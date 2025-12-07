December 7, 1941
A day which will live in infamy.
“Yesterday, December 7, 1941—a date which will live in infamy—the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan. The United States was at peace with that Nation and, at the solicitation of Japan, was still in conversation with its Government and its Emperor looking toward the maintenance of peace in the Pacific.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt, December 8, 1941.
No words, just a reminder in News print collected from the interwebs.
Roosevelt knew before the attack. It was a LIHOP (Let It Happen On Purpose) to get us into the war for you know which little hats.
Reminds me of the news headlines from 9/11. Like 9/11 there was some petty human behavior that could have prevented the loss of life. About 25 years ago I came across a column and a reference that led to the US archives about a civilian translator working for Naval Intelligence and her name, if I remember correctly, was Eileen Duggars. She was the daughter of missionaries and had been raised in Japan. Her fluent Japanese led to her job, and she was translating intercepted messages. The man she reported to was an officer in the USN and he also translated but was nowhere near her fluency, but he constantly red-marked and "corrected" her translations. On 12/6/1941 in the evening she translated a message with the attack plans. The officer did not pass it up the chain and in his resentfulness and jealousy said he would have to make corrections the next day. Similar pettiness happened leading up to 9/11 with intelligence gathered but ignored. The actor James Woods, it turned out later, was on a practice flight from Boston. He observed 4 men sitting apart but signaling each other in the gate area. He also observed them signaling on the flight and realized they were up to something. He called the FBI and the agent listened and the agent tried to pass this up the chain but was shut down. An actor, one who studies human behavior, made these observations and was concerned enough to report it, yet it must have threatened some morons rice bowl. Flight 11 is the deadliest act of terrorism in human history. I don't know what happened to the rice bowl.