A person’s job title or performance does not define the individual. Take the example of Jimmy Carter. He was not a great president. However, no one, even on the extreme left or right, would form their mouth to say that he was not a great person of exceptional good and moral character.

In this new age, this is hard to say. There are a shedload of great politicians but few exist that show exceptionally good and moral character. Most reflect nefarious and reprehensible intentions with a smiling face. I can illustrate this simply by looking at progressive public policy perspectives on immigration. In my view, illegal immigration is not the same as legal immigration, so I distinguish between the two. On the left, there is an intentional synthesis of the two. I reckon it is done for the sake of argument - which makes no sense. As such, they have in essence created a real-life Hunger Games.

In her books, Collins’s creates twelve districts (Full disclosure, I only read the first book). May as well be based on the Federal Reserve, which also has twelve districts. She depicts a brilliantly created dystopian nightmare that combines the shallowness and superficiality of our reality TV culture with political avarice. It also describes our present and inordinate wars of choice and surveillance state. War, poverty, and oppression rule the land and are demonstrated via the brutality and corruption of the ruling class. The totalitarian nation state of Panem has devised a game in which one girl and one boy are taken from each of the twelve districts every year and forced to fight to the death until there is only one winner left.

The Capitol is a wealthy and autocratic state that exploits these impoverished districts for their labor and natural resources. Each year, a battle royal to the death in the form of The Hunger Games is held. The Hunger Games were enforced as punishment for a failed rebellion by a single district - District 13, which was obliterated by the Capitol. Thus, every year a boy and a girl between the ages of 12 and 18 are chosen as tributes from each of the oppressed districts to attend the Hunger Games.

Illegal immigration is turning the United States into Panem and Democrats are playing the Hunger Games in the worst cities in America. It is a fact that all these folks coming to America illegally are not all upstanding citizens. Some are and some ain’t. But when starving heads bump, you get what you get.

Venezuela released their entire prison gang population and directed them to go to the United States and it is no surprise what the result has been after their arrival. Castro did the same thing to Miami in the 80s with the Mariel boat lift. He sent all the Cuban prisoners to Miami. Shit was crazy back then.

I can say this with certainty insofar as it has been stated in a recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report provided to the Border Patrol that designates that they look for Venezuelan inmates released from prison trying to enter the U.S. Under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, the Venezuelan government, is purposely freeing inmates if they will commit to relocate to the U.S. These included gang members and individuals convicted of murder, rape, and extortion.

Just this week in Chicago, 911 calls have reported that dozens of armed Venezuelan gang members have been trying to take over Chicago apartment complexes. In New York City, it has been estimated that anywhere from 60 to 75 percent of the people they’ve been arresting for crimes like assault, robbery, and domestic violence are criminal illegal aliens. In Aurora, Colorado. Video has shown armed, violent gangs of Venezuelan illegals taking over apartment buildings in the city.

Wherever these events are occurring, news media and politicians are either downplaying these occurrences or outright lying about the situation.

People don't realize that Venezuela for the last 10 years was the most violent country on earth. Caracas which is their capital city has about a murder every hour. They are used to a lot more extreme violence. It's not surprising to hear that they are causing problems in the U.S. Venezuela has been lauded as the most dangerous country in the world for years, let that sink in.

It’s a major problem in NY with even their teenagers shooting police, and Denver and Aurora, Colorado running out of control with the emergence of these Venezuelan gangs. Venezuelan criminal migrant gangs have taken over Denver, starting their own hoods and beefing with hoods that have been there since the 80s and 90s.

I have never supported the use of violence to solve problems but I am of mind to suspect that this may be the path to where things are heading. Oh yeah, things are about to get spicy. These immigrant gangsters are in heaven because nobody knows them and they have no prints or anything on record for law enforcement to go by. Even more, sadly is that y’all might not believe it, but this migrant shit is about to force black gangs to unite, it’s not just Chicago, it’s NY, Detroit, and Florida, turning America into a real-life Hunger Games. Gangs back in the day were meant to protect the neighborhood. I suggest that it is time to get back to that because the government is doing nothing and the police are scared. We don't need a corrupt government we need each other.

