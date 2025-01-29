ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Notes from the Under Dog L.
Jan 29

It's certainly a sight to see, in my own social media-verse, the self-righteous going on about how anyone who thinks illegals should be deported is a "scumbag." The best meme is: Great job red states! Now who's going to pick your vegetables and fruits for $5.00 an hour?

The best response to that is: "DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF, MARGARET?"

Ira
Jan 29

The women about whom you have written are all infected with cultural Marxism. Most of them don't know it, and none of them could care less about it.

When radiating idiocy, they instead view themselves as demonstrating that they are virtuous.

They're all about "girl power", until they come within 500 meters of actual uncertainty of going home unscathed, or making it home at all. Then they look frantically for the cop they defunded.

America probably first flipped the STUPID switch around the time that Jimmy Carter surrendered the Panama Canal, and then let Iran keep our diplomats hostage.

