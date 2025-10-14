Okay, I will be doing something unusual for me with this stack: I will be offering a social commentary. I wish I could interject some humor in this, but I suspect that I will not be able to do such, given the subject. Last time I think I went this route was a piece I wrote on my views on the commodization of drill music, or one I opined on basic biology explaining why my mother doesn't have a d###. So, herein will be a basic foot up the azz, gumshoe analysis.

In theory, mass shootings and purported gun violence (purported because, for me, gun, hammer, knife, and bomb are all the same) are typically considered newsworthy topics. For example, there was the August 27, 2025, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Annunciation Catholic Church and School shooting, in which 2 children were killed, and 17 were injured. The shooter fired from outside during a church Mass and later died by suicide.

There was also the September 28, 2025, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, Church shooting in which 5 people were killed (3 by gunfire, 2 by smoke inhalation), and 8 were injured. The attacker used both gunfire and arson/vehicle-ramming.

These received national attention and rightly so. In both examples, the assailants and victims were mainly white. This isn’t really an important factor to me, or I suspect for the average citizen, but I’ve come to believe it plays a major role in determining what is considered important news and what isn’t, especially for corporate outlets like NBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, and PBS. I hope I’m wrong, but the evidence suggests otherwise. We can start with Chicago, focusing only on this year.

I reviewed some local media outlets in Chicago and the Chicago Police Department’s incident data to count how many shootings with five or more victims have occurred in the city so far in 2025. Using the definition for a mass shooting operationalized by both the Gun Violence Archive and the Department of Justice (defining a mass killing as any incident in which there is a minimum of four victims shot, not including the shooter), I searched for the number of such occurrences. I would have run an authoritative Socrata query to compile and return a row-by-row table of every 2025 incident with num_killed + num_injured >= 5, but I wasn’t trying to be that exhaustive and figured a few would do.

Since this summer, I was able to find a conservative count of 11 separate Chicago incidents in 2025 in which 5 or more people were shot (killed + injured ≥ 5). Here are a few:

On August 10, 2025 , a shooting in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood left 1 dead and 5 wounded .

On July 2, 2025 , a drive-by at a Chicago nightclub killed 4 and injured 14 people at an album-release party.

On July 5, 2025 , in a single incident at the Back of the Yards, 7 injured, on the 4800 block of South Justine Street in a single incident.

August 9, 2025, in Bronzeville, 5 to 7 people were shot during a drive-by shooting. One woman died.

Also, over Labor Day weekend 2025, in Chicago, there were dozens of shootings, though it’s unclear from public summaries how many single incidents had 4 or more victims. We do know that 8 were killed and 50 were wounded.

To my amazement, none of these were considered worthy of being promoted as news nationally. Although I could submit the aforementioned as evidence to support that the mainstream media only cares about mass shootings if it’s a white person doing the killing, I will not, and provide some additional support for my hypothesis that most mass shootings don’t get coverage if, say, anyone involved was gang-related or if it was carried out by a black person. It will not be covered as widely, sadly, because it cannot be used to project America as being a racist nation maintained on white supremacy, toxic masculinity, the patriarchy, and bigotry, as was the case with the Demar Reed story last month. To me, this is not journalism, but rather it’s propaganda.

On September 15, 2025, a student, Demar Reed, was found hanging from a tree on the Delta State University campus in Cleveland, Mississippi. Eventually, the Bolivar County Coroner (a black man) stated that the preliminary findings from the coroner did not show any evidence of a physical attack. The Bolivar County Sheriff, Kelvin Williams, Sr., and Delta State University Chief of Police Michael Peeler (both black), supported the finding that “there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” ruling it a suicide.

However, this did not satisfy the village elders, and the chirping started to get louder. The desire was to see this as something it wasn’t, a lynching. To the rescue comes Colin Kaepernick and Benjamin Crump.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Reed family, stated that the family received conflicting information about the circumstances of the death. Because of these concerns, the family requested a second, independent autopsy. Kaepernick covered the costs for a second, independent autopsy. Although they say their findings contradict the official findings, they have not released them to the public after more than three weeks. Since the second autopsy, the corporate press has not reported on the story.

Why? I speculate that if it doesn’t provide a racial controversy, it doesn’t bring views. If it doesn’t bring views, it doesn’t bring money. If they’re not making money off the tragedy of others, it doesn’t matter to them. The passing of a human life only matters to some people as long as it benefits them, which is so morally insane.

If one requires more proof, let us recount the occurrence of a mass shooting last week in Montgomery, Alabama. The shooting claimed two lives and injured 12 others, and occurred on Oct. 4, near downtown. Of the injured, seven of the victims were under the age of 20, with the youngest victim being just 16 years old. Downtown Montgomery was crowded due to multiple concurrent events, including the Alabama National Fair and the football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College.

A male juvenile suspect is under arrest and facing multiple charges in connection with the deadly mass shooting in Montgomery, including “one count of capital murder, nine counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree assault,” according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Given the fanfare, one would have anticipated this to be an event deserving of nationwide news attention, but it was not, and barely stayed on local stations for a few days.

This past weekend, four shootings occurred: 3 in Mississippi and one in South Carolina. In the small Mississippi Delta town of Leland (10.11.25), 6 were killed, and over a dozen were injured during a shooting at a high school homecoming celebration. Although one victim fewer than the required to be called a mass shooting, 3 were shot, including 2 dead and another injured, during the shooting at Heidelberg High School’s Homecoming football game, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White. I guess that some future NASA engineers had a beef with people at the homecomings.

For good measure, I will cite the mass shooting at a crowded family restaurant in South Carolina, which left four people dead and at least 20 customers injured, according to police. It happened (10.12.25) at Willie’s Bar and Grill in St. Helena Island, about two hours from Charleston. Limited information has been provided to the public by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

I have not looked into any of the demographic characteristics of the shooters or the victims, but from experience, you know the demographics of the shooters when the MSM DOESN’T show the perpetrator, or cover the crime. All I have explored were the cities: Leland, MS (pop. 5000), is a city in Washington County; Heidelberg, MS (pop. 800), is a town in Jasper County; and St. Helena Island, SC (pop. 10,000) is a Sea Island in Beaufort County.

It makes me sad that the media doesn’t care about these mass shootings. They should make a big deal out of it to help solve them. They should show how horrible it is for the families and the victims. Yes, another MASS SHOOTING, but not the important one, I guess.

Where’s Benjamin Crump? Where’s Collin Kaepernick? Where’s Don Lemon, Roland Martin, Tariq Nasheed, Reshad Richey, Rickey Smiley, DL Hughley, and the NAACP? Where are all those Delta State students now? They had time to spread conspiracy theories about Trey Reed, yet not a word about this. Is it because they couldn’t blame the white man for this tragedy, or is it due to the observation that there is no political advantage to this story? It is both. The corporate media is just the advertising arm of the DNC, and stories like the above lack the ability to produce white exploitation money. Did you really think they cared about black lives? No, they cared about white money.

There have been at least four mass shootings over the past two weekends, and it ain’t because of the actions of white people, or white supremacy. Six dead at one and no major news coverage? Sounds about right. It’s a homecoming massacre. How can they not be airing this anywhere? They spent weeks spreading a false narrative about the kid who hung himself at Delta State. They wanted it so bad for it to be a lynching. There will be little to no coverage of any of the previous.

The average person understands this is about crime and not race. However, we must admit the influence of race and identity-based politics in the decisions for the lack of national media coverage. It isn’t considered newsworthy when a woman (black) was fatally shot at a Texas shopping center, when, allegedly, the victim became upset at the 22-year-old female shooter (black) for “not saying thank you” when she held a door open for her, according to court filings. All we hear are crickets. Meanwhile, Roland Martin is too busy complaining about Tubi being owned by Fox.

It’s almost like they don’t want to stop this type of violence by not covering it and pretending it is not as bad as it is. Or worse, they do not want to provide any support for the severity of black on black crime. Wait, my fault, that’s right, I’ve been told over and over that black on black crime is a myth. Well, I assert that it’s racist for the mainstream media NOT to notice this. We all notice what events to avoid if you want to take your family and not be shot.

Progressives will complain about crime in red states but fail to mention which folks are committing the majority of the crimes, and under whose political leadership. We, the people, care, but the news is paid to not care. For some reason, you won’t hear anti-gun propaganda much because of the ethnicity of the parties involved. Keeping it a thow-wow, it’s not our guns, it is our sons and daughters.

When any culture promotes violence as normal, this becomes normal. The music, the behavior, and the overall culture are all about being a criminal. All these years of no consequences for crime, sleeping around, having babies without responsibilities, drug dealing tolerance, robbing and stealing with no jail time.

Jail and prison need to be like jail and prison. The USA needs an El Salvador-style crackdown on gang culture. Being in a gang is already a crime. If not this, send them to the El Salvador jail, and they will come back changed.

Sadly, black deaths are only important if there is money to be made, the white man is blamed, or political motivations to help a Democratic narrative. BLM only shows up when there’s money to steal. There’s no money to steal here. So, don’t expect BLM to show. Crickets, it is always crickets when the narrative does not play in promoting black victimhood, racism, and/or individual responsibility or agency.

This is basically with everything. The Sudan civil war and the conflict in Darfur get no coverage. There aren't even protests to call for a ceasefire. Approaching 2 million dead, no media coverage, and no protest, calling for peace. Why, you make the call, because if Israel were killing folks in the Sudan, it would be 24-7 non-stop news coverage and street protests. Same with mass shootings, where all involved are black. But what do we get? Crickets. Phylum Arthropoda, the class Insecta, and the order Orthoptera.

Honestly, this kind of behavior has been normalized for so long that I’m no longer surprised. But it is par for the course, mane, I am just strike-zoning it. Don’t hate the messenger or the player, hate the game. Especially, if you are content with the phylum Arthropoda, the class Insecta, and the order Orthoptera, when real problems are consistently ignored.