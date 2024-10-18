Collapse-tober: When a New Way Forward is Staying the Same
We got into this inflation mess by giving away money and all her policies are about giving away money: Could this be the reason why her campaign is collapsing?
I can't wait for this election to be over already. My great uncle used to say nothing in government happens by accident. It's all been by design. He also would say our feathers are slowly being plucked until we can no longer fly. I took that he was using it as a metaphor to suggest what happens when a person gradually loses their power, freedom, or abil…