ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Belling the Cat
5h

The place I work is having a "safe space" discussion about Orange Man Bad: Teheran aTrocity. Almost none were alive in '79: I was, and said then (and even more now), our Marines should've been ordered / allowed to shoot every person coming over the Embassy walls. I later worked for an Ambassador who'd been a Marine in Beirut when the barracks were bombed and whose wife and one child were blown up on an Air Afrique plane, and I personally was in Dar when our embassies were bombed. Worked in Iraq & Afghanistan, madhouses that they were, and ≈50 other places many folks couldn't find on a map.

Since I'm retiring in 117 days (and 8 hours, but who's counting), maybe I should participate in the office event so I can 'safely' Express my Special Feelings about sending those devils back to Hell. (If I get them to fire me, maybe I can draw unemployment for the first time in my life, AND sue them for age discrimination.)

1 reply by Torrance Stephens
Mike Doyle
2h

Trump said, "They are out to get you, I'm just in the way" the Democrats are about complete and total power by any means, Trump is exposing their fraud and failures, Trump is slowly dismantling the Democrats, they really would like to see him dead,Trump is doing things so fast he made all their cats dizzy, the Democrats cannot keep up with the POTUS, they are trying everything to "Get Trump" and failing,they are desperate and in despair, It's going to be wild.

