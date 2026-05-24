As my great aunt would say, “Let me learn you something.” I have roots from Soperton and Macon, Georgia, to Memphis, Tennessee, and Yazoo City, Mississippi. I have been throwing axes since I was 16. Folks in my family made wat-ta (moonshine). I am consequently astute in Southern culture and buried in the lifestyle. However, I recognize many are not, in particular those from places we call up top or up South.

There once was a time in the United States of America when folks from the North flooded the South. History refers to such a person as a “carpetbagger.”

A “carpetbagger” was a term used in the United States after the Civil War to describe Northerners who moved to the South during the Reconstruction era (around 1865–1877). The name came from the cheap luggage many travelers carried at the time, often made from carpet fabric called “carpet bags.” The term was usually used as an insult by white Southern Democrats, who accused these newcomers of exploiting the defeated South for political power, business opportunities, or personal profit.

After the American Civil War, the South was economically devastated and politically transformed. During this period, three major political groups emerged in Southern politics: Carpetbaggers (Northerners who moved South), Scalawags (white Southern Republicans who cooperated with Reconstruction), and Freedmen (Newly emancipated black Americans participating in politics).

Carpetbaggers were not one single type of person. They included teachers establishing schools, missionaries, businessmen, journalists, lawyers, and politicians. Some genuinely wanted to help rebuild the South and expand education and civil rights. Others were opportunists looking to profit from instability and weak postwar institutions.

Many white Southerners viewed carpetbaggers as outsiders and corrupt profiteers. Southern newspapers and politicians often portrayed them as dishonest manipulators exploiting Black voters and poor Southern whites. Today, “carpetbagger” is still used in American politics as a criticism of a candidate seen as an outsider, or a person lacking genuine local ties. The term today generally implies political opportunism rather than Reconstruction-era ideology. From this point of view, I consider Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a carpetbagger.

Last week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech at a political rally in Montgomery tied to protests and organizing around Southern redistricting battles, especially in Alabama. She said:

“It is time for the North to pull up to the South. It is time for New York to pull up to Alabama...”

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “It is time for the North to pull up to the South,” she was using modern slang in a political-rhetorical way to speak about Southern redistricting and voting-rights disputes. What a saphead statement.

If you have not heard, “Pull up” is slang that generally means to show up in person or come to a place, often with a confrontational, confident, or social tone depending on context. In context, “pull up” usually means to come to someone’s location ready to fight, threaten, or confront them in person. Examples are “Say it to my face, pull up,” and “They pulled up looking for trouble.” In addition, depending on tone and theme, it can imply a fistfight, intimidation, gang-related confrontation, or, in some cases, potential gun violence.

With this as the backdrop, I would like to LEARN AOC something. In the South, we have YNs, Good Ole Boys, Rednecks, and Regular Country Folks.

First are the YN’s. Chris Rock described them perfectly without nuance to age. You make the call. YNs are typically from single-mother households and tend not to give a fck about anything. They do this thing for fun that they call Swiss cheesing, and are partial to switches on Glocks. To say you will Swiss Cheese a person implies that they will turn you into Swiss cheese. They will fill you with holes and let air out your ass. They do it for fun. Don’t ask me. It’s just something they do.

As UGK sang:

And ain't nobody scared to blast

We pull them triggers fast

And then we bailin on yo bitch ass

Then we have Rednecks, a special bread. Most cats associate it with race, but it is about lifestyle. I have been called a redneck. They hunt and fish, and drive pick-up trucks lifted a few feet from the ground, equipped with four-wheel drive and mud tires. They can hit a deer with an arrow from 300 yards and shoot a duck out of the sky just because they were hungry and wanted something to eat. They could do it in their sleep. It’s what they do. It’s their way of having fun. They and YN’s have a lot in common and get along well. I think it is the way they stick together, love their folk, and appreciate guns that bind them.

Reckon don’t need to say much about Good ole' boys and country folk, because reasonable people should already understand how we get down.

AOC told New Yorkers to “pull up to the South” like she just discovered the Mason-Dixon Line on Google Maps, and talks about the South like every state down there is one giant Cracker Barrel with Wi-Fi problems. She said “pull up to the South” with the confidence of somebody who thinks grits are a human-rights violation.

AOC going to the South would look like a Whole Foods manager accidentally wandering into a tractor auction. She talks tough until somebody says, “Ma’am, the sweet tea got real sugar in it.” Then it’s a congressional hearing. The first time she hears “bless your heart,” she’s filing an ethics complaint. “Pull up to the South”? Lil momma, the South has been roasting politicians since before TikTok had terms of service. She talks about Southern politics like she’s reviewing a restaurant she’s never actually eaten at.

So Ms. AOC and your fellow Negrocrats, stay where you are. We’re good mane, we ain’t fcking with New York, so leave us be. Ask any of my college roommates, and I showed them what country boys are in real life, and they recognized and venerated how I got down in real life, 170 IQ aside. The fact is, most of the city women I met then loved it but could not stand it. Don’t know why they could not fathom that if you had a gat, why not tote it?

Now, stay your ass up there. Leave us alone. We ain't bothering nobody. And don't come down. In certain parts of America, like down here, pull up means exactly what it sounds like. Folk, we ain’t cosplaying in your revolution. So, stand down is my message to the up top cats in New York, because AOC is trying to get y’all killed. So stay y’all azzes where y’all is (Linking Verb). I ain’t as dumb as I seem.

I need 11 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. I am Merit, I ain’t DEI. Listening to my own muzk now. Don’t Follow Me. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 63 IN HISTORY.