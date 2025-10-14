ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
15m

Oh Torrance. What a world. I keep thinking how Adam and Eve screwed all of it up for all of us and how it has been downhill ever since. I see this all as a spiritual breakdown in the family, communities and and every country. Having said that, I also realize (as it is all in the Bible) that we cannot go backward and are heading toward Armageddon and that all this mishegoss gets much worse until Jesus comes back. Crime is crime and what saddens me the most is God made each and every one of us and loves all of us, black, white, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, rich, poor, moral or immoral and all that we are supposed to do is follow what God has asked us to. To me, race, creed, color, age, gender does not matter when you hurt or kill another as you are killing one of God's creations. It is no wonder so many look forward to the 1000 year period of peace when Jesus comes back bc at that time, all will be right in the world. I never thought I would live to see such days of evil, horror or malevolence. My heart hurts. Take good care Torrance and teach your pupils well as I know you do:}.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Nelson's avatar
Jane Nelson
10m

This is frustrating, heartbreaking … I don’t have the words for it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture