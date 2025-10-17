Mane I am late on this one. But to keep it a thow-wow, a mother f***** didn't know, and forgot. However, I have thoughts nonetheless. So, ladies, please forgive the word usage of this country boy. I would also wish my Morehouse folk would support me, but a lotta cats I went to school with soft as wet toilet paper. They would rather drop coin on a European car than their own stateside. Thank God for Memphis cats (And (Dr) Michael Carter, Craig Woolridge and George Geathers). So to the point.

I ain't gonna lie, it took a long time for me to grow into believing all these people, when they would say I was smart, and brilliant, and shit. Honestly, I still don't believe such a thing exists. I consider application to be more appropriate. Hearing such was embarrassing, not from my family, but when you were out on the field growing up. Some cultures tend to promote feelings of disdain for such.

Based on a few tests I was required to take in the late 70s, I was told by school counselors that I was a high-IQ individual. I will never forget when she told me that. The jerk, or should I say sphincter, in me asked her, “Does 168 mean I can’t count to 169?” I saw no reason for such a test and actually found it to be a waste of time. All people, in my view, know different things, and it’s impossible to measure or quantify how much someone knows or doesn’t know. I concluded it was a hustle because the school made me take AP classes afterward, which I found out meant they received extra funding for having more students in AP classes and for maintaining those classes.

Now, why am I saying this? Well, it’s a preface that shows how silly IQ tests are, and cannot show a person knows anythang. Last week was Indigenous Peoples’ Day. I’ve heard of it before, but I can’t recall when it started or who created it. I do not know anything about it, and I will not look it up. It’s not like the red light, the cotton filament, or the cathode ray tube, which are real things of value, created by real contributors to society.

What I do know is that it occurs on the same day as Columbus Day. I speculate that some politician created this holiday for one of two reasons. The first is that they despise Columbus. Second, they wanted to reward a perceived voting bloc, which makes me think it was probably a progressive politician in a state with a large Native American population who created this holiday. I mention this because the only reason I am writing about this is because of a comment I read in an article by Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, where he acknowledged the day by posting a land acknowledgment for his state.

Good thing I ain't a politician because I would have apologized for missing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, or even, knowing it was on the calendar. I take it that Rep. Pocan wanted folks to remember this day by his vapid gesture. What are you going to do? Give the land back?

This is why I leaned on the assumption that some progressive politician made up this day - land acknowledgements, and their overt disdain for Christopher Columbus (as evidenced by at least 7 Columbus statues being destroyed or vandalized during the 2020 BLM Riots).

You’ll recall that a ‘land acknowledgment’ is where the Democrats claim they stole Native American land but have no intention of giving it back. Land acknowledgements in general are dumb. In Arizona, some local school board politicians tried to give the Lord’s Prayer during the Land Acknowledgement, and all hell broke out.

Progressives need to get real and recall that their colonizing party placed millions of American Indians on reservations and promoted a cycle of government dependence that is still prevalent today.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley went on X and posted:

“Happy Indigenous People’s Day! We are all on stolen land. And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors. We’ll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future.”

This land wasn’t stolen; it was conquered. However, the English and Dutch settlers were the last ones to conquer it. You see, the tribes here conquered each other. The Iroquois conquered the Algonquin, who conquered the Blackfoot, who conquered the Manhattan, and so on. I know righteous liberals think that the native tribes were all living peacefully and harmoniously with Care Bears and unicorns and fairies, while trading Pokémon cards, but actually, they were at constant war with each other and practiced slavery, ritual sacrifice, and even cannibalism. I guess they conveniently leave this out of their logic and reasoning.

In some form, everyone is on “stolen land” on the entire face of the Earth. Literally every square inch. This talking point needs to die unless this Congress person, and every idiot that uses this, is going to track down the tribe members many generations ago and give them their property.

No people are “indigenous” to the Americas. Some people just happened to travel here sooner than others. The Native Americans stole the land from the animals. This should be National Animals Day. Or how about, happy Conquered People’s Day! If one follows the science that says the Indians came from Asia, what makes anybody indigenous?

Will folks like Ayanna Pressley give up her $1.1M house on Martha’s Vineyard and then move somewhere in Africa? Or is it just that she won’t actually do anything to make things better? I bet she’ll just say she feels bad about it and keep all the benefits of colonialism.

Now, back to Columbus (In the picture above), and Columbus Day. It’s been Columbus Day for over 90 years now.

Proving again the meritless nature of the IQ test, I have limited knowledge of Christopher Columbus, outside of that 1492 nursery rhyme. All I know came from reading Ivan Van Sertima’s They Came Before Columbus: The African Presence in Ancient America (1976) and John Henrik Clarke’s Christopher Columbus and the Afrikan Holocaust (1992). I was fortunate to have met both at the Nile Valley Conference, held at Morehouse College in September 1984. It was dedicated to the life and work of Benjamin Elijah Mays and also marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of Sale Hall Chapel by John Hope in 1910.

Van Sertima argues for an African presence in the Americas before Columbus, and Clarke reframes Columbus’s arrival as the catalyst for genocide, slavery, and mass destruction of Indigenous and African civilizations.

True, Columbus never traveled to North America. On October 11th, 1492 (if that’s the real date), I believe he reached either San Salvador Island or Cat Island in the northern Caribbean, which is now called the Bahamas. He then took all the Taino/Arawak/Lucayan inhabitants of the Bahamas to places like Cuba and Hispaniola, the island that now contains Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

It amazes me how many people believe that Columbus proved the Earth was round. It’s almost as foolish as the people who think land acknowledgements make sense. Columbus was a cruel person who, as governor of a slave colony in the Caribbean, regularly tortured and raped his slaves. He was so cruel that the slaves were dwindling, and most were too traumatized, starved, or mutilated to work the fields. Because of this, the Spanish crown replaced him. Despite failing as a governor, he still died peacefully and wealthy.

Even with all this, it’s beside the point. It’s been Columbus Day since I was a little kid. It will always be Columbus Day, just like Pluto is an actual planet, not a planetoid, and many other things. These fools want to change and try to erase it from history. You can’t change history to suit your own needs, and we should remember that the “peaceful” Native Americans were often at war with each other before we arrived.

I cannot figure liberals out. But in my opinion, Malcom X squared that circle perfectly in the video below.

Do folk desire to call it indigenous Peoples Day because European culture replaced a culture that practiced cannibalism and human sacrifice? How do they plan to celebrate this holiday? Cannibalism? Human sacrifice? If they want, they can still relocate to places where such is permitted.

Why is there even a Columbus Day? He didn’t discover squat stateside. This holiday has almost nothing to do with Columbus and was given to Italian’s because they were treated like dirt when they first came to America. Making this “indigenous day” is just another slap in the face to Italian Americans and everything they have contributed to this country. Not to take sides, but I’d be pissed too if some cats wanted to call MLK Jr. Day, Transgender affirmation Day. So I am down with the Italians on this one mane.

The hatred towards Columbus is ridiculous and irrational. I never thought much about Columbus Day, but now I feel compelled to defend it. I never had anything but respect for Native Americans (half my geanology is Creek), but the whole basis of pushing for Indigenous Peoples’ Day seems to be hatred for Columbus. Sorry, but I don’t support that justification at all, and don't get down like that. The settlers fought against Native Americans, and Native Americans fought against each other, sometimes allying with settlers to defeat their enemies. So, Columbus is the bad guy simply because the settlers ultimately won? Columbus Day has nothing to do with defeating Native Americans; it has everything to do with his historic and dangerous journey to this hemisphere, which eventually resulted in the birth of our nation.

I think Congress votes these Monday holidays so that they will have three-day weekends, or maybe even just to take the rest of the week off.