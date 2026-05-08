Wasn’t planning on this, but here I am. Initially, I had considered writing about how bad our educational system has become and the prevalence of Newspeak in the major corporate media, after reading a few articles I recently came across.

The first was reported (if the word can apply) by The New York Times in a X post that read: “The man accused of carrying out an antisemitic firebombing in Boulder, Colorado, was sentenced to life in prison.” The second was another X post by NBC News that stated: “Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained fame for opening fire at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin, was hospitalized after he was bitten by a venomous spider.” The last two pertained to an under-reported story on an 18-year-old, who was arrested in connection with the deadly Oklahoma lake party shooting in which more than 80 rounds were fired after an argument ballooned into a confrontation involving rival gangs, where one person died, and 22 others were injured by gunfire. And finally, a piece on the author of the California Wealth (asset seizure) tax ballot measure, Emmanuel Saez, an admitted Marxist professor from France currently on the faculty at Berkeley, confirmed that it would not be a “one-time tax.”

Regarding the first two, Mohamed Sabry Soliman pled guilty to more than 100 charges after attacking Jewish people with Molotov cocktails, killing one woman, in Boulder, Colorado, in 2025. If one pleads guilty, the defendant has reached the sentencing phase of their trial, and is no longer “accused” of the charges, but rather “guilty” of the crime. With respect to Kyle Rittenhouse, describing a riot or mob action as a Civil Rights Rally is crazy work, and describing him as a “gunman,” and his actions as “opening fire at a civil rights rally” is crackers.

With that said, I have decided to provide a few thoughts on the May 2026 Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, particularly through the April 29, 2026, decision in Louisiana v. Callais, and the redistricting in my home city and state of Memphis, Tennessee.

I consider myself to be rather knowledgeable on the history of Tennessee, in particular, the city of Memphis. I am presently working on two books about the city. The first is on the Memphis Red Sox of the Negro League, and the second is on 100 Lynchings in Tennessee since the founding of the Ku Klux Klan. I have already published a book on the Memphis Race Riot of 1866 titled “Free in Name Only: A Behavioral-Historical Revisitation of the Attempted Ethnic Cleansing of Memphis in 1866.” Outside of this and essays, the only historical published effort I have produced was on the Nigerian Election of 1992 and 1993.

Seems that many of the progressive variety continue to believe that the only thing, or rather the most valuable attribute of a person, is their skin color, and not their agency and merit. This is clear in how they are presenting their interpretation of the SCOTUS ruling, asserting that it suppresses the right to vote and that black people can no longer vote in America. The fact is that everyone still gets to vote the same, but district maps must be drawn fairly by where people live, not by their color. In other words, race-based gerrymandering of congressional districts is unconstitutional. The result has been child-like outrage and going back to the “everything is Jim Crow” playbook.

The Democratic Party has been the party of racism for decades. From the Civil War to the creation of the KKK and Jim Crow to today’s environment of basing congressional maps on skin color, removing AP classes from schools, lowering academic standards for black students based on the bigotry of low expectations, soft-on-crime policies, and the belief that blacks are too dumb to obtain an ID to vote. Maybe it is time to ask, what isn't Jim Crow to democrats?

In the 119th Congress (2025–2027), there are a record 67 Black members of Congress (depending on whether nonvoting delegates are included). Of this group, 17 represent majority-white districts or districts without a minority majority.

To put this in context, there are currently about 120 majority-minority congressional districts nationwide, meaning about 55 percent of minority districts in the U.S. that are majority-minority districts are represented by non-Blacks. This means that whites in the party, and their own base, prefer white candidates over black candidates.

In comparison, as of the 119th Congress, effectively 100% of Black House Republicans represent majority-white districts. Current Black Republican members of the U.S. House, including Byron Donalds, Wesley Hunt, Burgess Owens, and John James, all represent districts where whites are the largest or majority voting bloc. So who are the true racists? The party that gave us segregation and Jim Crow - the Democrats. The fact is, they advance support for gerrymandering, because Democrats remain, as history has shown, too racist to vote for a black candidates. This played out in real-time in the past Virginia election.

Virginia Republicans tried to elect the first black female governor in the country last year, Winsome Earle-Sears. However, all major black politicians and organizations, including Barack Obama and the NAACP, backed the wealthy white woman instead. Yet scream racism when things do not go their way.

