ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
14h

He sounds like a great man...his color didn't make him one. GOD did. He just happened to be black. You are a great poster who happens to be black.

Reply
Share
Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
16h

A nice tribute. I've been a fan of his for years, you are correct, he made silence intimidating. I like old westerns and a few weeks ago I was watching one and he played a renegade Indian leader. I remember thinking how I would hate to run into a man with that physique. You say his dad was a bricklayer, well Woody wasn't woody, he was stout as a brick wall.

Concerning his WWII experience, I can't help but wonder if he and my Uncle met. My uncle was, pre-WWII, QB for Georgia Tech. I don't think they would have met playing football but in the Pacific theater Uncle H was an officer in a black only command. I wish I had known about this so I could have asked him. I would have been impressed.

Yesterday my sister informed our family that the recording of my dad's WWII experience was on YouTube. I have a CD of it but I didn't know it was on YouTube. In that interview my dad mentions his brother and his command, in case you are interested; a couple of old Georgia country boys out in the Pacific.

Thanks for the Woody tribute!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Uip38SyaeG0&ra=m

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture