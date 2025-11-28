Fake news by omission occurs when key facts, context, or perspectives are intentionally omitted from a story, creating a distorted or misleading understanding of events without presenting outright false information. Instead of fabricating details, the source selectively highlights certain elements while ignoring others that would change how the audience interprets the situation. This technique can be powerful because it feels truthful on the surface; the information provided may be technically accurate, yet the absence of crucial details manipulates the reader’s perception just as effectively as an outright lie.

This form of misinformation often shows up in political reporting, crime coverage, and emotionally charged social issues. Because the manipulation is subtle, fake news by omission is harder to detect and easier to spread. It highlights the importance of comparing multiple credible sources and seeking fuller context before forming opinions about complex events.

Two examples come to mind. The first was the January 1, 2025, terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, when a man drove a rented pickup truck and plowed into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The driver, 42-year-old Shamsud‑Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and former Army veteran, had become radicalized by Islam. He exited the vehicle, armed with a rifle and pistol, and opened fire on responding police officers. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar at the scene. In total, 14 people died with at least 57 injuries. An ISIS (Islamic State) flag was in the truck, and had looked up the December 22 terror attack in Germany that killed five people and hurt 200, investigators said. However, this information was not reported initially by the mainstream corporate media.

The same was true with the June 12, 2016, Pulse Nightclub, where 49 people inside the club were killed, and dozens more were wounded. The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) during one of his 911 calls, facts that major media outlets left out of their reports.

Even with all of the above, the most effective way to spread fake news occurs when the news media chooses not to report certain stories. If only specific types of stories are covered, people form opinions based on incomplete information. This kind of selective reporting influences what people believe is happening in the world, even if the reality is quite different. This can cause significant harm to the public in several ways.

First, covering only crimes committed by one group while ignoring similar crimes by others can lead to skewed public perception, not an accurate understanding of events. A democracy relies on citizens having the full picture. When important stories are ignored, people cannot make informed choices on many issues.

This erodes trust in journalism, because when people eventually notice patterns—what is covered and what is strangely missing. This selective reporting makes the public believe that the media is hiding something, that all news is biased, leading them to question the source of the information. Loss of trust in the media makes it harder for legitimate news to be believed when it does matter. Selective reporting fits neatly into partisan media ecosystems.

These are a few stories that I came across in the past few days and weeks.

Over 300 Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria Abducted: More than 300 schoolchildren (303) and 12 teachers were abducted by gunmen from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, Nigeria, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria. The students, aged 10–18, included boys and girls; some (about 88) were captured after trying to flee. The AP referred to these people as “Armed Men,” failing to call them what they are, Muslim genocidal Islamic terrorists. Islamic jihadists kidnapped these children, but the AP would rather cover for them. Muslims. Just say Muslims. We all know who they are. And we all know why they do what they do - they’re Muslim.

Fugees rapper sentenced to prison over illegal donations to Obama campaign: Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, a founding member of the Fugees, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally funneling more than $120 million in foreign money into former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. In April 2023, a federal jury convicted him on 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Prosecutors said Michel tried to obstruct a Justice Department probe, tampered with witnesses, and lied under oath, while his defense called the sentence “disproportionate.” The case also involved testimony from high-profile figures like Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Illegal alien (woman) from Colombia voted in 2024 election and stole $400,000 from U.S. taxpayers: A 59-year-old Colombian woman named Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez has been indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors for a scheme in which she lived under a stolen identity for more than 20 years, during which she illegally voted in the 2024 U.S. presidential election and fraudulently received over $400,000 in federal benefits, including Section 8 housing, Social Security disability, and SNAP. She allegedly obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other state IDs, applied for a U.S. passport by lying about her birth, and submitted a false voter registration in early 2023.

Virginia Beach principal arrested for plot to kill ICE agents: A 54-year-old assistant principal at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, John W. Bennett, and his 59-year-old brother, Mark Bennett, were arrested after allegedly plotting violence against ICE agents and local police. According to a criminal complaint, an off-duty Norfolk police officer overheard the brothers discussing ICE “kidnapping individuals” and their belief that “they needed to do something about it.” Mark Bennett allegedly bought an assault rifle with ammunition capable of penetrating law enforcement body armor, while John expressed interest in “going hunting” and traveling to Las Vegas to meet like-minded individuals. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and John Bennett has been placed on leave.

Man faces terrorism charge after allegedly setting woman on fire on CTA train: A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after a man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on her and set her on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train near the Clark/Lake station in Chicago late Monday night. The attacker fled when the train stopped; the victim collapsed on the platform and was rushed to Stroger Hospital with severe burns. Authorities later arrested Lawrence Reed, who had 49 prior arrests (10 felonies), including knocking someone unconscious this August.

Mom and 9-year-old son beaten by group of kids while walking from Chicago Elementary school: A 33-year-old mother, Corshawnda Hatter, and her 9-year-old son were violently assaulted by a group of children while walking near Orville Bright Elementary School on Chicago’s South Side. Video of the incident shows the attackers circling them, pinning Hatter against a fence, and dragging both her and her son to the ground, where they were repeatedly struck. Hatter says her son had been bullied at school for more than two years, but her complaints went unaddressed, and after the beating, she and her son had to be hospitalized. The attack has sparked outrage in the community, with parents demanding accountability and a stronger response from both Chicago Public Schools and local authorities.

A Town in Massachusetts proposes $200 fine for gas-powered leaf blowers: Several municipalities in Massachusetts have enacted bylaws that include fines of up to $200 for repeat violations of restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers. These bans are at the local level, not a single statewide law.

North Carolina man sentenced after threatening to kill ICE agents: A 27-year-old man from Linwood, North Carolina, Johnathan Trent Thomas, has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill ICE agents and other law enforcement officers during two calls made in May 2025. He warned that he would come to Charlotte wearing body armor, armed with armor-piercing ammunition and night vision gear, and said he would “shoot them all” if he saw anyone making arrests. He also threatened to “Swiss cheese” officers, claimed he had explosives (Tannerite) around his home, and referenced a prior law-enforcement shooting, saying he “could do a whole lot better than that.” A subsequent search of his home uncovered three rifles, a handgun, and various ammunition, and court records reveal he has a prior history of making threats against law enforcement. He pleaded guilty to one count of threatening to murder federal officers, a crime that carries up to 10 years in prison, and is currently in federal custody.

Boys, 13 and 17, charged with murder in homeless man’s beating death: On October 19, 2025, 64-year-old Roger Borkum, who was experiencing homelessness in downtown Jacksonville, was found severely beaten in an aggravated battery incident. He died four days later due to his injuries. Three teenagers, ages 13, 16, and 19, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder in connection with the attack.

Minnesota Sheriff says he serves Somalis (in the US and overseas), prioritizing Somali culture over America: Deputy Jama Shine, known as Deputy JJ, held a news conference along with two other officers, not speaking English, pledged service specifically to Somali residents. They talked about a plan to recruit more Somali officers because of Minnesota’s status as home to the largest Somali community in the U.S., estimated at over 80,000 residents.

New York Police Department educating the public on how to properly wear a hijab: The New York Police Department recently posted a video that includes a tutorial on how to wear a hijab, sparking public discussion about the NYPD’s role in religious education versus law enforcement. The video appears to have been made in collaboration with the AIR Foundation USA and is part of the NYPD’s outreach to the Muslim community.

America’s First VPN Ban: What Comes Next? Some states have proposed or passed legislation that could impact VPN usage, such as the recent attempt in Wisconsin to ban the use of VPNs for accessing certain content. Other states, like Michigan, have proposed legislation that would force internet providers to block VPN connections.

NYC man who targeted four white women in a serial spit spree immediately released the next day: The man involved in a serial spitting spree that targeted four white women in Brooklyn was identified as Anthony Caines, who was released on supervised release with an ankle monitor the day after his arrest. Caines, 45, who is black, was arrested on November 13, 2025, after allegedly spitting in the faces of four white female strangers in Williamsburg over two days. The incidents were reportedly racially motivated and documented in charging documents that cited three similar attacks on November 11 and November 12.

Colorado parents sue Jefferson County Public Schools after transgender student was assigned to share hotel room with 11-year-old girl on field trip and the same bed: Parents in Colorado have filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools (JeffCo), arguing that the district violated their children’s privacy and parents’ rights after an 11-year-old girl on a 2023 school trip was allegedly assigned to share a hotel room, and even the same bed, with a biologically male student who identifies as transgender. The lawsuit claims the district’s policy of rooming students by gender identity instead of biological sex was implemented without parental consent and without a way for families to opt out or request same-sex accommodations. According to the complaint, the girl only realized her bed-mate was biologically male at bedtime, prompting her to call her mother, who was chaperoning the trip, because she felt unsafe and uncomfortable.

North Carolina Man Accused Of Setting Woman on Fire After She Refused To Get Him A Beer:

Please link to any stories that you think should have been given more attention, that were not, and share in the comments.

