Not too many hyperlinks or references today, I’m shooting from the hip. Recently I opined that the TikTok generation makes me worry about the future of America. I would like to amend that and add to this commentary and say that if the self-immolation of our nation ever happens, it will be due to the neurotic minority influence of liberal progressive women, in particular white women. This is just a personal observation. They parade themselves around as if they are Captin Save a Minority and as if they know better than all others about what is best for them.

President Trump has only been in office less than two weeks and their overt psychosis becomes more evident and accelerated by the day. It is not just the big name dames the likes of Margaret Brennan, Dana Bash, S.E. Cupp, Kaitlan Collins, and Martha Raddatz, it also includes white adjacent progressive liberal women including but not limited to Ana Navarro, Abby Phillips, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. More concerning is that this disorder has seeped into the groundwater and contaminated nearly every left-leaning white/white adjacent woman across the country.

After Harris was defeated and Biden was voted out of office, all the rage has been to complain. Specifically complaining about the price of eggs and the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants. I do not think reason is ever considered by this collective of folks, nor do I see an end to their temper tantrums coming anytime soon because they all have the IQ of a baked potato.

Deporting criminal illegal immigrants, like everything else, is racist to them when in reality it is about enforcing our laws, unless they think enforcing our laws is racist. The bottom line is if you're illegal, then you're illegal and subject to deportation. It’s not a hard concept to understand. As they frequently say, “Nobody is above the law.”

Take the sudden concern about the price of eggs. This must be a new DNC talking point because I hear it everywhere from the House Chamber Floor to every leftest corporate media talking head. I wonder if they understand that the average American looks at them dumbfounded, especially if they think Trump can lower the price of eggs in less than two weeks. This is unreasonable and impossible and thought patterns like these reflect a delusional state of reality.

In 2021, the average cost for a dozen eggs was $1.35. By December 2024, it had risen to $4.15. As I recall, none of the folk complaining now said anything in the past four years. Talking with John Stewart, AOC vehemently complained about the price of eggs blaming Trump after three days in office. Margaret Brennan, to no avail, verbally accosted Vice President JD Vance in his first interview on Face the Nation over the same topic.

But the harping on eggs, without consideration to Bidenflation or the bird flu sweeping across the nation, is not worth attention and is just a reflection of people who think prices should be lower after five days of ignorance. What is troubling is my attempt in trying to understand why folk, especially white liberal women, stand up for criminal illegal aliens.

I heard one woman say that it was inhumane to put them in leg chains. I bet she never said that when U.S. men of any race in their orange prison jumpsuits wearing leg chains and handcuffs were being transported. The hypocrisy is mind-numbing. Seeing that Selena Gomez’s video took the cake. I could only explain by noting that she was an actress with a net worth of hundreds of millions, and possibly the owner of multiple homes (I did not research it because I consider such information useless). They even complain about ICE agents entering schools, churches, and businesses to arrest criminals, yet never complain or have a problem when local police do the same regularly, go figure.

I just wanted to know if she cried like that for the tens of thousands of missing kids from Biden’s open border policies. Or if she cried for any of our homeless veterans who fought for our country living on the streets? Did she cry this much for Laken Riley and Debrina Kawam? No one is being "attacked," they're being deported. Laken Riley was attacked. And what children is she seeing being detained? I only see able-bodied young men of military age who are criminals being arrested and deported. It's disgusting how they have zero tears or sorrow for the Americans who have been affected by rampant trafficking, drugs, and other violent crimes. These celebrities and other mostly white liberal women aren't just out of touch, they don't care about us regular folk at all.

Why do these people want illegal criminals walking their streets? Are they for real? Colombia didn't even want them back, tells you everything you need to know. If you're here legally, you have nothing to worry about. If you're here illegally, don't be mad when we kick you out. If your parents snuck you into Disney World and you all got kicked out whose fault would that be?

I, if provided the opportunity, would ask these women, which of the deported murderers, sex offenders, rapists, pedophiles, or child abusers do they want to protect and defend? If these ladies are that concerned, why don't they help them by providing them a place to stay, food, and clothing? But no, they would rather complain. It is a very simple concept, countries have borders and rules of entry. Why is this confusing to the left? If they are not illegal then there is no need to worry. For those Americans complaining go to another country without your passports then come back here to let us know how it went.