Taking the 9th Congressional district in Tennessee, we see this in 3-D again. Since 2006, black voters have selected a white man, Steve Cohen, over black candidates in the Democratic primary. In 2008, he was selected over a black woman, in 2010, he was selected over a family friend and my High School Principal, Willie Herenton, and every election from then to date. In his last election, he won 74 percent of the vote over 3 black candidates in the Democratic primary.

In the general election over the past several years, he has defeated Charlotte Bergmann (Republican Party). She is running again for election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District this Fall. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 6, 2026.

Bergmann was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from Northside High School and has an associate degree from State Technical Institute at Memphis, and a bachelor’s degree. She is the owner of a very successful small business. During Cohen’s reign, predominantly white Republican voters nominated this black woman to be their nominee against him 6 times. So, you tell me which party is racist?

The reality is that Democrats don't like not being able to use racism to their advantage. They are basically upset because the Democrat party can no longer segregate minorities into their handpicked districts. News flash, all the SCOTUS ruling says is that states cannot redistrict by skin color. The map below is the basis of this outcome.

Now they have to win on merit. As Ohio State Representative Josh Williams (pictured below), who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote:

The idea that black Americans need special districts carved out just for them is complete nonsense.

They literally think black is synonymous with being a Democrat. This is why, when the Democrats don't get their way, as when it comes to Supreme Court rulings, for them, it is time to sing the “court is illegitimate" chorus. They say Alito, Thomas, and Roberts are basically fascists; in the same sentence, they venerate a candidate who wore a Nazi concentration camp emblem as a tattoo proudly for 20 years, and present as the future of the Democratic Party.

They also seem excited to show their lack of knowledge in Civics and U.S. History. Gavin Newsom posted on X:

“Confederate states are rushing through rigged maps to erase Black districts off the map.”

These people know nothing about the Civil War. This is one of the most daft takes on the confederacy ever. First, observe how he avoids the state of Virginia, and their eliminating a black district to give Democrats an advantage. If my reading of The Confederate Nation, 1861–1865 by Emory M. Thomas is accurate, there are also the facts that all 11 states that seceded to form the Confederate States of America were dominated politically by the Democratic Party before secession, and that most Southern politicians who supported secession were Democrats (Fun fact: Not a single northern democrat voted to abolish slavery). More importantly, Newsom ignores, or is ignorant of, that the Constitution prohibits racial gerrymandering. Nowhere in the Constitution does it direct or mandate that states have “black districts.”

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson burst into a mental breakdown in which he cursed and got in the faces of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers simply doing their jobs, screaming and dropping F-bombs as the officers stood their ground with restraint.

Not to be left out of the collective outrage of the hive, current U.S. representative from Tennessee's 9th congressional district, centered in Memphis, since 2007, Steve Cohen posted:

“The GOP's newly proposed TN Congressional maps would have people in Shelby County all the way to Williamson County—200+ miles apart—being "represented" by the same Congressman. It's a blatant, corrupt power grab that would destroy the Black community's and our entire city's voice.”

Just keeping it brief and a thow-wow, Democrats are for states’ rights when it suits them and Federal supremacy when it doesn’t. Never try to reason with them, because reasoning is no longer an option. Democrats don’t even allow their voters to vote for a primary candidate as they did in the 2024 election. They selected Harris-Walz. That’s a dictatorship.

These people only accept the law when they agree with it. They don’t believe in the courts when it’s against their cheating system. The Socialist party that grabbed power illegally has now lost it constitutionally. So, as racists do, they get mad that they can’t be racist anymore. What’s new? This has become the progressives’ version of the “Tennessee Two-Step.” Usually it refers to a simple country dance style popular in honky-tonks, dance halls, and jook joints in Tennessee.

Why people vote for a party that wants to give illegal migrants everything while doing nothing for the American people is above my pay grade. And all this racism, this and racism that shit, I am over it. As a black man who lived during segregation, I’m exhausted with this race nonsense! I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist, but come on, acting like it’s the same today as it was in the 1950s is only something a featherheaded half-wit would be convinced of.

The gerrymandering war was launched decades ago by Democrats, as is evidenced by over 10 states that have had 1 or 0 Republican representatives despite voting patterns where 30% - 50% of the voters vote Republican.

As Thomas Sowell suggested in so many words, when you’re used to privilege, equality seems like discrimination. So my apologies, back to satire and humor in my next post.

I need 8 more to reach 40 paid subs. Help a man out, please.