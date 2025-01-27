The foundational groundwork upon which the discussion on ‘Anchor babies’ and birthright citizenship is primarily discussed or presented in emotional terms and without any reference to the political historical record. Moreover, it is evaluated without any acceptance of nuance, interpretation, and/or understanding of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Particularly, the section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that states:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside."

Fred Elbel noted that:

“Babies born to illegal alien mothers within U.S. borders are called anchor babies because under the 1965 immigration Act, they act as an anchor that pulls the illegal alien mother and eventually a host of other relatives into permanent U.S. residency.”

Now, taken on face value, it is not unreasonable to see why those without a nuanced understanding of language and the political historical record would translate this into meaning that anyone born in the U.S. via foreign-born parents, even if two feet across the border, is automatically a U.S. citizen. Fortunately this is not the case because it only refers to “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” with “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” being the key phrases being "born or naturalized" and being "subject to the jurisdiction thereof," which are connected by the coordinating conjunction “and,” with “are” being the linking verb connecting the subject to its complement. Last, there is the relative clause "Wherein they reside," which is used as a modifier for "State." "Of the United States" and "of the State" are prepositional phrases modifying "citizens."

Admittedly, not a law expert, I do understand language, grammar, the meaning of words, and have a moderate understanding of history. With this caveat, I will attempt to explain why the 14th Amendment does not include “Anchor babies.”

The phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" was worded as such to exclude American-born persons from automatic citizenship whose allegiance to the United States was not complete. If a person enters the U.S. and is here unlawfully (An illegal alien), their country of birth/origin has a claim of allegiance on the child. Meaning, their allegiance to the United States is NOT IN TOTALITY. Therefore, they cannot acquire automatic citizenship. If this were not the case, then why would Congress pass a special act ex post facto to grant full citizenship to American Indians, who were not citizens even though they were born within the borders of the United States (The Citizens Act of 1924 - 8 U.S. Code § 1401)?

The following shall be nationals and citizens of the United States at birth:

(a) a person born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof

(b) a person born in the United States to a member of an Indian, Eskimo, Aleutian, or other aboriginal tribe.

The original intent of the 14th Amendment was never to enable illegal aliens to oppose U.S. law and gain citizenship for their children, nor to attain benefits at the expense of taxpayers.

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified on July 9, 1868, is one of the most significant amendments in American history. It was designed to address issues related to civil rights, citizenship, and equality in the aftermath of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery.

Rep. John A Bingham (OH), authored the Fourteenth Amendment and dispelled the assumption that birthright citizenship included foreigners when he specifically articulated:

"…every human being born within the jurisdiction of the United States of parents not owing allegiance to any foreign sovereignty is, in the language of your Constitution itself, a natural born citizen."

Bingham was an American politician who served as a Republican representative from Ohio and as the United States ambassador to Japan. Justice Hugo Black called him “the James Madison of the 14th Amendment.” He was a proponent of abolition before the Civil War.

After the Civil War (1861–1865), the U.S. faced the challenge of integrating millions of newly freed African Americans into society. The 13th Amendment (ratified in 1865) abolished slavery, but many Southern states implemented Black Codes—laws designed to restrict the rights and freedoms of African Americans. These discriminatory practices highlighted the need for stronger constitutional protections.

The Republicans in Congress pushed for laws to protect the civil rights of freed slaves and ensure their participation in American society. The Civil Rights Act of 1866 was an attempt to guarantee citizenship and equal rights, but there were concerns about its permanence, prompting the need for a constitutional amendment.

The 14th Amendment was drafted to address these issues and contains five sections:

It established that all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. are citizens (overturning the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, which denied citizenship to African Americans).

Guaranteed equal protection under the law and due process, laying the groundwork for modern civil rights protections.

Penalized states that denied voting rights to eligible male citizens by reducing their congressional representation.

Barred former Confederate officials from holding public office unless Congress voted to remove the restriction.

Ensured the validity of the U.S. public debt while rejecting any debts incurred by the Confederacy or claims for emancipated slaves. Gave Congress the authority to enforce the amendment through legislation.

The amendment faced vehement and muscular opposition from Democrats, most of whom initially refused to ratify it. To be readmitted to the Union, Southern states were required to accept the 14th Amendment as part of the Reconstruction Acts. It was eventually ratified on July 9, 1868.

A significant figure in the development and passing of the 14th Amendment was Senator Jacob Howard, a U.S. Senator from the state of Michigan. Previously, Howard worked closely with Abraham Lincoln in drafting and passing the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery.

He was also a member of the Senate Joint Committee on Reconstruction, which drafted the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Senator Howard clearly spelled out the intent of the 14th Amendment in 1866, by stating:

“Every person born within the limits of the United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, is by virtue of natural law and national law a citizen of the United States. This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons. It settles the great question of citizenship and removes all doubt as to what persons are or are not citizens of the United States. This has long been a great desideratum in the jurisprudence and legislation of this country."

Howard also wrote the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, believed the same thing as Bingham, as evidenced by his introduction of the clause to the US

The Fourteenth Amendment was written in a manner to prevent state governments from ever denying citizenship to blacks born in the United States. This is a fact, given that in 1868, the United States had no formal immigration policy; therefore, there was no necessity to petition immigration distinctly in the amendment.

Today, all discussions regarding birthright citizenship are all over the place and supported on a groundwork of ignorance promulgated mainly by corporate media. It is more than obvious that their description of what birthright citizenship is, that they have never read or studied the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, let alone understand what it means.

Just because you give birth to a child after you cross the border unlawfully does not automatically put you under US jurisdiction. Nope, just because you are here does not mean that person is automatically under US jurisdiction for the Fourteenth Amendment.

Why? Because the Fourteenth Amendment includes the phrase 'subject to the complete jurisdiction thereof.' By 'complete jurisdiction thereof' means not having allegiance to anybody else.

Already before we get to the Fourteenth Amendment Citizenship Clause, we have the entire Congress declaring that only children born to parents who owe no foreign allegiance shall be citizens, based on what James Madison stated:

“When we are considering the advantages that may result from an easy mode of naturalization, we ought also to consider the cautions necessary to guard against abuse. It is no doubt very desirable that we should hold out as many inducements as possible for the worthy part of mankind to come and settle amongst us, and throw their fortunes into a common lot with ours. But why is this desirable? Not merely to swell the catalogue of people. No, sir, it is to increase the wealth and strength of the community; and those who acquire the rights of citizenship, without adding to the strength or wealth of the community, are not the people we are in want of.”

The founding fathers and authors of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, as evident by their words in writing, detached all doubt as to who is or isn’t a citizen of the United States. Equally, they also made their intent clear for future legal interpretations.

The United States Constitution does not grant citizenship at birth to a person just because they happen to be born within American borders, and those who think, believe, or perceive such typically have an IQ smaller than their shoe size.

Rather, it is a function of the nation they have allegiance to before entering illegally and/or becoming a legal citizen. Otherwise, why require new citizens to take an “Oath of Allegiance” at the naturalization ceremony after passing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) interview? Because allegiance (complete jurisdiction) of the child’s birth parents at the time of birth is what determines the child’s citizenship. It is not the location.

Folks, you cannot make-believe or pretend that the Fourteenth's Citizenship Clause is not worded to read what it says it means. One cannot assert that the Congress’s real intent of the Fourteenth Amendment was to grant citizenship to illegal alien children born on US soil when the same Congress enacted a law afterwards that did the opposite. What lame would pass a Constitutional Amendment that grants citizenship to all folks born in the US and then turn around and pass a law that would deny automatic citizenship to aliens (The Citizens Act of 1924)?

Again, I am not a lawyer, nor do I purport to have a brilliant legal mind. I just get interested in things and end up being self-motivated to investigate. You can take or leave this presentation of how I see it. Honestly, I was never interested in the Fourteenth Amendment until I stumbled across a YouTube video lecture by Thomas Woods fifteen years ago.

Birthright citizenship was/is for the opposite of what’s going on today. Slaves were forced here at no fault of their own; illegals commit a crime.

The US Constitution is actually an easy document to read! And it’s most frustrating to hear people misquote the Constitution! I guess it must be a political thing because I haven’t heard a single Democrat quote the Fourteenth's Citizenship Clause correctly. They always leave out the part that says “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The folk who crafted that Amendment were very careful in how they worded it and it would be best if we studied the events of that time to better understand what they meant instead of simply misquoting the Amendment, as it’s quite clear.

