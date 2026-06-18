We all know I am no historian; I just like history. Although I have penned two books on history, one I wrote during the two years I lived in Nigeria on the transition to democracy in 1992 to 1993 (The 3rd Republic: Nigeria’s Transition to Democracy as Told By National Print Media, 1992-1993) and another on the Memphis Race Riots of 1866 (Free in Name Only: A Behavioral-Historical Revisitation of the Attempted Ethnic Cleansing of Memphis in 1866), I still desire to write more. Hopefully, next summer, my books on the Memphis Red Sox of the negro league, and 100 Lynchings in Tennessee since the formation of the Ku Klux Klan will be on the market.

History is undefeated. Teddy Roosevelt was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt on October 14, 1912, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while campaigning for president. He kept talking. He refused to go to the hospital.

Studying history can be extremely insightful. Most, if not all, significant events have some roots in human emotion, hate being one of them. Through the study of empires, revolutions, and ideological conflicts, it is easy to see how grievances, fears, and tribal loyalties can evolve into animosities.

Let the record show, if my readers could read all the derogatory comments and threats (I take them as treats because normal folk don't poke ruthless cats with brain cells), I get, you would understand why my avatar is of the great former XFL player famous for the "He Hate Me" jersey named Rod Smart. Smart, a former running back and kick returner, skyrocketed to fame in the 2001 original XFL while playing for the Las Vegas Outlaws by wearing the iconic, defiant phrase on the back of his jersey, HE HATE ME.

Many philosophers, theologians, and social theorists have examined hatred, from its origins, moral status, psychological structure, and social consequences. Some treated hate as a vice to overcome, while others regarded it as an inevitable part of human nature. I am certain that many cats have opined on the ontological, teleological, and axiological nature of hate, but I can only reference those I have read.

Beginning with Aristotle, one could conclude from reading Nicomachean Ethics Rhetoric that Aristotle distinguished hatred (misos) from anger. His view was that anger is directed at particular injuries and can fade. In contrast, hatred is more enduring, seeks the destruction of its object, and can be directed toward groups, ideas, or entire classes of people.

Thomas Aquinas analyzed hatred as a passion opposed to love. He distinguished hatred of evil (which can be virtuous) from hatred of persons (usually sinful). In Summa Theologica, he posited that humans should hate vice but love persons. Thus, hatred ultimately results from perceived opposition to one’s good. Spinoza gave one of philosophy’s most systematic accounts of hate. He defined hatred as sadness accompanied by the idea of an external cause. According to Spinoza, hate generates reciprocal hate, and understanding others weakens hatred.

In A Treatise of Human Nature, David Hume (who wrote one of the best historical accounts of England, which I reference here), treated hatred and love as paired passions. His position, in essence, was that hatred arises from displeasure with another person, whereas, if my personal interpretation of The World as Will and Representation and Studies in Pessimism is acceptable, Arthur Schopenhauer believed human beings are driven by blind striving. Thus, competition naturally produces hostility and hatred.

Friedrich Nietzsche wrote on hatred in both On the Genealogy of Morals and Beyond Good and Evil, attempting to describe how powerless groups transform envy into moral systems, and spoke on the psychology of revenge and hostility.

Jean-Paul Sartre, in Being and Nothingness, argued that hatred can function as an escape from freedom. It for him, often depends upon constructing enemies and is sustained by bad faith and self-deception. Erich Fromm, who wrote The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness, suggested that hatred is rooted in alienation.

Hate presently continues to inundate the modern historical record, as evidenced by the response of some to Elon Musk being crowned as the world’s first trillionaire (albeit I think Mansa Musa would tell Musk to carry his Gold).

Musk has made history. It is a big deal to be the world’s first trillionaire. I say congratulations to Elon Musk. Well done, sir, to you and the people who helped your companies prosper. How cool. Good for him. Musk for me, has reached the patheon of three word magi, and has joind the likes of Pliny the Elder (1st-century Roman scholar, naval commander, and author of the Natural History), Alexander the Great, Conan the Barbarian, John the Baptist, Ivan the Terrible, Richard the Lionheart, William the Conqueror, Attila the Hun, Jack the Ripper, and Winnie the Pooh, for in my mind he is now Elon the Kazillion.

However, it appears my sentiment is the opposite of some. Liberals are upset that Elon Musk is richer than George Soros. They hate Musk, who made his money unlike them, who stole it. What has the government ever done? Short story, they want hands out so they can be lazy and do whatever they want and not work. Why is it considered “greedy” to keep what you’ve earned, but it’s not “greedy” for the government to take it?

It is the basic socialist playbook: Capitalists operate on the premise that I will enrich myself by effort and work; Socialists operate on the premise that I will enrich myself by the effort and work of others. They always want somebody's wealth to fund something; what about you? What are you bringing to the party? Only a child would believe that taking somebody else's money is going to solve all our problems.

It’s laughable. Where I come from, ‘pocket watchin’ is frowned upon. Pocket watching is slang for obsessively monitoring, judging, or commenting on someone else's finances, spending habits, or success. People who "pocket watch" are usually motivated by jealousy, envy, or insecurity about their own financial standing - HATE.

How is it Elon’s fault that you were unable to make something of yourself? Whose fault is it that you have no savings, no retirement, and will never own a home before you die? Probably should have made better life choices. Have you tried to create products that benefit the world and then sell them? Who are you to tell someone that there’s a limit on what you can build or what you can earn? It’s Elon’s coin; he can use it as he pleases. It’s not yours, or the government’s.

Musk has 160,000 employees, and 4,400 just became millionaires. Besides the US, China, and Russia, SpaceX is the only other entity that can send humans to space.

Musk will be remembered for 1,000 years, while Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, and Liz Warren (Net Worth = 12 million) won’t even be remembered as the bad jokes that they are. They will be lucky to become footnotes.

The Democrat party doesn’t want the welders, cafeteria staff, and regular workers to become rich. They want them on welfare. They want their vote, not their success. The lesson being, you can’t explain capitalism to a liberal Marxist. So it is a NO on a wealth tax. Instead, how about we teach our kids how to be successful?

Anytime a welder, who started with a $28 an hour job in 2015 at a company he had never heard of, can take stock and become a millionaire, we should applaud that. But these socialists will tell you that that’s a bad thing for regular, normal people to become millionaires overnight. Mind you, an occurrence that you never see in a socialist or communist society. Nobody gets rich; everybody stays poor.

It is terrifying that people this shockingly ignorant are in a position to make laws for our country. Only a Marxist can discover supply and demand, and call it Fascism. Only a man with blue hair, who owns three iPhones, would declare that Capitalism has failed, or an activist can call for abolishing billionaires, but accepts a grant from a billionaire foundation.

What is with this impulse to take somebody else’s stuff because you are a loser?

The people I have seen on interviews going in on Musk, howling "No more trillionaires or billionaires,” all seem to use the words “like” to start a sentence and “right” to end it, while using their hands a lot, rapidly when they speak. They should never be given meaningful attention. Saying like after every phrase, alternated with right, as if like and right are terminating punctuation marks, irks the fck out of me. I am not cosigning your uncertainty. Especially if they talk fast and have a high-pitched voice, more so if they are a man who presents more like a broad.

Musk doesn’t have a trillion dollars of cash in the bank. He owns a trillion dollars’ worth of businesses. That is wealth he literally created, not wealth he took from anyone else. If Elon never existed, who would have his trillion dollars? Nobody, because it wouldn’t exist either.

There are plenty of celebrities who could also help the hungry and homeless if they put their money together, but they won’t. Our tax dollars are supposed to help, too, but the governors and mayors would rather put it in their pockets, but these liberals focus on Elon. I wonder if they would be saying this if Elon weren’t connected to Trump. They only hate him now because of Trump.

Paypal. Neuralink. Tesla. SpaceX. Starlink, what am I missing in this addle-brained debate? And the only target is Musk. It’s nothing but bitterness and jealousy. Homelessness and poverty have nothing to do with Elon. Not only did he create thousands of jobs, but he also created thousands of millionaires. These people are lethetic. They have no idea how money works. They have been brainwashed by these communist schools, teachers, and politicians. They do not understand it is net worth, not liquid cash.

Progressives love to downplay any success because it makes them feel better about themselves. “OMG, you have something good? But other people don't have that! How dare you!” It’s disturbing how daft people are becoming; we're headed for idiocracy literally. The stupidity knows no bounds.

Communists are always jealous of people who make money; that's why they want to make them monsters, take everything they have earned from them, and imprison them. They need people to hate, as it makes them happy to have someone to hate and blame for their misfortunes.

Musk has accumulated a net worth of a trillion dollars because he’s provided a trillion dollars’ worth of value. He’s actually doing good things for the world, things that the world finds to be useful. But beggars cannot understand this.

They say that “nobody deserves a trillion dollars. Nobody should have a trillion dollars. This is what the socialists say. Yet they haven’t contributed jack to the world. They haven’t built anything. They haven’t done anything but try to divide and advocate taking from people who are actually building on platforms that were built by billionaires.

Socialists believe that if you make money, you must be stealing from them. Where do these losers get the idea that life owes them anything? All those complaining claim to care about the starving, and I bet not one of them helps the needy. I know, I'm surrounded by these types in academia.

Do these people think he has $1T in the bank? And how is it one person's job to feed everyone? Why didn't they ask this of Bill Gates, Bezos, or Zuckerberg?

And I haven't heard these folks talk about confiscating money from George Soros or other billionaires. Democrats push envy while they tax us to death. The fact is that the ones doing the preaching are millionaires. I am so sick and tired of millionaires telling us how evil the billionaires and trillionaires are, as if they are completely innocent of everything Congress does on the regular.

How can any decent cat hate on Jones? Dude’s companies are providing internet to the world in black and brown countries that don’t have internet access. He is developing treatments for paralysis and neurological conditions like ALS, potentially allowing people to hear and see again. Jones is doing all these things. SpaceX has lowered the cost of launching rockets into orbit, another net positive for humanity.

Yet folks who ain't accomplished a thing, complaining, talking out the side of their necks. These people are so dopey. They’re so dumb that they can’t grasp the concept that the reason why Elon has accumulated a net worth of a trillion dollars is that he’s provided a trillion dollars’ worth of value. Ignorance is the foundation of all evil. Democrats, I’m talking to you!

All day long, I've been listening to liberals count and spend Elon's money for him. This is envy, jealousy, and hatred of success. It’s jealousy from people who have never built or earned anything in their lives. In a post on X, Ro Khanna, the Representative of California’s 17th District, wrote:

“Musk is worth more than South Africa’s GDP. @BernieSanders and I proposed a 5% tax on people like him. In one year, it could fund:

- free public college & trade school

-$10/day childcare

- Special-needs education nationwide

Wealth inequality is the moral failure of our time.”

This just reinforces my view that progressives are like anti-matter; they do not behave in conventional ways. Basic math is foreign to them; it is their kryptonite.

I estimate that 5% of $1.2 trillion is $60b. Stay with me. If we posit that around 8 million are in four-year programs, dropping on average $20k per annum, 5 percent could not cover even half of the costs of US bachelor’s degrees for just 1 year. And my faculty colleagues get on me for chastising my students in my statistics classes for fussing at them for not being able to do a square root by hand.

Now, let us examine this tax, the rich stuff with modern monetary policy. Modern monetary policy refers to the tools and strategies governments and central banks use to influence the economy through control of money, credit, and interest rates. In most developed countries, monetary policy is primarily conducted by an independent central bank (such as the Federal Reserve System in the United States), while fiscal policy (taxing and spending) is carried out by elected governments. I wrote a book on John Maynard Keynes, one of the founding proponents of MMP.

Sanders and his kind scream taxes and shit, but ignore that the central goals of modern monetary policy are to maintain price stability (low and predictable inflation), promote high employment, support sustainable economic growth, and preserve confidence in the financial system.

To do this, central banks have a toolbox that includes, but is not limited to, interest rates, open market operations (Buying/selling government bonds), and other mechenisms.

In addition, modern economies use fiat currency, money whose value comes from legal authority and public confidence rather than being backed by gold or silver. Fact is, governments do not literally “print” most money. Much of the money supply is created through bank lending.