This is why we must understand who and what we are voting for. In a simple statement, we cannot vote for open borders. I wish for the best but think that things are only going to get worse. I say this because we already as a nation have violence and gang problems and with the introduction of these new foreign gangs, something will have to give. If the music is any indication of the future, now we are about to see how gangster all these “drillers” and “steppers” really are because no American gang crew is ready for another country gangs. They are an entirely different animal. Not only did they let their prisoners out and sent them here but the current administration was on board with it. Again the saying you get what you vote for is true. The Democraps open the doors and now Gavin and Kamala want to buy them houses.

It was just a matter of time before this happened. Importing violence and crime is never a good idea. Some people don't realize that until they become a victim of crime. Then they wonder how and why it happened. Colorado's liberal Governor Jared Polis openly says that the threat of Venezuelan gangs in Aurora is in folk 'Imagination.' CBP estimates around 10,000 to 20,000 of the most violent and dangerous gang members crossed the US Border over the last year.

When our government lacks situational awareness this is what manifests from it. Hopefully, they can observe and engage with the local population soon in hopes to eliminate this potential danger lurking in the weeks to come. I understand that in their country it’s not any better but coming here to only do the worst of things to folks is not acceptable. These Tren de Aragua cats ain’t taking no shorts and if it takes the worse of the worse of street dudes to put their petty differences aside and link up to deal with these cats, then sadly, I am with it.

It is crazy how a person can catch a felony in the U.S. and not be able to get a passport or be able to leave the country but, American politicians will allow a foreign government to send folk who were in prison to the United States. Because the Venezuelan government releasing their prisoners and sending them over here is true. The media is trying to keep this quiet for whatever reason.

Getting clipped by migrants in your own hood is crazy. Sad is the fact that these young black cats openly ask for opps (gang opposition), and are always talking about opps, but they have real opps now.

I’m not sure why I don’t see every American at this point who is from low poverty areas not riding with Trump. Pretty soon, most of the country will be experiencing what folk have been dealing with on Long Island, NY with MS-13 daily for years.

Add to this that Venezuelans are built differently. If you have ever been to South America when you are poor you are poor so everything bad you do is out of pure necessity. We are talking about the poor as in working a 10-dollar-a-day job 9 hours a day. In Colombia, gangs were chopping up store owners and drug dealers who did not pay their taxes on their turf and throwing them in garbage bags and dumpsters. In the U.S. I can say for black gangs, it's about the appeal of being gangsta. It is a completely different mindset for these South American gangs.

The Venezuelans went from machetes and fists in Venezuela to switches in Chicago and now there is no turning back. They are having the time of their life with this new firepower and free government money they have. Plus, you can't judge these cats by looks or their preference for open-toe sandals. Vice President Kamala Harris has the border wide open and is not doing a thing about it so you better get used to this shit show if she becomes president.

I honestly think and predict that these Venezuelans are going to mess around and unite all the gangs of Chicago, NY or wherever they are because nobody wants to see these criminal illegal migrants moving around in comfort like they run and own shit.

Venezuela knew what they were doing when they opened up their prison and sent them here. They got a one-way ticket and can't go back to their own country. The fight is going to be for our community. Then there is the added fact that the U.S. Treasury Department recently designated Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization for engaging in criminal activities for profit such as robbery, human smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and forcing women into prostitution. We know that Tren de Aragua members are suspects in the murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley and the shooting of two New York Police Department officers.

Undocumented means if something happens to them, no one will notice them missing. While everybody was watching Megan Stallion twerkin,’ this is what they got going on. I don’t know what we as a group don’t understand at this point. You know it's bad when your local gang bangers are getting upset.

All those gang members should be immediately DEPORTED. PERIOD. They all need to go back, and any mayor or governor should be ashamed if this happens on their watch. Any politician downplaying gang members taking over apartment complexes is negligently putting people's lives at risk and needs to do prison time. Having gang members collecting rent at gunpoint from legal tenants, sounds like an episode of South Park.

The progressive left is creating the Hunger Games in cities across the nation and no one seems to notice or care. So what do you think of "sanctuary cities" and "gun-free" zones now? Remember this the next time you hear from a Democrat who wants to take ÿour right to own firearms away while at the same time, turning America into a third-world country. This is the Democratic version of diversity. Remember, they used to say Trump was just making this all up and manufacturing the crisis.

