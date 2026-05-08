ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Ira's avatar
Ira
10h

From the Democrat/Socialist perspective, South Carolina is soon going down the tubes as well. James Clyburn's seat will likely go POOF! Done! No more!!

The DNC operation concentrates heavily on ballot harvesting. Next, they would turn the ballots over to county level precinct workers. Then the Clyburn network came into play.

The DNC no longer needed to try to control the Secretary of State or Attorney General.

With the George Soros machine running the District Attorney level angle, the democrats only needed to concern themselves with the precinct level poll worker support. Clyburn’s network has been protected by the willfully blind George Soros funded DA’s.

Finally, inspired by Donald Trump, Republicans have (depending on your point of view) grown a pair, or relocated their mojo. They are fighting fire with fire, and they're winning! Democrats are whining! The Clyburn machine is being dismantled. Let's see if "the squad" has what it takes to carry their party across the finish line. I think NOT!

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Ayn's avatar
Ayn
11h

I was waiting for your thoughts on this one!

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