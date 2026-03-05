We Americans are built on some different shit. Thomas Edison used to sell candy by the railroad tracks, and as a whole, we are the country of John Locke. Vivien Thomas was a black American surgical technician at Johns Hopkins who, despite having no medical degree and being classified as a janitor, developed the life-saving surgical technique for "blue baby syndrome" in the 1940s. He trained top surgeons and later received an honorary doctorate. Sarah Rector was a black girl from Oklahoma who, at age 11, became one of the wealthiest citizens in the US after oil was discovered on her allotment of land in 1913. She managed immense wealth, navigated intense racial exploitation, and became a prominent investor, symbolizing resilience in American history. Yeah, Americans, we built a different mane. As my folk say, ladies, forgive me in advance, but we Americans are the shit - exceptional.

But here we are, some complaining about the death of Mullahs in Iran, when a month ago, there was a deafening silence on behalf of the protestors in the same country.

I venture to go out on a limb and say that a lot of folks have heard of President Donald Trump’s recent attack on Iran and the military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury. On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale coordinated military assault against Iran. The strikes hit hundreds of targets across Iran, including missile sites, air defenses, military bases, and leadership command centers. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in the attacks, triggering international shock and condemnation. Trump described the strikes as necessary to reduce threats posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional military posture and to give the Iranian people a chance to overthrow their government.

Although Iranians around the world are celebrating, progressive democrats stateside seem to have their panties in a wad. Many leading Democrats have sharply criticized the strikes as unconstitutional or unauthorized because Trump did not seek formal approval from Congress before launching them. They argue this bypasses the constitutional war-powers authority granted to Congress and risks dragging the U.S. into a wider, prolonged conflict. Senators Chuck Schumer and Mark Warner, as well as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have publicly made these points.

Some of these loons, including Rep. Jim Himes and Sen. Ruben Gallego, have described the military action as a “war of choice” without a clear objective, warning that past U.S. military interventions have been costly and lacked exit strategies. They emphasize that American service members’ lives should not be put at risk without strong justification.

Honestly, the aforementioned positions boggle the mind. Sure, I don’t support new and protracted wars that involve the U.S., but I do subscribe to the belief that if you swing at me, I am swinging back, trying to knock you out. President Trump and Israel literally took out a Muslim version of Hitler, and they are mad about this? It is to the point where all they ever do is talk. Action is needed, so STFU up, if you are not bout-it, bout-it. They are absolutely clueless, and I am so tired of their crap. The Ayatollah has been killed, and these wimps talk as if they wish he were still alive.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, has ruled Iran since 1989. As Supreme Leader, the only goal of his regime was the death of America and wiping Israel off the map, along with any Sunni-led nation in existence. But is this included in the leftist narrative - nope.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first statement on the strikes, posted on X were :

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.



I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution.



Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.

Does he realize that almost every single Iranian is celebrating this? Iranians are happy, while Zohrani Mamdani is in a 40-day mourning period. He is no better than all the presupposed college students outraged against Israel. He and they both would gain a little credibility if they were demonstrating against the brutal repression in Iran. But they won’t, because their outrage is contrived. More than anything, it's because most who wish to “globalize the intifada” genuinely prefer the victory of its chief patron over the freedom of Iranians protesting persecution under a brutal Islamist terror regime. But then again, Democrats hated Lincoln, too, after he freed the slaves.

I bet it was hard for Mr. Mayor to condemn all those pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside a Queens synagogue a month ago shouting the slogan: “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.”



Another thing is that they also hate America and President Trump, who has made it clear that the United States stands behind the Iranians risking their lives to oppose Khamenei’s Islamic Republic.

NBC News’ Laura Jarrett, the daughter of former Obama administration senior official Valerie Jarrett, gave the Iranian FM, who is a proven liar, airtime to spew propaganda on the topic. She asked: “What is your message to the president?” Unchallenged, his response was:

“This is not the first time that they have wanted to do regime change. They have tried in the past. Look, in the past 47 years, the United States has tried everything from coup, from sanctions, eight years of war by Saddam Hussein, supported by the United States and many others, and then you know, 12 Day War, snap back in the Security Council, and the terrorist operations [this is what he calls protestors]. They have tried everything. And all of them failed. And I don’t know why they don’t, you know, understand their failures. So, if they want to repeat a failed experience, they won’t get any better result.”

This is not the exception, but rather the rule. Along with the Hollywood neurotic class, the usual suspects all chimed in, including but not limited to U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Barack Obama’s Deputy National Security Adviser, Ben Rhodes was President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser during the administration that was well known for the Iran Deal

Tim Kaine went on record to state:

Trump has launched an unnecessary, idiotic, and illegal war against Iran that puts America’s servicemembers and embassy personnel at risk. I’m calling on Congress to immediately return to vote on my War Powers Resolution that blocks war with Iran without congressional approval.

Few Democrats complained when President Obama broadly utilized the AUMF on numerous occasions for military operations against Libya, Syria, Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and even ISIS. There were no complaints when Biden did it, pure hypocrisy. Trump could order troops to eradicate 1000 terrorists attacking an American city, and the Democrats would say they were good terrorists who didn’t get due process.

It is to the point where major news organizations are carrying water for Iran. ABC News reported that “a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran,” [resulted in] 57 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor.” AP followed this reporting that “The death toll from a strike that hit a school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV.”

The problem is that the footage shows whatever hit the Minab girls’ school was a failed rocket launch from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); it wasn’t Israel or the US. Additional analysis of the area shows that the school is in the middle of a military zone with numerous IRGC bases.

Trump took out Iran in less than 24 hours? How can someone possibly find something to complain about that? What disgraceful losers. But I understand the Democrats’ pain; they just lost one of their biggest donors, and that has to hurt. I am just waiting for a state Judge in California or Maryland to order the Supreme Leader be resuscitated.

However you see it, 47 is more than 4-D chess playing, he is a video game live action character. I once saw him as a Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball, now I have upgraded him to Soap MacTavish from Call of Duty. It is like he is saying, “For my next trick, I will get democrats to defend a terrorist regime.”

Watching progressives melt down as women are liberated is sight to behold. They are just mad because this makes Trump look good. They hate Trump more than stopping the persecution of the Iranian people. But then again, it’s no surprise they are aligning with the Mullahs instead of standing with the Iranian people, because they never said a word while the regime was murdering 36,000 innocent Iranians over the last month. Cats like Zohran Mamdani ignore that the Iranian New Yorkers are mostly in New York because they fled the Ayatollah’s regime.

If you find yourself siding with drug cartels and terrorists just because Trump is fighting with and ending them, you MIGHT want to think about what it is you really stand for. If you’re bombing a country and the citizens of that country are celebrating, you’re doing the right thing. Protesting the liberation of the Iranian people is INSANITY! They didn’t protest when the IRGC was murdering unarmed citizens. These people are insane. The Iranians celebrate while the Democrats protest. Go figure.

Imagine wasting a beautiful day to protest for a regime that has wanted to destroy America for decades. Iran killed 36,000 of their own citizens last month. No Protest occurred anywhere. Iranians are happy, democrats are angry. If Trump killed Hitler, Mao, and Stalin, these idiots would be opposing it.

This is one of the weirdest things I’ve witnessed. The willingness to side with absolutely insane regimes just because they don’t like Trump is going to be studied by psychologists for centuries. It should be noted that these are the same idiots who marched in the “no kings” protests. These people never protested when Obama bombed 30 foreign countries.

Obviously, college activists don’t care about what’s happening in Iran because they couldn’t care less about “oppression” when they can’t blame Jews or a Western country. US college activists are cheering on the regime inflicting the brutal repression in Iran. These activists are being exposed, in real time, as the useful idiots for fascism. They only care about what Democrats tell them to care about. The Democrats support the oppressors in Iran, so that’s who the college protestors support, as well. It’s not as if they think for themselves. Defending a tyrant while the people he oppressed are celebrating is peak stupidity.

Once again, the perpetual American protestor class makes themselves look like complete ignorant fools to everyone educated on the matter. These people literally have nothing better to do in their lives. How utterly pathetic. Days ago, they were upset about the Mexican cartel leader getting smoked, too. These people, are completely clueless. The left is with whoever hates the USA. No way can we ever let them be in charge of anything.

I'm not surprised people are protesting in favor of a religious despot whom they know nothing about, from a country they have never lived in, involving history and tension they don’t understand. Half of these people weren’t even on this earth when the regime shifted in ‘79.

Immediately after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Congress passed a joint resolution known as the “Authorization for Use of Military Force” (AUMF). It granted the President exclusive and extraordinary powers to target those groups and nations that he determines “aided the terrorist attacks, or harbored” the perpetrators of 9/11. The stated goal was to “prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States.”



One only needs to read the report of the 9/11 Commission to be reminded of Iran’s complicity. For years, the government in Tehran actively aided and abetted attacks on America by offering Al Qaeda terrorists extensive training, intelligence, transit, logistics, weaponry, and funding. Some of the terrorists that Iran supported were the very same “future 9/11 hijackers,” the report explained.

The party that couldn’t even defend our own border, the party of the embarrassing exit from Afghanistan, the party of Abbey Gate, and the party of the Russia-Ukraine War, and the party that couldn’t control even small-time pirates like the Houthis, could not really believe anyone with common sense would care what they have to say. No, we do not, because we see the big picture.

We keep hearing Democrats talking about the “illegal war” in Iran, but it is more complicated when we consider Venezuela and China. Venezuela was China’s backup for Iranian oil. Now, China has to decide whether they buy Iranian oil from the new owners or destroys its own economy in the service of Islamic domination. I bet that China works for Chinese interests.

The truth is, he's in the process of restricting oil to China and putting the US in a better position to control global supply, determine price, and strengthen the US dollar as the reserve currency.

It's awesome to have a president with a set of balls. Joe and Kamala would still be standing there saying "DON'T" and then heading for the beach. Thank you 47.

