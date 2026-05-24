ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Purple Passion's avatar
Purple Passion
3h

Now y'all hear him right, now, You hear. He ain't with none of that there DEI. All that diversity equity and inclusion. Alabama stripped his voting rights away. Along with the supreme Court. Pull up does not mean what he's saying in this context when she uses it. Pull up in the south also means to come by to stop by to help out. But when it comes from a gangster mind it means another thing entirely. Now why would I say he comes from a gangster mind. Well he gave a threat of life against one of our sling congressmen. The picture of the gun and the laptop said it all bro. And I will be sending it forward. You make all the IM for Trump comments You want while your brothers and sisters have lost their voice in the south. Aren't they still hanging y'all over there in Alabama last I read. But you want the rest of the world it's going to let that be come on let that be. It's about the most ignorant, self-defeating, hateful piece of work I've ever read. Alabama is one of the top 10 welfare states that receives the most from states like mine AOCs in California. But y'all good, man. y'all good. Born in Arkansas race in Texas I could tell you something about the south. I guess I reverse carpetbaggered to the Mideast.

I have been all over this great nation and it is beautiful. From Connecticut to California Washington Texas Illinois Alabama Arkansas everywhere in between I tell you it is clean. Oh my gosh I said it is clean Now he's going to think I mean everything's right. No not everything is right around the corner in this country. We have our problems and every state has its traumatic issues. But we are all American and we all have the right to pull up to whatever state in the union we want to. And for threats to be passed out like that especially threats of life well then that makes me want to call somebody else to pull up. And I most definitely will be sending this to the authorities to see if there's enough worth pulling up for. I am not a fan of AOC and I have my own reasons for not liking her. But I'll be damn if I'm going to sit here and watch anybody threaten the lives of our congressmen. Or threaten the movement of our citizens across this great nation. And the way you beg for money online says so much about you.

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