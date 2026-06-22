ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
9mEdited

Lord have mercy!! Even I know I’m fat. I am not body-positive. I was mad at myself for blowing up to 306 lbs. but I turned it around, started eating a much healthier diet and I am down to 225lbs. 200 is the next goal, then 175.

Losing the weight made me feel so much better.

As Oliver Anthony sings…”…if you 5ft tall and 300lbs, taxes ought not pay for your bag of fudge rounds”

Reply
Share
JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
1h

"Extra space person " is worth the price of my subscription....but I might prefer "enhanced area needs." Thanks for the YouTube tip!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture