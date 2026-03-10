Nothing exciting here today, so this will be for my regular readers. I love my stack regulars. We are an ornery bunch, much like the inhabitants of the Island of Misfit Toys, but extremely well-read. They also accept me as I am, and for the record, know that I have no chill. At least according to my son and daughter, and my folks, I grew up with. They say that I’m the king of DGAFs. They say such is a gift. I mean if people considered Gustave Flaubert foul and having no chill for Madame Bovary, what does that make me? Of course without the male prostitutes and incessant bouts of living with veneral diseases.

As many of my regulars know, I like to read. Not for the sake of knowledge, although an added benefit, mostly because I am nosy, just not gossip nosy. I think any person who thinks enough to put their thoughts on paper is worthy of my attention. So here is a newsflash: I do not know too much about the writer C. S. Lewis. The only book of his I have read was a long time ago in High School called The Screwtape Letters. All I can remember is that it was somewhat funny and was written as a series of fictional letters from a senior demon, Screwtape, to his nephew, Wormwood. Screwtape advises Wormwood on how to be a devil during the turmoil of World War II. Outside of this, I remember nothing. Probably why I never read anything else by Lewis, including his famed The Chronicles of Narnia. However, I have seen two of the movies.

In the Chronicles of Narnia movies, there is a character called the White Witch. The White Witch, also known as Jadis, is the primary mark in the picture. In physical appearance, she is tall, pale, and strikingly icy in a severe way. She wears elaborate white and silver gowns resembling frost or icicles like AOC at the Met Gala, and has cold blue eyes and a rigid, statuesque posture, presenting her as lifeless and harsh (like AOC).

The White Witch is cruel and tyrannical, and rules through fear and oppression. She is power-hungry, cold, and emotionless. She shows little empathy and views others as tools. She is also vindictive, obsessed with maintaining dominance and destroying threats, holding a spiritual coldness, supported by her false promises. She is temptation and the destructive nature of pride and unchecked ambition. She embodies selfishness and fear, ruling through domination rather than sacrifice or love. If she existed today, I would go out on a limb and say her evil twin would be in politics and named Abigail Spanberger.

At a very general level, Spanberger and the White Witch can be compared in terms of how each operates within systems of power and influence. Spanberger, as a public official, works within democratic institutions, using persuasion, negotiation, and policy to shape outcomes. Similarly, the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia is portrayed as someone who understands how to maintain authority, relying on strategy, alliances, and rhetoric to keep control over. In both cases, their effectiveness depends on their ability to lie, deceive, and influence others to maintain loyalty.

C. S. Lewis’s White Witch, is a fictional embodiment of tyranny and magical domination, while Spanberger is a real-world elected leader. Since becoming the governor of Virginia, the world has come to see that Spanberger’s claim to be a Moderate Democrat was a BIG LIE. Virginia Governor Spanberger has been anything but moderate.

Scamberger’s, I mean Spanberger’s, calm, polite tone gives off that White Witch energy. Her smile is as sweet as sweet tea, but somewhere in the background, it’s permanently January, and your tax refund just froze solid. She doesn’t argue with you; she just lowers the thermostat on your whole zip code. Instead of candy to trap kids, Scamberger uses bipartisan talking points. Just take one bite, and the next thing you know, you pledged allegiance, your group chat blocked you, and it’s snowing in July. She got that “I’m reasonable” look. That’s how it starts! That’s how Narnia fell! The Witch didn’t scream; she negotiated. You wake up thinking you had a productive town hall, and somehow you signed away your sled, your rights, and your dignity. That’s not just cold, that’s supernatural cold.

She's only been in the job for a couple of months, so imagine what Virginia will look like after four years of her party running it into the ground. She ran on making things affordable and as a moderate Democrat whom voters could trust, but has turned into J. Wellington Wimpy, the famous hamburger-loving character from the Popeye cartoon, known for the catchphrase: "I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today".

Spanberger won because she lied about being a moderate, and morons hated Trump enough to vote for higher taxes, fewer rights, a nuked job-losing economy, and more dangerous communities. On her first day, Spanberger signed 10 executive orders after being sworn into office. One of which (Executive Order 10) rescinds Executive Order 47, which former Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed last year, which directed Virginia law enforcement to deputize themselves for federal immigration enforcement. It also opened up Virginia’s jails for federal immigration processing and detention.

Although Spanberger and the Democrat-led House of Delegates and State Senate of Virginia have campaigned on the mantra of “affordability,” two new state income tax proposals will make the state less affordable. One (HB 378) would increase taxes on certain forms of investment income by 3.8 percentage points, and another (HB 979) would create two new individual income tax rates on high earners at 10 percent and 8 percent. If made into law, HB 979 would make Virginia the second-highest top marginal state individual income tax rate in its region. If HB 378 were adopted with no other changes, Virginia would have the ninth-highest top marginal state individual income tax rate on investment income in the country. If both are passed, in concert, the state would have the nation’s highest top marginal rate on investment income.

If this was not enough, Democrat lawmakers have proposed several tax increases and new taxes, including proposing a 4.3% tax on rideshare trips and an additional 1.9% tax on top of that for trips in Northern Virginia. A few other taxes I was able to find include:

HB 188: Creates a new top income tax bracket of 10%. This would give Virginia the 5th-highest top income tax rate in the country.

HB243: Large employers (50 plus full-time employees) are subject to a 6% corporate income tax on Virginia-taxable income, state unemployment taxes ranging from 0.1% to 6.2% on the first $8,000 of employee wages, and mandatory workers’ compensation insurance.

HB524: Increase in the hotel tax for Arlington County, to the maximum additional tax that can be levied on hotel stays, known as the transient occupancy tax, from one-fourth of one percent to one percent, with the revenue specifically designated for promoting tourism and business travel within the county.

HB557: New personal property tax on electric leaf blowers and electric landscaping equipment

HB 900, SB 638: Delivery tax, which would hit Amazon, Uber Eats, FedEx, and UPS orders in Northern Virginia, potentially charging 20 to 75 cents on orders from Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and food apps like Uber Eats in Northern Virginia. These fees may range from a 20-cent fee to a 50-cent state fee plus 25-cent regional fees, specifically targeting Northern Virginia.

HB919: Gun and ammunition tax aims to impose an 11% excise tax on the gross receipts from the retail sale or distribution of firearms and ammunition by manufacturers and dealers.

HB 935: This will require the developer of a solar energy project or an energy storage system to pay a one-time fee of $0.02 per watt of generation or storage capacity to the Fund. The result will be millions of dollars in added costs before a project generates any power, all of which will be passed onto consumers.

HB978: Storage facility, Dry cleaning tax and other services will levies the retail sales and use tax on the following services: admissions; charges for recreation, fitness, or sports facilities; nonmedical personal services or counseling; dry cleaning and laundry services; companion animal care; residential home repair or maintenance, landscaping, or cleaning services when paid for directly by a resident or homeowner; vehicle and engine repair; repairs or alterations to tangible personal property; storage of tangible personal property; delivery or shipping services; travel, event, and aesthetic planning services; and digital services. Digital services are defined in the bill as the following: software application services, computer-related services, website hosting and design, data storage, and digital subscription services.

HB1207, SB2: These would create a government-run PFML program administered by the Virginia Employment Commission. Starting in 2028, employers “must provide contributions to a newly created fund designated for the program. The contribution is set as a percentage of employee wages and applies across all employees. Employers with more than 10 employees are required to pay the full contribution to the state and may withhold up to 50 percent of that amount directly from workers’ paychecks. Smaller employers must still withhold and provide the employee portion.” This will be a mandatory payroll tax imposed by the state and collected from wages to finance a government program; costs that will ultimately show up as lower wages, fewer hours, slower hiring, and even higher prices.

Although not a tax, state Democrats plan to invest more in statewide speed cameras, which means more fines for drivers. In 2025, it was reported that Virginia speed cameras generated more than $34 million in fines. For example, if a speed camera caught drivers going 10 miles or more above the speed limit, they were fined $100.

Governor Spanberger has also announced that she will reinstate Virginia as a member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a regional cap-and-trade regulatory body that acts as a backdoor carbon tax. This will mean higher utility bills, which is why her predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, removed Virginia from the regional cap-and-trade program.

Virginia Democrats also have legislation on deck ready for Spanberger to sign that will increase new car taxes and highway use fees, event tax, investment income tax, and create new gym membership tax, dog walking tax, and dog grooming tax. They are also considering ending billion dollar tax break for data centers. Boeing has announced that it will shift its Defense, Space, and Security headquarters from Arlington, Virginia, back to St. Louis, Missouri.

When Glenn Youngkin left office, Virginia generated $10 billion in surplus revenue and returned $9 billion to taxpayers. In less than a month, Spanberger and the Democrats have jacked up the cost of living in the state, and will likely swallow up that surplus like pigs eating slop.

Off the rip, Spanberger’s policies have already harmed Virginians. She is just another run-of-the-mill, self-righteous and insufferable elitist, shrill hag who sees taxpayers as human cows to be milked for their money to pay for programs they did not ask for. Spanberger's raising taxes, and Boeing in turn leaving Virginia, makes perfect sense to me and may be the ubiquitous canary in a coal mine. Just wait until you get that first order on Amazon, Uber Eats, or an order that includes UPS or FedEx delivery in Northern Virginia.

Spanberger is Exhibit Number One of whenever a Democrat says they're a moderate, you do not believe them, and that Democrats have never met a tax they didn't like. Afterall, Obama endorsed this woman over a black woman. But then again, it should be a HUGE RED FLAG when the NAACP endorses a white female over a black female. Remember that, so you will never let them guilt you about race again. One would think they would be concerned about their constituents a lot more because these tax increases are gonna hurt those who are struggling the most in their state.

