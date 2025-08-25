Before I begin, I would like to apologize to the ladies and women who frequent my stack, for what I am about to articulate may be crass, for I will be regressing back to perspectives, views, and tactics learned growing up in the Castalia and South Parkway neighborhoods in Memphis I grew up in.

"Deez nuts" is a slang phrase, a euphemism for testicles, often used as a punchline in jokes to interrupt or divert a conversation, or to express disrespect. It's known for its disruptive and humorous effect. It has been in use in school yards and lunch rooms for ages, and is likely as old as the ubiquitous “yo’ momma” jokes. The phrase gained popularity in the early 1990s, notably appearing in a skit on Dr. Dre's 1992 album, The Chronic.

Jokes that appropriate the use of the phrase “Deez nuts” are typically introduced in the company of others in several forms. The first is what I would characterize as call and response, as if you were passing someone in the hallway while exchanging from one classroom to the other. Example:

You: “Yo, you heard they givin’ out free samples down at the store?”

Your Folk: “For real? Free samples of what?”

You: “Free sample of DEEZ NUTTS.”

Another more common example happens in a place frequented by others, like a barbershop, and presented more seriously, such as:

You: “Mane, you know I been tryin’ to eat healthier, right? Eating vegan shit, got me some nuts, all that.”

Your Folk: “Word, what kinda nuts you get?”

You: “DEEZ NUTTS sittin’ (proceeds to grab scrotum sack).

Last are general examples of the old school variety.

Unc: “Y’all better quit playin’. Candy and Taki’s ain't shit. You know what’s still the best snack in the game?”

Nephew: “What, Unc?”

Unc: “DEEEZ NUTS!”

And:

You: “Yo, you met my mans Dee yet?”

Your Folk: “Nah, Dee who?”

You: “DEEZ NUTS, FOOL!”

This is just pure unadulterated comedy proffered by the genus and species Toxicious Masculinius. All in all, “DEEZ NUTTS is just a verbal reflection of affirmative manhood, something the NFL seems to have lost.

According to a recent report, the National Football League (NFL) will continue to post social justice slogans in end zones. This will be the sixth straight season doing so, since the death of George Floyd and the BLM riots in 2020.

The only time they did not use the “End Racism” message prominently displayed in end zones was this year during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

I am old school. I love football, and have since we would play “pick up and run,” and playing other neighborhoods at neutral parks. Truth is, I miss the football I grew up watching, and wish we could go back to the days of “stick’em,” “clothes lines,” live microphone catching players cussing on the field, and smoking cigarettes on the bench (John Madden and Len Dawson below). With all these new changes and rules, now it seems the toxic man in me cannot wait for the occasional late hit or roughing the passer, which was standard procedure in my day. The way I see it, the NFL needs some balls - they need to grow a pair, and this focus on empty Marxist, Edward Berne propagandistic slogans proves it.

The NFL has decided to throw a Gatorade bucket of ice water on everyone's joy by once again requiring that all 32 teams display a “social justice message” in the end zones for every game. All 32 NFL teams will again be forced to spray paint a “social justice” message in their endzones, and they must choose from the following options:

End Racism

Stop Hate

Choose Love

Inspire Change

It Takes All of Us

I do not watch football to read the endzone, watch cheerleaders, or to be indoctrinated culturally. As a country boy, I’m content with hitting, passing, running, and the occasional fight or two. I don’t even take kindly to them gay and lesbian dudes in black and white jockey shirts throwing yellow flags in the air like they’re some damsel in distress. Plus, the slogans are lame, mane. They should let me make them. I would replace these five prescribed phrases with real, wholesome phrases of morality and true sagaciousness. Why, because you’ll never see an “End Domestic Violence” painted in an NFL endzone, ever.

I am glad to see that Lil Momma running the Detroit Lions isn't having any of the woke shit. Heard (not verified) they fined her for deciding not to participate in Pride Month. If I had my way, these would be a few slogans I would request.

Work Hard

Get an Education

Be Honest

Pull Up Your Pants

Pay Your Child Support

Don’t Steal or Loot

Be a Man, Raise Your Kids

Comply with the Police

Stay out of Gangs

Make Walgreens Safe Again

Finish High School

These are just a few suggestions that I think actually make sense. I would say “don’t gamble,” but that’s the NFL’s whole grift now. Honestly, the NFL should take all these slogans and political bubbly-jock (19th century word for rubbish) out of the league. What is so bad or wrong with just playing football?

The NFL simply cannot read a room. What is the NFL thinking? Ending racism in a league with over 70 percent black players is pure comedy. Let us not ignore the memes. Even Harmeet K. Dhilloni got in the act, posting this below:

Another one was even more prescient:

The NFL did not have enough common sense to consider the obvious, which would be to use its platform to promote awareness for the neurodegenerative disease Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Again, I found it uncanny that “End Domestic Violence” isn’t a preferred slogan. But I know why.

When it comes to domestic violence/assault and battery, DUI (including cases causing injury/death), drug trafficking/distribution, and other assorted crimes, the NFL is top shelf like George T. Stagg Bourbon.

According to the website NFLArrest.net, from 2000 to 2025, 257 NFL players have been arrested for DUI, 131 for drugs, 129 for Assault/Battery, and 120 for traffic violations. Here are a few I found in no particular order.

Ray Rice (2014, Ravens) : arrested after assaulting then-fiancée in an Atlantic City elevator; accepted pretrial intervention; released by Ravens and suspended.

Greg Hardy (2014, Panthers) : arrested on assault/communicating threats; bench-trial conviction, later dismissed on appeal when accuser didn’t appear; league discipline followed.

Jonathan Dwyer (2014, Cardinals): arrested on multiple counts tied to incidents involving his wife and child; placed on the team’s NFI list.

These are just a few. When I went through the USA Today NFL arrest database, I found many more. Just know I did not mention Von Miller (assaulting the pregnant mother of his children), Zay Jones (Accused of leaving scratches on the neck of the mother of his child during a custody argument), and Hassan Haskins (charged with aggravated assault by strangulation). Mind you, these are all since 2023.

The NFL has more drama than the Kardashians’ show. They act like kids and everything is about them, not the team. Them. They have one job and only one job. Entertainment. They have lost their freaking minds. The NFL won't be happy until they're like the WNBA. Maybe the NFL should stand for No Frontal Lobe, No Fun League, or No Fans Left, because it makes no sense to me that all 32 teams HAVE TO choose a liberal slogan to display in their end zone as the whole country shifts red.

NFL, please stop it - get some help. We just want to watch football, eat pizza and some wangs, throw some ribs on the grill, drank liquor, maybe put one in the air, and talk shit with our folks. What's complicated about that?

