Now, since Jasmine Crockett has ridden into the sunset, I have suddenly been overwhelmed with strange sentiments and thoughts eagerly availed to the public by statements and podcast clips on YouTube of the former waitress turned congresswoman, Alexandria ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.

Her views and invariable focus on identity and race remind me that the birth of the Eugenic movement in America coincided with the birth of the progressive movement. Woodrow Wilson and his peers, including Margaret Sanger (Founder of Planned Parenthood) and Charles Davenport, were progressive racist eugenicists. It was the ‘trust the science’ clique of that era.

Then, as today, a major intellectual current connected to progressive racism at the time was making race the focus of all political issues, which was embraced by many academics, reformers, and politicians. Many believed society could be “improved” through selective reproduction, selective immigration, abortion, segregation, and forced sterilization policies. Strangely, modern U.S. progressive politics tends to approach race, abortion, and immigration through a framework disguised as equality, civil rights, social justice, and reducing systemic barriers in the same manner.

They argue that racism is not only individual prejudice but also embedded in institutions, laws, and historical patterns, supporting policies and greater emphasis on representation and inclusion, which are discriminatory themselves and can encourage social division. As for abortion and the progressives of the Wilson era, like Sanger, modern progressives are overwhelmingly “pro-abortion.”

Although they acknowledge the impact of slavery, modern progressives ignore that it was the Democrat party who advocated sternly for it, in the same way they go hard in the paint for increased immigration (legal or illegal). Since slavery is no longer the law of the land, they contend that we need more immigrant-friendly policies, because Americans will not do the same jobs, such as picking fruit, cotton, domestic work, or cutting our grass. Just as during slavery, the support for unfettered immigration is basically support for cheap, slave-like labor. This is why AOC speaks and says what she does.

AOC says a lot of things that are, to be nice, questionable. Just this week on a podcast (when I wrote this), with Ilana Glazer, she said that “There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned. You can’t earn a billion dollars. You just can’t earn that.“ During the same sit-down, she commented:

“When you are seeing states like Tennessee want to wipe out every black representative on the map in these states, we have an obligation as Americans to stand.”

I let her slide on both. The topic of earning, by a person who has never created anything, is understandable, and not knowing that Tennessee’s new districts didn’t draw out a black representative, because the TN-9th has put a white gay congressman in office since 2010, was consistent with her practice of not knowing anything before she speaks.

AOC talks like every sentence is something one would say on the season finale of a Netflix documentary. You ask her what time it is, and she may start to unpack the systemic inequities of daylight savings time. She doesn’t answer questions; she circles them like a hawk. Ask her what she ordered for lunch, and she will end up filibustering a sandwich.

However, there were two things I could not let slide. One from the aforementioned podcast was her stating that, ”Black Americans created democracy. They built something from nothing." The other was a statement made sometime during the first weeks of May 2026, in which she asserted that the American Revolution was a fight against the “billionaires of their time,” at a University of Chicago Institute of Politics event.

First, how can anyone in their right mind invite that idiot to speak on their show? I am asking for a friend. Add to this, what person with a middle-school level of historical comprehension would agree with any of the things the congresswoman uttered? I’ve never witnessed a podcast where the host and the guest are trying to prove who’s dumber.

Black Americans couldn’t even vote for most of American history. That’s like saying prisoners invented Airbnb. The statement itself sounds like somebody got their history degree entirely from TikTok comments. Five minutes later, they’re explaining quantum physics with a yo-yo and sage burning in the background. This is AOC, she says stuff with maximum confidence and minimum reading.

The internet has made everybody a historian. Folks read one meme, and suddenly they’re talking like they discovered lost scrolls behind a Popeyes. To make such a statement is past woke, and one must be sleepwalking under the influence of historical Ambien.

The United States is a constitutional republic, and the idea of a republic and the principles associated with democracy developed over thousands of years across several civilizations. Early city-states in places like Sumer experimented with councils of elders and assemblies around 3000–2000 BCE. However, the founding fathers of the United States used the governance structure of 5th-century BCE Athens as their model for the United States, where citizens (free adult males only) voted directly on laws and policy. Also, the concept of a republic was adopted from Rome (509– (47) 27 BCE). This included adopting elected officials, separation of powers, a senate, and written laws. Elements of English Common Law were also included, based on documents like the Magna Carta, to obviate the presence of a monarchy.

But in the worldview of AOC, everything good in America came from minorities; everything bad was from whites. I reckon that she is too dumb to be embarrassed by what she says. This is why she appeals to people with IQs equal to the average of a human shoe size. In other words, the same folks who said that Kamala Harris was a brilliant communicator. So if she does have a superpower, it would be her ability to persuade stupid people with statements of ignoble and mindless twaddle.

Equally as unsettling as her ”Black Americans created democracy. They built something from nothing” statement was her remarks suggesting that “The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time."

There is no way in the world anyone can create a more bizarre take than the declaration that the American Revolutionary War was a fight between socialist proletariat peasants against “the billionaires of their time.” Hearing her say this makes me wonder if she has ever read even one American history textbook. She seems to explain history as if she had just discovered it five minutes before the interview. She is speaking assuredly about the Founding Fathers as if they were camping in Zuccotti Park holding cardboard signs. I would not be surprised if her account of the American Revolution didn’t make history professors across the nation spill coffee on themselves.

The American Revolution was primarily fought between the thirteen American colonies and the government of Great Britain under King George III. More specifically, the direct enemy was the British imperial government, the monarchy (King George III), Parliament, British military forces, royal colonial governors, customs officials, and tax collectors (Gun/powder collectors too).

In the 18th century, there were no “billionaires.” The colonists objected to taxation without colonial representation, trade restrictions under mercantilism, standing British armies in the colonies, limits on westward expansion after the Proclamation of 1763, and centralized imperial control.

The Revolution was not purely a “poor vs rich” joint. Many leading revolutionaries were wealthy landowners, lawyers, merchants, and slaveholders. These men were generally part of the colonial upper class, educated professional classes, and merchant and planter elites. However, the Revolution drew strong support from small merchants, shopkeepers, artisans, printers, skilled tradesmen, and farmers. Moreover, many ordinary people fought in the Continental Army, including laborers, tenant farmers, indentured servants, and poor rural colonists.

At the start of the American Revolution, Robert Morris, George Washington, and John Hancock were all considered extremely wealthy by colonial American standards. According to Willard Sterne Randall, John Hancock was probably the richest merchant revolutionary. Hancock inherited and expanded one of the largest mercantile fortunes in New England. By the 1770s, he owned ships, warehouses, retail businesses, and import/export operations, employed hundreds of workers, heavily financed patriot causes and militias, and was widely considered Boston’s wealthiest merchant.

George Washington was one of the richest landowners in America and among the wealthiest planters in Virginia. Before the war, he controlled tens of thousands of acres and ran profitable agricultural and commercial enterprises. It is estimated that by his death, Washington controlled over 50,000 acres of land. Some historians describe him as “the Godfather of American Entrepreneurism.”

Robert Morris may have been the single most financially sophisticated businessman among the founders. Before and during the war, he operated a major international shipping and trading firm. He also helped create early American banking systems and used his personal credit to fund the Continental Army. Historians often describe him as one of America’s first millionaires and as the “Financier of the Revolution.” Morris personally backed government notes and loans because the Continental government lacked stable revenue and banking systems.

Unlike Washington, Morris’s wealth was heavily commercial and financial. He would likely be described as a merchant banker or venture capitalist today. Unlike Hancock, he operated more through finance, credit, shipping, and speculation than through retail trade. He lost much of his fortune in failed land speculation and ended up in debtor’s prison because he had bankrupted himself using his vast personal fortune to pay for the American Revolution.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is vitamin deficient in U.S. history, and a number of other content areas. This is standard practice for progressives and their socialist twins. In the case of the United States, it is to rewrite history so the Founding Fathers sound exactly like their voter base imagines them to be, facts be damned. AOC and those who follow her have issues with the wealthy, but she and her advocates certainly want their money. The worst part is that she may not be trying to rewrite history because schools from her developmental days and currently are teaching this bull crap to students in government public schools.

In her cluelessness, she thinks that she's brilliant, which is a parlous combination. Next thing you know, she’s gonna say the Boston Tea Party was really about sustainable beverages. Americans fought against taxation and unconstrained government power. They did not oppose private wealth. It was about self-determination.

Sure, many would say Torrance, what she said about blacks creating democracy and building something from nothing is innocent. It may be, but in my purview, such a thought is like saying the guy who installed your Wi-Fi invented electricity. Again, the danger is that she makes stuff up and then believes it. The fact is, America barely let blacks participate in democracy until recently, and somebody is talking about how they CREATED it. That’s like saying the backup quarterback invented football because he finally got put in during the 4th quarter.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and people who support her have never built or done anything on their own. To feel better about themselves, they say no one else has either. This is why they have a high penchant for an overly intrusive government that recognizes no limits over its own authority to tax, regulate, and eat out the substance of the citizens it claims to serve.

They do not understand that democracy pertains to rule by the people (directly or through voting), whereas a republic is a government in which citizens elect representatives and laws are supreme rather than a monarch or autocrat. I would advise she read The Republic by Plato, but that would be like saying her thoughts go beyond 140 characters.

Hat Tip to a few longtime subscribers: Cindy, Dave Vierthaler, BeadleBlog, and Carolyn. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 47 IN HISTORY. I need 4 more to reach 40 paid subs. Help a man out, please.