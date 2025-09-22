ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Leake's avatar
Morgan Leake
4h

I think AOC attended Boston University, not Northeastern. I thought I saw an old video that made the rounds a few years ago of a young AOC, dancing in a promotion for BU, while wearing a Terriers shirt.

Could be wrong…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Torrance Stephens
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
1h

Add Ilhan Omar to the “post turtles”.

“Dr. David Weinstein decided to move his practice from the city to the country because he liked the slower pace of life and the down to earth nature of the locals. He particularly liked the unique perspective of some of the local farmers. One day, Dr. Weinstein dropped in on old farmer Higgins. They got to talking about politics.

Farmer Higgins said, "Well, ya know, that candidate is a 'Post Turtle'."

Not being familiar with the term, Dr. Weinstein asked him what a 'post turtle' was.

Farmer Higgins said, "When you're driving down a country road you come across a fence post with a turtle balanced on top, that's a 'post turtle'."

Farmer Higgins saw the puzzled look on the doctor's face so he continued to explain.

"You know they didn't get up there by themselves, they don't belong up there, they don't know what to do while they're up there, and you just wonder what kind of dummy put them up there to begin with."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture