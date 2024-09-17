Count Chocula For President? I Do Not Think So.
Gavin Nuisance Should Not Even Be the Manager of a Self-Service Carwash, Let Alone a Nominee for President of the United States - This Guy is Pure Evil.
I wrote this in June.
Appears the Democrat coup d'état is in full effect. All is in disarray since President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek ascendency to the throne. Will it be Vice President Kamala Harris or some other yet to be christened or ordained miscreant? I will take madam Vice President to task at another time within the upcoming 10…