Now, I consider myself to be the political dowsing rod of average American sentiment. Don't know what it is, but in my mind, I write what many won't say, or better yet, think, but keep to themselves. Yep, I can find the wellspring of water inherently weighted in traditional America. And such makes me proud.

Had a few things I considered to address, including but not limited to Winsome Earle-Sears’s bus catching on Fire, a U-Haul truck drove in reverse toward the entrance of a Coast Guard base in Alameda, California wher ICE agents were staging, prompting officers to open fire, LaMar Cook, 45, aide to Mass Gov. Healey, trafficking cocaine (21 and 13 kilograms), from state office buildings, Maine voters voting against a ballot initiative requiriy photo ID to vote, or the 15-year-old who killed his classmate for bumping into him in school hallway, not apologizing.

Another story from Maine I found interesting was Angela Walker, a convicted killer who was sentenced to a decade behind bars for suffocating a Canadian tourist with sand, was elected as a Bangor councilmember. There is always the gift that keeps on giving, Brandon Johnson and Governor baby back ribs, and the election outcomes a few nights ago, but I am not too stoked on either. But I am kind of interested in dropping a few thoughts on this SNAP/EBT debacle.

To start, I am aware that I used food stamps for the preferred image. I know this was before SNAP, but I like the color. SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). It was designed to provide monthly financial benefits to help low-income individuals and families buy nutritious food. The amount a household receives depends on its income, expenses, and household size. It aims to reduce hunger and improve nutrition among vulnerable populations. SNAP benefits can be used to buy most grocery food items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, bread, and non-alcoholic beverages. These are allocated via Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT). EBT works like a debit card. So SNAP is the program (the actual food assistance benefit), and EBT is the delivery system (the card and payment technology used to access those benefits). Each month, a recipient’s SNAP benefits are loaded onto their EBT card.

Under the Biden Administration, SNAP benefit levels saw the largest permanent increase in decades. When President Biden assumed office in 2021, SNAP benefit levels were raised, resulting in about a 21 percent above-inflation increase in SNAP benefit allotments. According to the CATO Institute, overall SNAP spending doubled from about $63 billion in 2019 to $127 billion in 2023.

Now, with this government shutdown, people are all in a tizzy, worrying about how they are going to be able to eat and feed their children. Over 40 million have lost SNAP funding. Having this many people on SNAP is more cause for concern and a sign of failed governance, because I cannot figure out for the life of me why 40 million people are collecting handouts from hardworking Americans. There’s no way there are that many downtrodden people who can’t find jobs in this country. The number of people on SNAP in America is the same as the population of Canada.

Other than dates, time, and duration, the language in H.R.1968, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (102 pps) of the 119th Congress, and H.R. 5371, the “Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026 (91 pps),” is 99.9 percent the same. Which, for me, means that it shouldn’t take 14 times to pass this. But it does because all except two democrats continue to vote against opening the government, when it was no big deal this past March.

The first word in SNAP is Supplemental, meaning “provided in addition to what is already present or available to complete or enhance it.” In my mind, this precludes morbidly obese people, with tons of tattoos, $1000 or more iPhones, Coach bags, fake-colored braided hair, and nails to match.

Some of the videos that have come across my feed are wild. One lady had ten kids. She spoke as if it were the government’s duty to pay for them. Such an expectation is crazy work, seeing that the government wasn’t the one to dump semen in her cavity ten times. No way I’m having kids and waiting for someone else to feed them.

Moreover, there are a lot of people who accept SNAP benefits who don’t need them. I hate this disgusting culture that we have now. If you don’t work, you don’t eat. We should only be helping people who can’t work due to a debilitating condition preventing them from doing so. If you are able-bodied and have no kids, you should be given a weekly ration of MREs. Want to eat better? Go get a job. Because if you’re able-bodied enough to loot and riot, you’re able-bodied enough to work for your food.

When you have been giving stuff for free, people think they are entitled to it if it stops. A New Mexico woman recently appeared in media reports about being on food stamps for 30 years, and her reaction to a recent SNAP benefit freeze. Thirty years? How is this possible? SNAP and welfare are a temporary safety net, not a decades-long hammock.

The government has created this. The fact that most of these people are perfectly able to work concerns me. Meaning, the problem isn’t that 42 million people are not getting their SNAP benefits; it’s that 42 million people are on SNAP. These social programs breed lazy and dishonest citizens. It’s become generational and should be permanently abolished. If they want to live on the taxpayer’s dime, they can do that from inside a prison with no iPhone.

Although we are endlessly told that only American citizens receive government (taxpayer) assistance, I found out that about 90,000 illegal immigrants will lose SNAP benefits. Noncitizens should never get free loot on the backs of hardworking Americans.

It is sad that the folks who actually need the food aid assistance are being hurt by the ones who abuse the system. Millions of people are on SNAP, but are walking around with the latest cellphones, expensive clothes, etc. The EBT / SNAP/welfare program was designed for those who can’t work because of disabilities, and those who need a temporary hand up until they get on their feet and can pay their own way. It was never designed as a generational career option. Those who think it was, need to be kicked off and made to go to work.

I know some people who get SNAP benefits and who work. They get about $100 a month. There’s nothing wrong with that. I know some people that’s on disability and get SNAP benefits, and that’s exactly what they’re for. It’s the people going out having five and six kids just so they can have $6000 worth of food stamps every month that are taking advantage of the system. SNAP is a good thing when it’s used correctly.

I am not against this. Growing up, members of my family were on food stamps. However, they always viewed them as a stopgap and moved as hard as they could to find employment so they did not have to use or depend on them. These new-age recipients have a demented sense of entitlement. If you’re not mentally or physically disabled, you can do some amount of work instead of living off the people who do. I know some truly need it, but we have people now who are 3rd and 4th-generation welfare recipients. This needs to stop.

Snap costs 112 billion annually, which seems like a lot, except when you realize that most of that money is recycled back into the economy, because the people it’s given to immediately spend that on food, which helps local economies and small businesses thrive. We tend to think of this billion dollars as just being wasted, given to freeloaders, at the expense of the taxpayer. But the truth is, it’s not an economic drag like we think it is. It actually boosts economic activity. Is it perfect, and could it be replaced with something better? Sure, but it’s not the wastefulness that everyone thinks it is.

That aside, it is abused and misused beyond belief. The folks like me who are speaking out are concerned about those who truly need assistance. The people we are laughing at are the ones who choose to be on government assistance because they have the mentality, “Why work for what I need when I can get it for free from the government?” People who could get jobs but choose not to. In other words, people who are scamming the system. To quote Senator John Kennedy (via the 1994 movie Clerks):

“It’s supposed to be a bridge, not a parking lot.”

Morbidly obese people have been getting government food assistance for years. Unless you are verifiably physically and/or mentally incapacitated, nobody should be on SNAP. We do NOT have 42 million disabled people in this country. It’s a program that has grown out of control. Liberals are terrified to remove anyone from SNAP. Many do not deserve the benefit. But once on it, you are on easy street for life.

The government created this monster. It is harder to take back what you gave away so freely. They are reckless and irresponsible with spending and free anything - people get complacent and expect it, and ugly when it’s reeled back in to responsible levels. Everyone I saw ready to fight and rip off stores looked healthy enough to get a job, or volunteer, or take a class for 15 hours a week. All these people complaining need to spend more time looking for a job instead of posting online. If you can’t pay your bills working 1 job, then work 2 jobs. It’s simple.

I would not be surprised if there were more than 90,000 non-citizens on SNAP. From what I’ve been able to research, out of the 42 million people on SNAP, only 37 million are actually American citizens. No telling how many Haitian, Afghan, Senegalese, Iraqi, or other illegal immigrants are on SNAP.

The way I see things, maybe those millions should be spent helping the working poor in America. Heavy on the ‘working’ part. I have sympathy for people in hard times, but that sympathy ends when an EBT recipient in a motorized scooter is getting junk food and holding me up in line at the cashier. Expensive cell phones, hair extensions, overweight folks with fake nails, begging for food is unreal. The funny thing is how most of the people complaining look like they could go a month without food and be just fine.

From No Kings to “Please feed us, King is a ridiculous angle to take. Honestly, how can you go to rallies and protest, and loot stores, but can’t go out and get a job? Like I said, I do not support giving SNAP to people who do not need it and who abuse the system. Single moms who have 6 or more kids but can not take care of one, moms who date and have kids with multiple men who can not or are not made to help support their kids, and so on, should not get this type of support if responsibility is the aim. The elderly and handicapped depend on government support for food and reduced rent where they live. It’s people like this that I feel bad for, who are suffering due to this.

These, plus the political gain for politicians to have a subservient class of undocumented voters beholden to them to avoid deportation and the loss of these benefits in states like California, are the people who ruin these social safety nets for the rest of Americans who actually need them. Gaming the system is wrong, but also politicians who allow this system to become over-bloated get cash too in the backroom dealings. Very sad and very corrupt. Needs an overhaul so the proper Americans get these needs met.

The same can be said of Obamacare. U.S. healthcare spending per capita, has increased from $8,402 in 2010 to $14,570 in 2023 (roughly 73%), since the ACA became law. Now Democrats want to hold the nation hostage because of the failure of this program.

Subsidizing healthcare doesn’t lower its cost; it just shifts the expense to others. Why should my tax dollars go to subsidizing ihealt insurance for a family making $250,000 yearly? If this was going to be a problem, why did Democrats write into law for the subsidies to run out this year? It is as if they knew up front the Affordable Care Act was never affordable to begin with.

Likewise with this SNAP fiasco. Whether we pay for their groceries or fund their prison bunk, taxpayers still end up footing the bill. I heard someone say that “the government says you can’t feed the wildlife in national parks because it makes them dependent on handouts and very aggressive.” Can this be applied to people on federal assistance? Who knows, maybe eliminating EBT and SNAP will reduce methane gas production and help save the planet.

So take this read as you may, for as in most cases, I expect a bevy of emails and messages, calling me names, and threatening my life, and I say so be it. Snap definitely needs to be reworked or shut down. I write what I wrote and stand on it, because death threats and name-calling, over views and words, don't fade me mane. Doris Day, Que Será, Será, whatever will be, will be. Ain't nobody gonna soft press me, I don't care who they are. Keyboard mercenaries don’t come from the field, or out the mud. They type too much to be a threat. It’s the ones who say nothing that raise the hair on my neck. Additionally, my EDC is a 7.62 x 25 Tokarev, and I know that strong families don’t need government intervention.