Speaking on the traditional purpose of taxes, we should be reminded that under conventional economics, taxes serve several purposes. Taxes fund government programs such as defense, roads and infrastructure, courts and law enforcement, education, Social Security and Medicare, and some more stuff. Progressive taxes can reduce inequality by collecting more from higher earners and financing programs that benefit lower-income groups, and can discourage certain activities (Cigarette taxes discourage smoking; Carbon taxes discourage pollution).

During inflationary periods, higher taxes can reduce aggregate demand; during recessions, lower taxes can stimulate spending. Through Modern Monetary Theory, countries that issue their own sovereign currency (such as the United States) are not constrained in the same way households are.

According to MMT, governments create money first through spending, and taxes do not primarily finance spending. Instead, taxes create demand for the currency (people need dollars to pay taxes), remove money from circulation to help control inflation, and influence wealth distribution and behavior.

Modern monetary policy concerns the management of money and credit, while taxes are part of fiscal policy. Together, these two systems are used to maintain economic stability, finance government functions, and influence overall economic activity. The function of taxes is to manage inflation. When the government wants to do something, it just prints the money. The taxes are used to manage the amount of money in the system. This wasn’t always the case. When the dollar was pegged to gold under Bretton Woods, you couldn’t just conjure money from nothing because every dollar had to be backed by physical gold reserves. If you wanted to spend, you had to have gold to justify it. That tether was cut in 1971 when Nixon ended convertibility, and the rules of the game changed fundamentally. So taxing the rich ain’t even going to do what you proclaim it will.

In essence, all this tax-the-rich stuff is ‘bread and circuses.” These tricks on another level, mane. Some cats opine that since I'm black and a country boy, I shouldn't care or have such views. Ladies, forgive me - I say suck my di¢k. Fck, I look like stamping the belief that stealing money from successful people, to pay for all of the unsuccessful people to continue being unsuccessful, is a worthy proposition? Miss me with that shit mane.

Ro is foul for even the suggestion. With a minimum net worth of $27 million, Ro Khanna was the fourth-richest Californian in Congress. That’s according to a new list compiled by Roll Call. According to one source:

Rep. Ro Khanna’s family made 4,284 stock trades at a volume of over $59 million in 2025, according to an OpenSecrets analysis of data from Capitol Trades. Those include investments in everything from health care companies like Humana and Eli Lilly to retail companies like Lululemon.

Some have reported his own present net worth to be around $232 million. I find it comical that it is always millionaires saying that billionaires are the enemy. It reminds me of Bernie always going after “millionaires and billionaires,” then he became a millionaire, then switched up to just saying “billionaires.”

The media is also part of the problem; they do not get a pass here. Funny how the media never talks about Soros, Bloomberg, Gates, or Singhams’ activism and their hundreds of billions spent on policy and political influence. It's almost a double standard.

Then they say the government gave him his wealth. The democrats have spent more than a trillion dollars a year and have fixed nothing. They and their friends just steal it. As MomofDataRepublican wrote:

Many corporations get tax breaks in this country. He did not get a break on his personal income tax. And I would say that our government actually made a good choice here. It paid off. The success of SpaceX has created tons of revenue for the country. Now stop being a parasite! Go

Fun fact, contracts don’t equal gifts. Again, why do they think it’s Elon’s responsibility to feed and house society? Elon will do exponentially more good for the world with his trillion dollars than the government ever would if it got its grubby little hands on it. We've seen decades of waste, fraud, and abuse perpetuated by corrupt politicians and bloated bureaucracies.

So I may be perceived as rambling in this exposition, but I write for brain cells, not race or gender, just folks who think and have common sense. I sadly would rather be feared than loved, but I am worried about that. But I truly love using words to share my thoughts with others, regardless of consequences. So no matter what, 100 years from now I will be renowned as one of the greatest American writers to have ever lived - on God, no cap.

Started June 13, 2026; Finished June 16, 2026. Can I get 10 paid subs? Help a man out, please. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 19 IN HISTORY. Hattip to the new subs: Tricia, Mark Adkinson, Chesty Puller, ValueFocused, and Wise.