Only morons would think voting for Spanberger would make things more affordable. So if you voted Democrat, then you got what you voted for, because the days of the moderate democrats are long gone. The sad thing is that people warned them. As such, I have zero sympathy. Not to forget the fact that Jay Jones got elected after his messages leaked, says everything you need to know about where people stand in Virginia.

With all of this sleight of hand, some are reporting that Democrat lawmakers have introduced a budget amendment that would raise their legislative salaries by about 150%, nearly doubling current pay for members of both chambers of the General Assembly. The amendment to SB30 was introduced by L. Louise Lucas in the Senate and Vivian Watts in the House of Delegates.

So in the end, Virginia lawmakers will receive a pay raise, while simultaneously advancing a slew of new taxes, which could make Virginia’s tax burden one of the highest in the nation. They scream and shout about “affordability” and then get into office and make things completely unaffordable. When will people not only learn, but remember and change things? And they are not stopping at taxes, they have even larger Marixt dreams.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed a motion to withdraw the previous administration’s consent to a federal court judgment that would invalidate the state's law allowing undocumented students to receive in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities. Plus, Virginia Democrats have introduced a bill (HB950) exempting the need for a search warrant for the environmental agency to use a UAV for its work and fly over your property with a camera (HB950), and have introduced a bill to expand voter fraud (HB640). Specifically, the bill would:

“Eliminates the process by which any voter could challenge, in a polling place on the day of an election, the right of any other voter to cast a ballot.

Other proposed Democrat bills would prohibit counting machine-readable ballots to be counted by hand (HB968), a bill to strike mandatory minimums on a litany of offenses, unlimited taxpayers’ funding for government employees’ home purchases (HB164), and free breakfast for all elementary and high school students in Virginia (HB96).

Virginia needs to be one of the primary examples going into the midterms of all dysfunctional about progressive policies. Moderate Democrats do not exist anymore; they are in the final stage of this Marxist revolution, and the evidence is everywhere. If they are given the power to bog the President down for the next 2 years, they will. If they take the White House again, that’s it, game over. No exaggeration. You cannot make this stuff up. The woman who is trying to raise taxes for all Virginians is (checks notes) complaining about taxes.

I could not figure out how people even voted for her after her debate. They should have paid more attention instead of blindly voting blue no matter who. Black Virginians voted against a black lady running for Governor, which is what Obama scolded black men for, who voted for Trump instead of Harris. Democrats talk first black woman this, first black woman that, but refused to elect the first black woman governor because she was a Republican. The irony is that the same people in Virginia, and progressives in general, rejected a black candidate and call us conservatives racist.

Virginia (and New York City) embodies Democrat governance at its finest: run on an important issue (the high cost of living), then immediately implement policies that make it worse. When voters complain, blame Trump. Get reelected by the same low-IQ imbeciles, then do it all over again. Then tax them much more to help them financially. Brilliant!

People going back to vote Democrat are like people in an abusive relationship, leaving and then deciding to go into another abusive relationship. They’re insane. They vote the same way and expect different results. It’s like they got Stockholm syndrome. Virginians chose a white liberal democrat woman over a black Republican conservative woman, and now they are going to reap the consequences.

These liberals know nothing about economics. They think that money grows on trees. Oregon has been doing the same, but citizens have no vote as long as illegals vote, and no ID, and mail-in ballot voting only.

This is what's going to happen to Minnesota if Amy Klobuchar becomes the governor. No one with common sense can fall for the premise that when taxes keep rising, the cost of living will come down. They are raising taxes because they need more money to brainwash these clowns to vote for Democrats.

It’s almost like you have to use your brain when you vote. Democrats are making everyone equal, equally poor; it’s the SOCIALIST WAY. And trust me, they will continue to vote Blue. This is exactly how Maryland continues to get worse and worse every year. Tax and spend democrats, it’s never going to change, so Northeast Virginia may as well be Southeast DC now. So, congrats to all those unthinking people who voted Democrat. Way to go, you got what you deserved. Because believe me, when they say “only the rich,” - it has always been the middle class, and equally a lie since the days of Woodrow Wilson.

It still amazes me, with all of the examples of blue cities failing, fraud, etc., that these politicians keep getting voted in. And people who vote democrat locally will blame Trump more than anyone. I call this the I HATE TRUMP SO MUCH I WILL SCREW MYSELF OVER vote. Congratulations, Virginia, now you’re going to become California. Anybody who voted democrat in that state should be required to stay. They should not be allowed to leave Virginia. They voted for her. Now they get what they voted for.

It's hilarious to me that people didn't think a woman who saw nothing wrong with a democrat wishing death on a republican and his children turned out to be a horrible leader. But I have learned the hard way, that affordability to Democrats means raising taxes on everyday Americans to give free stuff to the people that don't do anything to earn it!