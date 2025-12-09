These are a few stories that I came across in the past week.

A social media influencer is handing out 18-inch machetes and alcohol to homeless people: What could go wrong?

UK Police arrested a British IT consultant after posting a photograph

of himself holding a gun during a holiday in the United States:

Oregon questionnaire asks 6th graders their “gender identity,” “sexual orientation,” and if they are “transgender: The first question under the “Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation” section offers choices such as “Demigirl/Demiboy,” “Genderfluid,” and “Agender”; the second includes “Pansexual,” “Asexual or Aromantic,” and “Something else that fits better (Please tell us more).”

Non-binary student attacks senior citizen after TPUSA chapter approved: Fort Lewis College student Megan Elizabeth Hope Mollet, who police said uses they/them pronouns and goes by Nova, was allegedly caught hitting resident Dave Peters, 66, on the college campus.

Infant Jesus figure beheaded in Brussels’ nativity display:

A county in Oregon is suing to stop Federal ICE agents from obtaining private hotel accommodations to house their agents, while awarding $29 million in free hotel rooms to illegal migrants to stay in a hotel outside Portland

Spain deploys army after African swine fever outbreak: Spain deployed the military and other personnel after an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak was detected in wild boars near Barcelona, fearing it could threaten its significant pork industry.

Father and sons face up to 25 years for murdering daughter over ‘western’ lifestyle: Prosecutors seek up to 25 years for father and sons in alleged “honor killing” of 18-year-old over her refusal to conform to family’s strict cultural expectations.

Walther suspends production of the PPK®, PPK/S®, and PP® legacy products: Walther Arms, Inc. today announces the formal multi-year pause of production for its legendary PPK®, PPK/S®, and PP® legacy handgun lines—marking the end of an era for some of the most iconic firearms in history.

32-Year-Old Indian Man Charged With Homicide In Fatal Truck Crash In US: An illegal alien truck driver from India is accused of killing 25-year-old William Micah Carter and 24-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lower in a crash in the sanctuary state of Oregon.

Senator Mark Kelly’s twin brother enlisted to raise $2.8B for a USAID-created propaganda arm targeting US voters and politicians:

Woman who sped into anti-Trump protest crowd gets ‘second chance: The woman who steered her car into a crowd of people protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies in the Loop earlier this year has been sentenced to “second chance probation,” according to court records.

Man accused of yelling ‘anti-ICE’ comments and throwing 2 Molotov cocktails at DTLA federal building: Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family Separations. The U.S. Department of Justice says 54-year-old Jose Francisco Jovel was motivated by anti-immigration enforcement sentiment. He allegedly yelled “anti-ICE comments” as he threw the Molotov cocktails at officers who were guarding the building.

Pfizer mRNA Influenza Vaccine 'Failed' In Clinical Trial Among Seniors:

Illinois Police Department Rehires Radule Bojovic Illegal Alien Who Overstayed his Visa: Radule Bojovic, 25, was arrested by ICE on Oct. 15, accused of overstaying a tourist visa by more than a decade.

Abortion Org Caught on Hidden Camera Smuggling 15-Year-Old Girl Across South Carolina for Secret Abortion Against Parents’ Consent: Undercover journalist posed as a 15-year-old and captured interactions with PSAF’s founder, staff, and a volunteer driver, Kathryn Weir. Via a hidden camera, she captured the entire operation from being picked up at the Myrtle Beach Mall and being driven to Planned Parenthood in Charleston.

The United States Postal Service built 612 electric mail trucks for 4.9M each: The US Postal Service has spent more than $3 billion in tax dollars on a brand-new all-electric fleet of mail trucks — and gotten just 612 vehicles for its money, according to a letter sent to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

Convicted sex offender, who served no prison time, charged in Bloomington rape: TWICE convicted rapist Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, who served NO JAIL TIME for either r*pe, including on a minor victim, was just arrested for kidnapping a woman, holding her hostage for days, and r*ping her.

Honor killing in US, Afghan man kills wife in Washington state: An Afghan national has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife after he allegedly committed an honor killing in Washington state over the belief she was having an affair

Woman with 100 PRIOR ARRESTS charged with k*lling 70-year-old man after she ran him over with her car in Rhode Island.