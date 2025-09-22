Let my people, my folk, tell it, there are three things that they can say about me without question. They will say I am funny, that I read a lot, and that when I am afraid (as my folk say - A-feared), I will pull within and maintain the capacity to defend myself with lethality as I see fit. This is something I do not care to admit, but when I am afraid, it is what it is. Plus, I have taught my seeds, it is always better to be a scared chicken than a dead duck. Morale being, never scare anyone because they have the right, and may kill you. Run first when possible, but fight to the death always.

With that said, the inference should be placed on reading. Sure, being funny and loving to laugh, and making others laugh, is paramount. But reading, knowing, and comprehending is the king of all kings. I was reminded of these thoughts after seeing a few prominent politicians speak this past week: Jasmine Crockett, Rashida Talib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Crockett, with her $35,000 annual private school education, seems to have never learned that the Democratic Party was the origin of the Ku Klux Klan, the organization she referenced when she said:

"Most black people are not Republicans simply because we just is like, 'Y'all racist. I can't hang out with the KKK and them.

Crockett, I reckon, is unaware that Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan founder and leader, played a major role in the Civil War in Tennessee, and was a Southern Democrat ("Redeemers"), and sympathized with their political positions, especially opposition to Radical Republican Reconstruction policies. The Ku Klux Klan often acted in alignment with Democratic interests in the South, using intimidation and violence to suppress Republican voters (particularly freedmen). Forrest, like most former Confederates, naturally aligned with Democrats, with the Klan functioned as a paramilitary force for white Democrats in many parts of the South.

Regarding U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, it was the shouting match she got into during a committee hearing with U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, several hours into a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Congress’s authority over Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump's use of the National Guard to fight crime in the nation's capital.

Tlaib described Trump's order as an "abuse of power" and "a fascist takeover," adding that it was a "fact." After describing Republicans on the committee as “fascist,” she added:

“And here in D.C. and across the country, it is so incredibly important, Mr. Chair, that this committee does not allow rhetoric that … paints Washington, D.C., in a way that you all haven’t really truly seen,” she continued. “You’re just reading it. No, you’re just reading it or something off of some.”

That led Donalds to respond:

"The gentle lady doesn't have an argument, but she's going to refer to me and some of my colleagues as though we were from the Third Reich?"

What caught my interest the most, more than Crockett’s and Tlaib’s nescience and half-knowledge, were the remarks made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, opposing a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

In a speech on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the resolution was introduced on a "purely partisan basis, instead of uniting Congress."

"We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was: a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who, after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, claimed that ‘some amazing patriot' should bail out his brutal assailant, and accused Jews of controlling ‘not just the colleges – it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it,'" Ocasio-Cortez said. "His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans – far from the ‘working tirelessly to promote unity’ as asserted by the majority in this resolution."

First is the astonishing alacrity required for a person, from what I have read, who graduated with a degree in economics, who clearly has no comprehension of economics, to call someone else ignorant and uneducated, huh? Ocasio-Cortez claimed in her tirade that blacks were granted the right to vote by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. No, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not give blacks the right to vote. The 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution did that. If it were not for racist Democrats, we would not even need the Civil Rights Act.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 2, 1964. It aimed to end segregation and discrimination in many areas of American life. Title II made it illegal to discriminate based on race, color, religion, or national origin in restaurants, hotels, theaters, parks, and other public accommodations. Title IV gave the federal government authority to enforce the desegregation of public schools. Title VII prohibited employers, labor unions, and employment agencies from discriminating in hiring, firing, pay, or working conditions based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Lastly, it created the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to investigate job discrimination and authorized the federal government to withhold funds from programs practicing discrimination.

What I gather is that the learned Ms. Ocasio-Cortez did not learn anything in college, or that the college she attended was a complete waste of money. Sure, the Civil Rights Act attacked racial segregation and discrimination in education, employment, and public life, laying a foundation for further civil rights progress, but it did not grant black Americans the right to vote.

The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on February 3, 1870, during the Reconstruction era following the Civil War, and affirmed the right to vote for African Americans. It reads:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution legally guaranteed that states could not deny voting rights based on race or because someone had been enslaved. It gave Congress the authority to pass laws to protect this right. However, the 15th Amendment was not fully realized until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which gave the federal government stronger power to stop voter suppression.

The founding fathers would laugh themselves into fits if they could see and hear AOC, or any of her associates. They would not be laughing at her. They would laugh at this generation of Americans who saw fit to put her in power. If you think she's dumb, stop and reflect on the people who continue to vote for her. The hilarious thing is, AOC doesn’t need ANY help exposing how "smart" she thinks she is. The delusion of intellectual and moral superiority is strong in this one.

A while back, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Instagram to slam Elon Musk over a gesture he made during a speech on President Trump’s Inauguration Day, which she described as a Nazi salute. Her exact words were:

“If you’re cool and want to defend the ‘Sieg Heils’ and the Nazi salutes … whatever you want to do, that’s on you,” she said. “I’m on the opposite side of that. I’m not with the Nazis.”

Does she really not know? Does she honestly not realize she’s in way over her head? She probably sits alone at night thinking I can’t believe I’ve made it this far. I wonder how much longer I can keep this up before people realize I’m in way over my head.

Why, why, why is this human being in our Congress? Senator Kennedy was right when he said that she is the reason why there are directions on shampoo bottles.

A few months ago, she was not even embarrassed to go on the record saying about President Trump:

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

I truly admire her confidence; it’s quite incredible that you can be so wrong and yet still think you’re right. AOC is the equivalent of one of those teenagers in college you see trying to challenge someone with 35 years of real-world experience. Clearly, she wasn't even smart enough to proofread and know exactly all the information in front of her regarding her statement to Congress. She had to constantly stop and read the document to even know what it stated, yet what she read was wrong. Basically, she's too lazy to do her homework, too lazy to get her assistance to do her homework for her, and/or brief her before hearings.

I’m sorry, but she is so unqualified for this position. Just because one has a dance degree (Hyperbole, I am making up), and I was a union bartender in Las Vegas, doesn’t qualify a person for congressional membership. I think I know a bit, but not enough for Congress. Not being crude, politically incorrect, misinformed, or judgmental, I’m just being honest and truthful. I would speculate that I would be a better member of Congress when I was 20 than she is currently.

Every time I hear her open her mouth, I seriously can’t believe that this type of person helps run our country. Scary. It boggles my mind that people think she is qualified to be in Congress, let alone President, when she isn't even qualified to count your groceries and mark off your receipt at Costco or Sam's Club. My apologies to the exit workers at Costco and Sam's Club for the comparison to AOC. She isn't smart enough to pour water out of a boot when the instructions are on the bottom of the boot.

AOC belongs in high school; she is not smart enough for politics. She cares about, supports, and fights for non-Americans each day of her career. She isn’t in politics because she likes America or Americans, because she doesn’t; she’s here to fight for the rights of other countries’ people, not America’s, which is her job.

It makes my brain hurt, watching her struggle to sound intelligent. She tries so hard but fails miserably. The truth is, running for a job as a senator or congressman looks to be the only job in the country where you don't need any experience or qualifications or a resume or pass a test to apply for the job. And it shows, listening to her, is overwhelming.

It physically hurts to listen to her “speaking”. Each time, apoptosis occurs. and a gazillion brain cells die in my head. She tries to sound like she has authority, but it does not work. This woman is a total waste of taxpayer money. She is a Congresswoman from New York, and her job is to defend her Constituents of her District, not to be an International Lawyer.

Let’s keep it a thow-wow. When AOC talks, brain cells die everywhere. and in every person. Because once a bartender, always a bartender. Listening to her is like listening to two brain cells fighting for 3rd place, mainly because she never misses an opportunity to make herself look uninformed. She's one of the many reasons that Congressmen and Senators should be required to take a competency test. She reads things placed in front of her as if she doesn't understand the first thing coming out of her own mouth. The people who voted for her deserve her; the rest of the country does not.

Along with the Crockett, and Talib types, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, if not themselves headcases, have inspired a generation of sociopathic lunatics. These are just a handful I came across this week.

Tristan Anderson, 22: Anderson, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, is charged with criminal threatening and harm or threats to certain government officials. Authorities said Anderson continued his tirade with references to the "Israel Deep State" and reportedly said, "These Jew feds need to f------ die."

Hunter Nadeau, 23: The alleged shooter opened fire in a New Hampshire country club on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, with a witness saying that the shooter yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack. He is charged with criminal threatening and harm or threats to certain government officials.

Anibal Hernandezsantana, 64: Hernandezsantana is suspected of shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento and was arrested. His actions were because late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel was suspended this week and reportedly had a social media account that showed a clear hatred for President Donald Trump. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

There is also the publicized bomb threat made last Friday targeting the Washington, D.C. residence of the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Whether it is Jasmine Crockett describing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a “confederate relic,” or the uninterrupted, vapid, ahistorical claims of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other radicalized progressive lunatics, the reality is that their words and actions show that demons can disguise themselves as angels of light. These are the same individuals who celebrated little girls missing in the Texas floods, and could not stand for a young boy who is battling cancer.

All these leftist democrats scream Jim Crow without understanding that it was the democratic party who introduced, passed, and made it law. The denial of their own ignorance is amusing. Facts are inconvenient. They get in their way daily. The New York congresswoman called on Congress to stop what she said was 'the government's attempt to weaponize this moment into an all-out assault on free speech,’ regarding Jimmy Kimmel, and denounced the killing of Kirk, but in the same sentence, added that “we should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was.”

The Democrats would rather honor illegal pedophiles, gang members, and drug dealers instead of honoring a good and decent man, but all are supposed to honor anyone BLM decrees and saints. They intentionally, dishonestly smear the name of a man, on the record, who loved this country and Jesus more than they ever will.

Only lazy left normies and radicals will agree with this rot, as evidenced by what they stand for and support. It was Schumer and the progressives who shot down H.R.6586 - The No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act. Why?

Friday, the House passed a resolution to honor Kirk on a 310-58 vote, but most Democrats did not support this. In a speech on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the resolution was introduced on a "purely partisan basis, instead of uniting Congress." Imagine spewing lies and hate at someone who was assassinated for debating students. They are clearly not on the side of good. But is it a real surprise to anyone anymore that they would go against this, when most were against the Civil Rights Act in the 60s?

They're upset and against it because they know that nobody on their side of the aisle will ever have the impact on the world that Mr Charlie Kirk has. They would vote yes if it were a vote for George Floyd remembrance day. These Democrats aren't Progressive; they are downright cultural Marxists. Since Rashida Talib says fascist isn't a bad word, I'm going to start calling Democrats who call us Fascists the same thing. Because to the leftist, fascist now means anyone they disagree with is a fascist. Fascism stems from socialism. Only one side is socialist.

I am so sick of these performative theater kids in politics. There are no Fascists in America anymore. Stop dragging 1930s European Politics into the modern day. It really says something about their constituents that after all these years, they can still throw around words like fascist and Nazi and still fool them. I'd love to see AOC or any Democrat do what Charlie did. Set up a booth and encourage open dialogue.

Yes, these people are lunatics. Look at what they support. The "Free Palestine" movement is a massive psyop adopted and promoted by the entire radical left, just as anything Antifa, transgender, global warming, Muslim Brotherhood, Democratic Socialists of America, CAIR, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Progressives like Talib, Crockett, and Ocasio-Cortez will never condemn political violence as a tool. Talib is a muslim and would never give up such an easy weapon against non-Muslims, and AOC calling Charlie Kirk ignorant and uneducated is the height of folly coming from the lips of someone who epitomizes both. I'm not surprised. AOC and her ghouls have no shame. They will go down in history as spiteful and bitter, with their ideals and policies seen as a cancer to rational thought.

Axios has reported that Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Socialist, could run for Senate or the White House in 2028. I do not know about that. I do know that she is becoming a very wealthy woman, and I can't blame her for that. Since serving in Congress, she has become a multi-millionaire. She came into office saying that she didn't think she could afford rent in Washington, D.C. Now, it is rumored, she has amassed millions of dollars. I wonder how it is possible. I suspect others also would be curious. It's amazing how she went from being a broke bartender to being worth 10-20 million. She needs to be investigated. It is an absolute ️waste of American tax dollars to pay this lubberwort. She, above all others, is a true example of why there should be "Term Limits."

AOC has one of the worst voting records in the House, but she made sure to vote on this. I blame the citizens who elected her to office and continue to keep her in office. Again, how are these people even in Congress?

Notice how the Left always has to resort to either yelling, insults, or violence? I never once saw Charlie Kirk do any of those things. I was told a joke once that puts all of the above in perspective:

How can you tell that AOC is lying? She has her mouth open.

I am confused if the Democrats hate fascism as much as they claim. If they do, I only ask, why is it that they will not resign?