Antifa, Just Stop Oil, Pro-Hamas: Call Them What They Are, Domestic Terrorist
If a terrorist uses violence, destruction, or intimidation to bring about a particular political objective, what does that make Antifa, Just Stop Oil, and Pro-Hamas?
I am going meander to make a point or several. Lunacy has become the standard of responsible and moral leftist policy development in the present day. As such, national liberal political policy has followed suit. For example, let us examine crime and immigration.
Over the past few months, some proponents of the current administration have falsely insinuat…