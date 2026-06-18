ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2h

That was a very interesting link on Mali. Thank you for posting that.

Reply
Share
Old Man with Candy's avatar
Old Man with Candy
5h

"Why didn't they ask this of Bill Gates, Bezos, or Zuckerberg?"

They absolutely did. Example is this gem that popped up in my Amazon Music feed.

https://youtu.be/zVXheJdfYGg

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture