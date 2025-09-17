Note: Starting October 1, 2025, I will have the post live for 24 hours. No longer 72. The capitalist in me has overruled the altruistic me. Apologies. However, I will pin old stacks for free if folks need a fix, weekly. Support your folk.

Apologies up front for another long-winded presentation. I think it is the scientist in me, so here goes.

Over the more than six decades I have been alive, I have come to understand that there are many other and better ways to learn about Marxism, Socialism, and Communism than by reading The Communist Manifesto (1848). My Cliff notes were the writings of Fyodor Dostoevsky, and I did not make the connection until I had wasted my time reading what many consider Marx’s preeminent work on economic theory (Not me, I got way more out of Value, Price and Profit).

Dostoevsky was deeply preoccupied with socialism, communism, and revolutionary violence in 19th-century Russia. His writings to me were a warning of the dangers of radical utopian ideologies and their consequences for individuals and society. Let me explain. Acknowledging that I am no literary critic, I will only communicate what I got from reading a few of his works.

Dostoevsky lived through the rise of radical socialist and nihilist movements in Russia (the 1860s–1880s), influenced by the spread of Marxist and anarchist ideas. He himself had been arrested in 1849 for involvement with the Petrashevsky Circle, a utopian socialist group, and nearly executed. A documentary on the writer’s life I once saw suggested that this shaped his later skepticism toward revolutionary movements.

Dostoevsky argued that socialism often reduces human beings to cogs in a collective machine. In Notes from Underground (1864), the Underground Man rejects the utopian socialism’s idea that humans are rational, predictable beings who will live harmoniously if given perfect conditions. He insists that people will sometimes choose irrationality, self-destruction, or evil simply to preserve their free will. This was Dostoevsky’s warning: socialism’s dream of a rational, perfectly ordered society comes at the cost of individuality and freedom.

In Notes from Underground, he showed that socialist visions of equality often mask authoritarian control, and satirizes the idea of the “Crystal Palace” (a symbol of rational, utopian perfection). The Underground Man insists that people would smash such a utopia simply to assert their individuality. Dostoevsky basically foresaw what later thinkers (like Orwell) would also warn: a system that tries to enforce total equality may result in tyranny.

Dostoevsky saw socialism tied to atheism (removing God and the soul from human life) and materialism. In The Brothers Karamazov (1880), Ivan Karamazov famously declares:

“If God does not exist, everything is permitted.”

I think that this reflects Dostoevsky’s view that socialism’s rejection of religion would lead to moral chaos, violence, and the loss of any higher standard of good and evil. The revolutionary’s vision of a “paradise on earth” replaces heaven, but Dostoevsky thought this would only produce hell on earth.

What I gained the most insight from was his visual presentation of violence under socialist political philosophy, as shown through his character Pyotr Verkhovensky in The Possessed (1872). In the novel, Dostoevsky portrays a group of revolutionary conspirators inspired by socialist philosophy. It is a fictional account of the real-life murder of student Ivan Ivanov by the revolutionary Sergei Nechaev’s group in 1869 (Another fact learned from the documentary), which shows and warns of the dangers of ideological fanaticism.

More than reading Marx directly, Dostoevsky showed me how Socialism and communism promise justice, equality, and happiness, but only result in the loss of individuality (humans reduced to statistics), suppression of freedom (utopia enforced by coercion), ideological violence (murder and terror for the sake of the cause), and a world without God or higher meaning.

Just as Dostoevsky was able to discern the evil in communism and socialism, today, many of us can, with respect to trends in political thought that are becoming both more abhorrent and mainstream. Fascism is openly practiced and, strangely enough, under the banner of anti-fascism on behalf of Democratic socialism. The modern left has embraced postmodernism, and by definition, that means might makes right. The new left (different from Tip O’Neill and Barbara Jordan Democrats) has rejected reasoning together.

In their world of cosplaying Maoist revolutionary Marxists, violence is a proper solution to speech they do not like. If you shut up and don’t speak out, you will be safe. If you speak out and voice your opinion politically, I will come and kill you because your words are a threat, and ergo, a form of violence. This all came about because of the misuse of words, incessant labeling, uncontrolled repetition, and the promotion of incorrect assertions that “silence is violence” and “words are violence.” What would a reasonable person expect would happen when you promote calling people fascist and nazi every day, all day?

Fascism is a left-wing ideology born out of Italian unions. The vernacular means "iron bars, we are stronger together. "This is the ideology of all of these mostly young people in America who claim to be Democratic Socialists, while running around playing Communist Manifesto. Remember Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals: "Accuse the other side of which you are guilty."

I don't know how the media cannot see that calling people fascist and nazi, especially anyone not far left, is encouraging this. They are causing this by using those labels, making people think these actions are justified. The left is quick to denounce violence, but won't denounce their rhetoric of othering those with politics opposite to theirs. I mean, punch a Nazi, am I right?

When you do not vehemently push back, the result will be people being killed for what they say. It pushes people to believe that they have the right, by force and violence if required, to prevent another from being heard. The irony is that this is the definition of fascism: the forcible suppression of opposition. When they lose the argument, they may be willing to try and kill you. It’s their nature. Understand people like this and act accordingly.

Is there anything more insulting than to be called "fascist" by murderous fascists? It's not an "antifascist" ideology. It's a fascist ideology pretending to be antifascist. Antifa has caused violence at every college campus, at every protest, rally, for more than a decade, and CNN, MSNBC, and Progressives have denied it, lied about it, ignored it, or even outright encouraged it. Now here we are, with a rash of Antifa connected murders and mass shootings. They should have been shut down a long time ago. Instead of honesty from our government and media, we got gaslit with mythical "far right extremists," and “white supremacy” being the real problem, and Antifa just a “non-existent idea.”

The reality is that 99 out of 100 Americans, regardless of race, height, sex, weight, religion, or political affiliation, recoil at the thought of hurting or doing bodily harm to another human being. This is human nature. But the remaining one percent - the sociopathic and psychopathic neurotics - will not have a second thought, even if it comes to taking the life of another. These days, the 1 in 100 is elevated and motivated to engage in the most demonic and barbaric John Wilkes Booth-level shit possible.

Now, how did we get here? History has answered this question via our primary, secondary, and university-level educational systems, and postmodern philosophy first observed in Russia.

In the 1860s, before the formation of the Soviet revolution, violence and Russian intellectualism went hand-in-hand. After the Emancipation of the Serfs in 1861, Russia in the 1860s saw a surge of radical student activism and violence against intellectuals and officials, linked to early socialist and proto-communist ideas. Mainly because many students and young intellectuals were disillusioned that reforms did not go far enough. Russian universities became hotbeds of radical thought, influenced by socialism and anarchism.

Student violence against Russian intellectuals in the 1860s stemmed from disillusionment with the limited reforms of Tsar Alexander II, the influence of socialist and early communist thought, frustration with state repression, and impatience with moderate voices in society. Young radicals believed violent confrontation was a necessary revolutionary act to overthrow autocracy and create a more just, communal society. This laid the groundwork for the more organized and deadly revolutionary terrorism of the later 19th century.

We saw a similar level of revolutionary violence by U.S. students in the 1910s and 1920s. Although relatively limited compared to the upheavals of the 1960s–70s, it did occur within the broader wave of radicalism, labor militancy, and anarchist agitation that followed World War I and the Russian Revolution.

The 1910s and 1920s saw intense social and political unrest in the U.S., driven by industrial strikes, anti-war movements, anarchist activism, and the influence of socialism and communism after the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. University students, especially those aligned with radical organizations, became involved in this ferment, though their actions were smaller in scale than labor uprisings or anarchist bombings.

During World War I, some student radicals protested conscription and U.S. involvement. Clashes with authorities occasionally turned violent, though most resistance was through demonstrations, underground publications, or draft evasion. A minority of college students were influenced by anarchist movements (such as those led by Emma Goldman or Alexander Berkman) and by the early American Communist Party. While major anarchist bombings of 1919–1920 (Wall Street bombing) were not primarily student-driven, some sympathizers in universities circulated propaganda and defended violence as a revolutionary tactic.

Students also participated in coal, steel, and textile strikes and protests in solidarity with workers. Some joined radical groups like the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) youth auxiliaries, which advocated direct action and occasionally violent resistance to police or strikebreakers.

Unlike Russia or parts of Europe, U.S. student revolutionary violence in this era was small-scale, scattered, and mostly tied to broader anarchist and labor struggles, not sustained campus-led insurgency.

In the 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s, U.S. student acts of political violence were driven by a combination of social, political, and cultural forces. While most student activism was nonviolent, a minority embraced property destruction, bombings, and confrontations with authorities.

The Vietnam War was the single biggest catalyst. Students saw it as unjust, imperialist, and a waste of young American lives. The draft radicalized many young men, who faced being sent to fight. Events like the Tet Offensive (1968), the Cambodian invasion (1970), and the Kent State shootings (1970), deepened anger and justified, in some minds, more militant tactics.

Students were influenced by the Black Freedom Movement and groups like the Black Panthers, which argued that nonviolent protest had limits. Violent backlash against civil rights activists convinced some that racism would not be dismantled peacefully, and the urban uprisings of the late 1960s reinforced the idea that dramatic confrontation was necessary to challenge white supremacy.

The Cuban Revolution, Maoist China, and anti-colonial struggles in Africa, Asia, and Latin America inspired many student radicals. They believed violence was sometimes a necessary tool of liberation against entrenched powers, following the model of groups like the Viet Cong or Algerian FLN. Many students saw traditional political processes as corrupt or too slow to deliver change. After the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, trust in peaceful reform diminished. As presently, ideological influences like Marxism, anarchism, and Third World liberation theories justify revolutionary violence.

Militancy was rationalized as “self-defense” against a system already using violence to suppress dissent. Groups like Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) splintered, with factions (e.g., Weather Underground, Revolutionary Youth Movement) turning toward militancy.

This same revolutionary ethos of acceptable violence is tolerated and considered necessary by people with such views. Namely because of the equating of people you politically disagree with as being the same as Hitler, Nazi’s, and Fascists. When people on the left compare the Trump administration and supporters to fascists and Nazis, how could political violence be surprising? I am so sick of evil people calling others the very things they are, and then seeing them be violent over it. These are the people who believe there's a "trans genocide" happening. It's almost like they want it to be true. When are we gonna start throwing people in jail for inciting these insane people to go out and kill innocent people? It is long past time for the nation to designate ANTIFA a domestic terrorist group and start cleaning house in places like Portland.

This new age of violent revolutionary action has come from indoctrination occurring at the primary, secondary, and university levels. And it's been growing for some time. It's now, as you say, it's present in the culture. It starts with gender ideology, the 1619 project, a concerted attack on all of the pillars of American society and the beliefs that uphold the exceptionalism inherent in Western civilization.

It has been expressed in censorship and the banning of views considered to be conservative in the media and educational institutions, especially colleges and universities. If you are Don Lemmon, Katy Tur, or Stephen Colbert, you will not have an issue going on any college campus, the same if you wear an Obama or Harris T-shirt or hat. Try being Larry Elder, Candice Owens, or Ben Shapiro, or wear a MAGA hat, not so easy.

The impact is clear. A recent NBC News / Decision Desk / Stay Tuned poll found that the gender divide among Gen Z (ages ~18-29) is deepening. More Gen Z women identify as Democrats compared to men. For example, ~52% of Gen Z women vs ~30-35% of Gen Z men. Gen Z men tend to prioritize economic issues (inflation, cost of living, trade/tariffs) more than Gen Z women. In contrast, Gen Z women are more likely to prioritize threats to democracy, and abortion is much more likely to be a top issue for women than men. Most fascinating of all was that Gen Z men (especially those who voted for Trump) place having children and marriage higher than Gen Z women (especially those who voted for Harris), who tend to rank those lower in their personal success ordering.

