On October 29, 1942. David Dorn was born. However, his name will not ring a bell for many. In American history, criminals have been worshipped as heroes for as long as I can recall. From Billy the Kid and Jesse James to Baby Face Nelson, John Dillinger, and Alphonse Capone. Even movies, such as The Godfather (1972), Scarface (1983), Goodfellas (1990), and The Irishman (2019), venerate historic criminal figures in American culture; however, in both instances, they are still known primarily as being criminals, and the moniker of hero does not supersede their representation of criminality and villainy.

Over the past decade, this posture has altered. By no choice of our own, in the black community, criminals have been placed on pedestals for reasons I cannot fathom. Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., Jacob Blake, and George Floyd Jr. are the first that come to mind.

Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. is best known for driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring many others in November 2021. He was found guilty of 76 counts, including 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and 6 counts of hit-and-run causing death, among other crimes. As a consequence, he was sentenced in November 2022 to six consecutive life sentences without possibility of extended supervision, plus additional prison time (hundreds of years) for the other counts.

Brook’s earlier convictions and arrests in Wisconsin, according to public court documents, from 1999 to 2021 included being convicted of substantial battery (intent bodily harm) as a felony, for possession of THC as a repeat offender, of resisting/obstructing an officer, of felony strangulation/suffocation, for resisting/obstructing officer, and several o pen cases, including counts of recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse/battery, bail jumping, etc. In 2006, in Washoe County, Nevada, Brooks was convicted of statutory sexual seduction after impregnating a 15-year-old girl. Sentence: probation. He was required to register as a sex offender. Just days before the parade attack, Brooks was released on low bail ($1,000) in a domestic violence case, in which he allegedly ran over the mother of his child.

Blake seems, on the surface, outside of genetics, to have a similar background to Brook’s. On or about May 3, 2020, Blake was accused of entering the home of his ex-girlfriend (mother of his children), without permission, sexually assaulting her, taking her debit card and truck, and making withdrawals. In July 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest on several charges stemming from that incident: third-degree sexual assault (felony), trespassing, and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancements.

On August 23, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. The caller reported that Jacob Blake was at the premises when he was not supposed to be, had taken keys, and refused to give them back. Officers also had information that Blake had a warrant out related to earlier charges of third-degree sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Arriving at the scene, officers attempted to subdue Blake (including using tasers, which did not stop him). Blake walked around to the driver’s side of an SUV, opened its door, and leaned into it. Officers followed. It was reported that Blake had a knife in his hand; a knife was later recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle. While Blake was leaning into the car, Officer Rusten Sheskey grabbed or attempted to restrain him. Then Sheskey fired seven shots, striking Blake in the back and side.

In both cases above, as well as with George Floyd, all of these individuals had lengthy criminal backgrounds, including domestic violence and sexual assault. But for some reason, unlike the criminals named in the first paragraph, their criminal history has been entirely erased. They have been made heroes and martyrs by a corpus of mainly white progressives with doctorates in postmodern criticism, for it is only those focused on postmodern thought, questioning objective truth, and analyzing how power, language, and representation shape reality, who can convert criminality to heroism.

Just as people can characterize a Hamas suicide bomber as a knight in shining armor, American postmodern, poststructuralist, feminist, Marxist, and postcolonial deconstructive theorists, with degrees obtained from Cambridge, Duke, Brown, Cornell, and, of course, Columbia, now have the capacity to shape interpretation, even at the detriment of others. This is what has happened to the legacy of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

I have always wanted to show respect for people who I figured deserved national and public recognition for doing the right things, and who were people of high character, like David Dorn.

Dorn was born on October 29, 1942, but in June 2020, the 77-year-old was responding to a burglary alarm at a friend’s pawn shop during Black Lives Matter rioting when he was shot and killed by 26-year-old Stephan Cannon. A jury would eventually find Cannon guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Theresa Counts Burke. Burke also gave him the maximum sentence on each of the five additional charges he had (first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action), for a total of 30 years to be served consecutively in concert with his life sentence.

Dorn left behind a widow, Sgt. Ann Wood-Dorn, his daughters, Debra White and Lisa Dorn, and his son, Brian Powell. Outside of this, there is little to no information on this man, who had 38 years of service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, culminating in retirement in October 2007.

Ann has appeared on Fox News and other conservative shows and supported former President Donald Trump since Dorn’s murder. She also addressed the Republican National Convention in 2020, and the speech she gave honored her husband and advocated for change in cities to tackle violence. Other than the above, there is little available on Dorn’s life.

When people venerate and celebrate a drug addict criminal, but nothing for this brave former police captain, it is disgusting if you ask me. Not to forget that he was murdered on Martin Luther King Drive makes this even more horrendous. Where are Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton? Oh, I guess he only cares about crime when it’s white on black crime, not black on black or black on white. When was the last time, or any time, that Jackson even flinched when a black person injured or killed a white person, or even when it was black on black? Condolences to the family of the victim. It’s terrible that someone who fought his whole life to make his city safe ended up dying right before he was to retire.

Shows how much the mainstream media cares about black lives. This barely had any coverage at all. Black Lives Matter terms and conditions apply. This is why it’s hard to take BLM seriously. BLM be like: I didn’t see that. Not just shot to death, but videotaped, and people were crowding around him while still alive and watching him die. Animals that commit crimes like this deserve instant justice that cracks the sound barrier.

I watched his widow’s speech during the convention. It was very powerful, full of truth, and on point. Dorn’s wife nearly brought tears to my eyes because I can relate to the fresh pain of losing someone so near and special. I am so sorry his life was cut short for such an obscene reason. Her’s was truly a moving speech. It was painful to watch. I wonder how many from the left actually listened to her speech? I wonder what excuses those involved (directly/indirectly, including the MSM, Hollywood elite, sports personalities, Democrats) across America will give themselves so that they don’t carry the guilt? To David I say “RIP Hero”, to his widow I say “may you find peace”.

There were no protests for him by BLM, and little coverage of his death compared to Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., Jacob Blake, and George Floyd Jr., police officers’ lives matter. RIP, Ofc. Dorn, a retiree of the St. Louis PD, was a real hero. His name should be remembered. He was helping a friend out by guarding the friend’s business. He was only 77 years old. God bless him.

Few if any celebrities mentioned his name as they did George Floyd, who had a criminal record as long as a transatlantic flight, including convictions for theft, delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance multiple times, criminal trespass, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, for which he served about 5 years in prison and was released in 2013.

The only notable figure I recall celebrating Dorn’s life and heroism was Tyler Eifert, who put his name on his helmet. What I find surprising is that it was a sole white player who did this, and not a single black player. Maybe honoring innocent victims of violence does not fit the NFL narrative.

To think, if it had not been for one young man, we would not have known what happened to Dorn, and maybe not have been able to catch the criminal responsible for his death. Although I have mixed feelings, the guy filming was on the cop’s side. “Over some TVs?” “This is someone’s granddaddy!” Too bad there isn’t much he could do in the middle of a riot. He is a kind man; he stayed by David’s side, he stood up for Mr. Dorn, and showed humility. The world needs more men like this, and that is the truth. Obe could hear the distress in the filmer’s voice, completely helpless and unable to fix it. Absolutely heart-wrenching. The pain and anguish in that young man’s voice as he watched Mr. Dorn bleed out. Not knowing how or what to do, he just stood there in shock, begging “OG” not to die. How powerless he must have felt. He will never be the same.

I think the most fucked up thing is the last thing this old man saw, after living a long life, was his own people shooting him and a phone camera in his face recording as he takes his last breath.

Martin Luther King’s Dream has been turned into a Nightmare. He is rolling in his grave right now, if they haven’t already defaced it. Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry is the name of the establishment. It is considered a staple in the community and is minority-owned. But there was no press. If someone protests something and then loots a store, that person is no longer protesting. They are just stealing for themselves. All of this basically reflects Karl Marx’s dream: a full-on war against those who have more, and it all comes at the expense of those who worked hard to get where they are.

Dorn, who was born on this day in 1942, died, is a hero. They should have his picture all over town. They should march for him. But people won’t, there will be crickets. Why? Apparently, black lives don’t matter as much as TV’s. Not one person knelt beside him to pray or hold his hand as he died alone on the freaking street, and liberal politicians and celebrities had the nerve to donate to organizations that post bail for these people. Stop supporting these people.

What’s sad is that George Floyd’s name will never be forgotten. But David Dorn will be for doing the right thing. Thank you, Mr. Dorn. This day, October, will always honor you in my mind, because I will not allow for affluent white progressives, especially, to decide that criminals should ever be venerated in the black community.