Trump means business and he takes action. I think this is what they are upset about. We all know they don’t give a fck about these folk. They are just in the motion of trying to convince themselves they’re morally superior to others pretending to care.

Anna Navarro is a good example of this. When the Socialist President of Colombia refused to allow U.S. military transports to land, Trump immediately economically bich slapped him. Navarro posted the tweet below.

WTF? Seriously, flowers over deporting criminal illegals? If deporting murderers and rapists means that we have to import flowers from somewhere else, I guess we'll deal with it. Think of how arrogant you have to be to assume that people care more about flowers costing more than letting murderers and rapists remain in your country illegally. If deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants means flowers increase in price, then I am cool with that and consider it a fair trade.

Anna Navarro’s tweet is an archetype for the self-absorbed, out of touch I am smarter than you class. It is similar to comments made by Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan during Vice President JD Vance's first interview. Defending FEMA she said:

“And how will states who are – who are lower-income states, the Mississippis’, the Kentuckys’, the Alabamas’, be able to do this for themselves without federal help?

This is equally arrogant and elitist as Navarro’s tweet. The implication is that people in Southern states are too dumb to know how to deal with natural disasters without FEMA. They hate us, the concept of ‘America First,” and think we are uneducated, and backward. FEMA was a disaster during Katrina. If it were not for churches from around the country and neighboring states, New Orleans would have been an even bigger mess. FEMA did not provide any temporary shelters for survivors until about a month later when they set up "campers."

Sticking together and not being outdone by her associates in the talk-loud and take-no-action society, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on Sunday, Jan 26, tweeted this:

Rape or women’s safety? Nope, not for AOC, Columbian coffee is paramount. The price of coffee hit a 45-year high under Biden, yet she said nothing. To have a degree in Economics, she shole know nothing about tariffs or free markets. First, tariffs are employed to protect U.S. markets. So if coffee from Columbia increases by 25 percent or more, regular folk will select another coffee. Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, and many other countries produce coffee and sell it in the U.S. I only buy and make coffee from Ethiopia mainly. If I cannot get that I buy coffee from Vietnam and Kenya. A free market means we can look at prices as individuals, and buy whatever product we desire.

I don't understand why people are defending illegal aliens who have killed and raped. Does AOC want to stand up for and defend folk who illegally entered our country and committed violent crimes? I don't know what kind of world we live in where criminals have become more sacred than our own families. I just don't understand the people of today's world. When I was growing up, parents would fight to the death to protect kids, now parents are fighting for criminals to to walk the streets.

What kills me about this whole situation is that few of these illegal immigrants even think about the citizens of this country. It's all about them and what they want. When a person enters the U.S. without consent they have broken the law. If someone wants to migrate to the US they need to make an application and wait for its approval. Why do people think you should be able to disobey our rules and expect a welcome? Why do they think these people deserve more than our citizens?

There’s a difference between illegal immigrants and immigrants granted residency rights and citizenship. Before anyone discusses their rights, why don’t we first understand that the government of a country should make policies in favor of their citizens not foreigners nor illegal immigrants, as foreigners and illegal immigrants have their own country and government elsewhere, and that’s where their rights are, their home country, where they are entitled to protest as they please.

I just believe that a city that has a population of non-documented citizens greater than its actual population shouldn’t be trying to keep immigrants protected especially when this hurts the financial stability of your actual population. Just ask the Chinese why they felt they had to build the wall.

A president who protects his own country. A country with secure borders and safety, like any other nation or home, is perfectly reasonable. There's nothing wrong with that. Who would have thought protecting your border and legal residents is "extremist?" Imagine being so ridiculously stupid that you’re willing to protect these criminals so they can continue to harm our people. When you are a criminal, you should be afraid and look over your shoulder daily. We need to spend our taxes on Americans, not criminals.

Every country will do the same thing if you enter their countries illegally. They knew the risk when they overstayed their visas, ignored court dates, committed a crime, or came over in the trunk of a car.

Democrats just do not get it. This is why live streaming and broadcasting these deportation arrests have more viewership than the January 6 Hearings ever did. So Mr. President I want to make one request, if you have the time, do you think you could deport liberal white women too?