Another poll conducted by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), of more than 68,000 students from over 250 colleges and universities, found that about 34% of students said using violence to stop a speech on campus is acceptable in at least some circumstances. In addition, a majority also find non-violent but disruptive actions more acceptable, including blocking other students from attending a speaker, and shouting down speakers (both regarded as acceptable by a large share to some degree).

All of these may be why so many young Americans think as they do and consider violence as being acceptable. This is the demonic spirit that we are up against, one void of any semblance of common decency.

Every year, more new graduates who have meaningless degrees, few prospects for employment, a load of debt, and mounds of entitlement and resentment, are becoming angrier and filled with hate. This is one reason why many young males are geeked out on computer screens. Instead of real flesh and blood relationships, they choose to live in the dystopian fantasy hinterlands of Reddit and TikTok. Women, too, see that what I would estimate to be 70% of the posts glorifying the death of Charlie Kirk are made by them. This may be why a recent study conducted by researchers at Tufts University observed that among voters who said their mental health was poor, 45% were self-identified liberals (Case study here.)

This is Cultural Marxism. It ferments in marginal college students who don't want a hard job and don't want to raise a family. Higher education is failing because of the ‘college for all’ initiative. There is a reason why tests were eliminated at many schools, and the average college student functions at a level below that of a middle school graduate. They are the useful idiots and foot soldiers of the tenured Marxist professors, like Marx, who probably never worked a hard job in their lives.

Much damage has been caused by these universities over the past four years, intentionally. Shockingly, educators promote a very narrow version of history intended to influence the public's thinking. There must be multiple viewpoints on every issue so we can see everything and decide what is right and wrong. Otherwise, what value does a university education provide to a young man besides engineering and science?

From someone who grew up in academia, everything from the Frankfurt school to modern Critical Race Theory has been drilled into and incorporated into the belief system of most students at almost every college and every HR department in the country.

Normal families who have raised outstanding kids have been complaining for over a decade now about sending their kids to college, then they return home on break as raging leftists hating their parents. The left-wing professors who brainwashed their students need to be investigated. What are they saying in their classes? If it is ideology outside the promised course material, then this is fraud.

Given this, the result is a growing segment of the population who exist as depraved sociopaths. Imagine celebrating the death of a man with small kids at home. Strange that these folks are the loudest about gun violence and gun control, yet support the death of a man taken by an assassin's rifle.

It's just sickening. They claim to be tolerant and they fight against hate, but only express themselves through hate. Hate of a transgender person is when you don’t praise them for how brave they are, although they exist as the most coddled demographic in the country, where their abject mental illness is affirmed as a moral good by an entire political party.

Is it the left or the right that blocks highways and damages art when they supposedly protest? Is it the left or the right that burns cars, destroys property, and throws stones at law enforcement officers when they feel the need to express themselves? Is it the left or the right that says all cops are bastards, compares law enforcement to slave patrols, and describes those who hold different opinions than them as Nazi’s, Fascists, or Hitler? Take a guess, I will wait.

One side burned down businesses, looted, and set cars on fire in the streets when they protest, the other prays and holds peaceful vigils. How hateful and evil does one have to be to applaud murder and wish death on others they disagree with?

The fact that over the last few days, there were no cities burnt down and zero riots should tell you everything you need to know about the difference between the left and the right. What kind of person would harass and attack another for mourning a Christian father? Or worse, publicly announce, via social media, that you approve and cosign the murder of another for any reason at all, even at the risk of losing your livelihood? Throwing away a good 6-figure job by trying to sound cool on the internet is crazy work.

Some would say such a fate is cancel culture. I disagree. This isn’t cancel culture. This is public safety, and protecting our citizens from domestic terrorism. We cannot have nurses celebrating the death of people or teachers promoting violence as the way to resolve problems. Why would any employer want a psychopath working for them?

Cancel culture is digging up an old tweet from 15 years ago and getting someone fired, or NASCAR driver Conor Daly's having a sponsorship deal canceled because his father made a racially insensitive comment in the 1980s. Celebrating the assassination of a man killed in cold blood is something one is free to do, but all speech comes with consequences. So crying over losing your job over what you said about the death of a person under the banner of free speech, yet glorifying the death of a man killed for his free speech is rich, but not cancel culture. So stand on that shit, and don't cry.

But as I said, you make believe someone is a Nazi or Hitler, in their mind, all is on the table to stop them; if not, you are immoral. It has been said:

It is too easy to turn men evil. All you have to do is tell them that they are good and pure, and that their cause is righteous and just. Convince them of that, and there is no atrocity too vile for them to commit."

Ironic that trans leftists are always whining about violence against them and not feeling safe. ANTIFA has killed people, maimed people, and destroyed property all in the name of tolerance and socialist ideology.

Leftists are not sane or rational. It's impossible. Anyone who thinks a country can tax itself into prosperity is not rational. I find it ironic how the Left calls the Right fascists, then they go ahead and applaud the killing and silencing of opposition, for nothing more than words and ideas.

The cause of what happened to Charlie Kirk is simple. It is constantly played out across many campuses in the US. A kid without strong convictions coming from a conservative family goes to college and gets brainwashed by Marxist woke mob professors. It is not more complicated than that. In their worldview, ending the life of their political opponents is equal to taking out Hitler before birth. There are too many examples in recent years to mention.

October 2021: U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema at Arizona State University. Activists from the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), chased and followed the Senator from a classroom into a bathroom and filmed her.

April 2023: Riley Gaines was chased and attacked by protesters at San Francisco State University. The main incident in question took place during an event hosted by Turning Point USA. The former swimmer was physically hit twice by a man.

December 2024: Brian Thompson's assassination . He was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, starting in April 2021. While walking toward the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, he was shot and killed by Luigi Mangione , age 26. The bullet casings used had words inscribed: “delay”, “deny”, and “depose.” Many on the left praised and called the killer a hero, with the State of California proposing a ballot initiative named after the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

January 2025: Cybertruck bomb in Vegas . On January 1, 2025, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada. The person responsible was identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger , age 37, from Colorado Springs. He was an active duty U.S. Army Green Beret (Special Forces). Livelsberger left behind writings (letters, manifesto, journal), and believed he was under surveillance.

January 2025: Vermont border patrol shooting (Coventry, VT) and murder of Agent David Maland by Transgender activist . During a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border, U.S. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland was killed in the line of duty. Also killed was one of the suspects, Felix Bauckholt (German national). A second suspect, Teresa Youngblut, was injured and arrested. The case is tied to a group described in media reports as “Zizians” , a fringe or “cult-like” group notable for radical ideologies, including veganism, and gender identity. Investigators have linked them to other killings in Pennsylvania and California.

January 2025: A transgender suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to run over a Border Patrol agent and a state trooper . In Washington, Maine, trans-identified Olivia “Stevie” Wilkins, 24, drove a car toward U.S. Border Patrol Capt. Willis and Maine State Police Trooper Jeremiah Wesbrock.

April 2025: Firebombing attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence . Governor Josh Shapiro, his family, extended family, and pets were inside when an arsonist broke into the Pennsylvania Governor’s official residence in Harrisburg and set part of it on fire. The suspect is Cody Allen Balmer , age 38, and stated his motivation was Shapiro’s support for Israel, citing grievances over the treatment of Palestinians.

May 2025: Assassination of two Israeli staffers outside the Jewish museum in D.C. Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., as they were leaving a reception. The event was a “Young Diplomats Reception” hosted by the American Jewish Committee. The victims were Yaron Lischinsky, 30, a German-Israeli citizen, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, an American Jewish citizen. The suspect is Elias Rodriguez , 31, from Chicago. His father, a democrat, attended President Trump's Joint Address to Congress in Washington, D.C. in March 2025, as a guest of Illinois Representative Jesús “Chuy” García.

June 2025: Firebombing of Jewish hostage demonstrators in Colorado . A man attacked demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, at the Pearl Street Mall. At least 8 people were physically injured in the attack, including Karen Diamond, who later died from her injuries.

June 2025: Targeted murder of Minnesota State lawmakers and their spouses. Melissa Hortman (Speaker Emerita of the Minnesota House of Representatives) and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park, MN. Vance Luther Boelter , 57, of Green Isle, Minnesota, was charged federally with murder and attempted murder. Boelter was reappointed by Governor Tim Walz in 2019 to serve another term on Minnesota’s Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB ) . He was apprehended with “No Kings” flyers found in his vehicle.

August 2025: Minneapolis Church shooting. A shooting occurred during Mass, which included students of the school in attendance at the Church of the Annunciation. Two children, ages 8 and 10, died, and 21 people were injured by gunfire. The shooter was identified as Robin M. Westman, age 23, who had previously changed her name from Robert to Robin (2020) and was legally recognized as female.

I would include the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, but I don't know the political views of the attacker, plus I would not conclude that a homeless drug addict is likely to be a conservative.

All of the above suspects are identified with leftist political beliefs and organizations. Most, if not all, of their supporters are blood thirsty. Just look at what happened yesterday. A judge in the state case has thrown out Luigi Mangione's top terrorism charges, upon which the People outside the courtroom began to cheer and chant "Free Luigi," on behalf of the cold-blooded murderer.

I'm terrified for this country and seething mad at the same time because I know this isn't over. Conservatives do not want a war, but they can not continually ignore the war actively being waged against them in public.

When this country goes kinetic, I don't want to hear anyone on the left or anyone who posted sick things on social media crying about the atrocities that will inevitably happen. They should stop telling us how much they want us dead because they don't seem to understand that we can hear them. Jasmine Crockett admitted that if “Me calling you a wannabe Hitler, all those things are like, not necessarily saying go out and hurt somebody.” Not even understanding that it may be possible or even likely. It means there can be exceptions or alternative outcomes, even death.

So I write this to say, one does not have to read The Communist Manifesto to understand what we is the theory underlying what we see occurring in the ranks of the left in the U.S. now. Communists advocate more openly for revolution. They aim to abolish bourgeois property and class distinctions, and the key goals include the abolition of private property (in the capitalist sense), free education, a progressive income tax, and state control of communication and transportation.

This is mainly a byproduct of the education system and the corporate media, which needs to stop calling cats who don't agree with them fascists and racists. They are hateful words that promote hateful thoughts and acts. We, the people, need to openly point out and express that Socialism is not democratic because the state is prioritized. And there is no future for a self-destructive collectivism.

The modern collective education system knows that these new-age students are lazy, so it directs them to obtain useless degrees. This is how you end up with a Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh and Zohran Mamdani.

The younger generation that accepts violence as tolerable has been groomed for this intentionally by the left. Their motives are too numerous to list, since any old excuse will do to justify burning down shit, and rioting when one cannot get their way. An anti-capitalist motive, a revolutionary motive, a socialist motive. And if you dig into a lot of these acts of violence, whether it's anti-technology, whether it's environmental, whether it's anti-healthcare, it's all revolutionary violence of the sort that is very familiar to students of the 1960s, '70s, and early ‘80s, to students of the 1910s and 1920s. What the Democrat party has done is no different than warlords using child soldiers in central Africa.

Say what you will, but so what you got fired. I do not want to work or be around anyone who celebrates planes crashing into the world trade center, and I would not let me for my kids to be taught by a person who venerates the death of George Floyd or Charlie Kirk or any one else. It shows a lack of respect for humanity, regardless of what they think about the person. People who verbally waddle in the murder of others have no place in civil society.

So, people, please recognize that the calls for de-escalation and conversations from Democrats are dishonest. They have no problem repeatedly blaming Conservatives for a tragedy when able, but as soon as a tragedy could be placed on them, they pull out the “both sides” card, like the congressional baseball shooting. It’s not honest. It’s also rich for them to call for conversations because Charlie was killed for simply HAVING CONVERSATIONS, which they claim was a form of violence and should be met with violence in response.