morbidity for nothing. I will never understand why anyone would want to defend being obese as a positive state. One of the fat-bodied said, “Capitalism is why I’m fat,” as if others put the food in their mouths for them. Eating unhealthy food is a personal choice. People who think like this are exactly the reason I DO NOT want universal healthcare.

The way I see it, transphobia and fatphobia are both imaginary issues that suddenly appear when you reject biological science and replace it with feelings. Body “positivity” was meant for burn victims, amputees, those born with rare skin conditions, and those whose bodies were deformed by horrific accidents or diseases. Not people who ate themselves into obesity.

Progressives and reality mix like oil and water. Equally, feelings over facts have never led anywhere productive. Fat people are harmed every day by their choice to be fat, not the medical field or words. Keeping it a thow-wow, I don't give a shit about what someone does with their body. What I care about is forcing a narrative on me or changing society to give in to your lack of self-control. Demanding that others appease their delusions, just because you have a lack of self-control, is beyond mindless.

Anyone who surmises or maintains that being obese does not lead to additional health problems needs to be on an episode of South Park. You don't have to be a medical professional to see how wrong such thinking is. Obesity is not healthy, and pretending it is puts lives at risk.

America is the only country on earth where the poor are obese. The true title, as I read in the comment section, should have been,”20 people with reduced lifespans VS 1 person trying to save them.”

People have no shame anymore. They don't mind being fat; they do mind living off the government. It's become a real issue. We need to shame mental and physical issues to show it’s not ok. Thirty years ago, it was embarrassing to need help from the government when you couldn’t supply your family correctly. It gave people incentives to do better for their families. Now we have Section 8 moms telling their children they can't get a job because the government can take away their free ride. That is embarrassing, but they don't care.

I can't believe some people aren't able to grow up! The truth is hard to hear, but you must hear it no matter how difficult it is to listen to. Life is too short to live in fantasy land forever. Fat shaming, Fat-bodied, overweight, obesity, it’s still just fat to me. We already have medical terms for someone who intentionally shoves crap down their throat they know is going to kill them, suicidal and psychotic.

Can I get 11 new paid subs? I’m better than The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and The Nation. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 34 IN HISTORY. Hat Tip to a few longtime subscribers: Marsali S., Ayn, Bob Shreck, and Renée Austin. Written May 10, 2026.