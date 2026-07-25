A few years ago on this platform, I mentioned that I had a teacher in high school who described me as being something I had never heard of before - a polymath. I looked it up, read the definition, and concluded that he was speaking in hyperbole, for in my mind, the shoe did not fit, so I kept it moving. However, I have never forgotten what the word meant. So since then, I have kept my eyes and mind open to recognizing such folks.

There are a lot of great Americans, many we ignore or forget, and do not provide them their proverbial ‘flowers’ while they are alive. So today, I am sharing some thoughts and showing some appreciation for one of this nation’s polymaths, Woodrow ‘Woody’ Wilson Strode, who was born on this day, July 25, 1914.

I know many are asking who in the world is Woody Strode? That was the first thing that entered my mind as a child. Always saw him in movies but never knew who he was until I asked my grandma who he was while we were watching Spartacus; he was the only black man I saw in the movie. She told me who he was, and I was satisfied with that. I would continue to see him in other films, including Pork Chop Hill (with Gregory Peck), Sergeant Rutledge, The Ten Commandments, and one of my all-time favorites, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (with James Stewart, John Wayne and Lee Marvin).

Watching him in movies when I was a kid made me feel proud because there weren’t many blacks in white movies, even though I didn’t immediately see him as “black.” Moreover, it was not why I now consider him an American polymath - it was his backstory that did that for me after reading his autobiography titled Goal Dust. It was his story before his acting career that did it for me, but you be the judge.

Woodrow ‘Woody’ Wilson Strode was born July 25, 1914, in Los Angeles, California. His father was a bricklayer who, in his book, wrote, set a record for laying 2500 bricks in a single day. At Thomas Jefferson High School, he became an all-city football captain and all-state in track and field. His grades kept him from a scholarship at first. So he sat down, studied on his own, and got accepted into UCLA. No DEI, no affirmative action, just hard work and self-determination.

There he played football and ran track. The 1939 Bruins were the most integrated team in college football. At a time when only a handful of black players existed across all of college football, this team had four. Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Jackie Robinson, and Ray Bartlett. Three of them became known as the Gold Dust Gang.

Strode became a star Defensive End and tight end, as well as a world-class decathlete. He won the 1938 Pacific Coast Conference shot put at 51’ 6 1/2 inches when the world record was about 57. He high jumped 6’5”. In addition, he finished fourth at the NCAA championships.

The 1939 UCLA Bruins football team compiled a 6–0–4 record (5–0–3 conference), and finished ranked seventh in the nation. He led the team in receiving with 15 catches for 218 yards. They played eventual national champion USC to a scoreless tie before 103,000 fans at the Coliseum with the Rose Bowl on the line.

Of the Gold Dust Gang, Robinson would go on to shatter baseball’s color line. Washington would help break football’s color line, and Woody Strode would break it first, but nobody would remember.

Around the time he started at UCLA, Strode posed nude for a series of athletic studies by the American painter Hubert Stowitts (below). Stowitts brought an exhibition of paintings and drawings of world-class athletes to the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The collection intentionally included Black and Jewish athletes, including Woody Strode. This directly challenged Nazi racial ideology. According to accounts of the exhibition, Nazi authorities were displeased, and the exhibit was eventually shut down because of the inclusion of these athletes.

German sculptor Arno Breker, who later became one of Hitler’s favorite artists, is reported to have admired Strode’s physique. Breker is said to have used Strode as the model or inspiration for his sculpture Prometheus, which was exhibited during the 1936 Olympic art competitions. This sculpture reflected the classical athletic ideal that the Nazi regime sought to promote. Although Strode’s physique may have inspired the sculpture, it was presented as an idealized Greek figure rather than as a portrait of Woody Strode himself (below).

In 1940, he had married Princess Lucia Aluana, a full-blooded Native Hawaiian and distant relative of Queen Liliuokalani, the last monarch of Hawaii.

After UCLA, from 1940 to 1945, Strode played for the Hollywood Bears (PCFL), eventually being the first black man to play in the NFL in 1946 with the Los Angeles Rams (NFL). He also played for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League from 1947 to 1950, helping to win the Grey Cup in 1948.

The National Football League had banned black players since 1933. Although not on paper, and rather through a gentleman’s agreement among owners that was every bit as effective as a written rule. This is why Strode, barred from the league, played for the semi-professional Hollywood Bears.

The 1948 Stampeders went perfect. 12 wins, zero losses, the only fully undefeated championship season in Canadian football history. Strode was the team’s leading receiver and made the all-star team. In the Grey Cup championship against Ottawa, he recovered a fumble that set up the winning touchdown. Calgary won 12-7. They returned to the Grey Cup in 1949, but lost to Montreal.

It should be noted that in the middle of his football career, during World War II, Strode joined the Army, where he unloaded bombs in Guam and the Marianas, and played on the Army football team at March Field.

After the war and football, in the 1950s, Strode began his career in professional wrestling. Operating out of the Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion, he became the sport’s first black star, competing across California and Canada against the likes of Gorgeous George, and teaming with other black wrestling greats including Bobo Brazil, earning about $500 a week.

Producer Walter Mirisch (who won the Academy Award for Best Picture as producer of In the Heat of the Night in 1967), who was an Executive producer for West Side Story and The Magnificent Seven, discovered him wrestling and cast him in a 1951 Jungle film. The studio wanted his head shaved. He was reluctant. They offered 500 a week, so he did.

Back then, black male roles in Hollywood were mainly typecast as African warriors, gladiators, and jungle natives. In this era, directors never saw black men as romantic leads or the star. Cecil B. DeMille hired him as an extra for The Ten Commandments in 1956. When nobody else could fill the part of the king of Ethiopia, DeMille elevated him to play the role (I don't think he had a speaking part). In 1959, in Pork Chop Hill, he got his first serious dramatic role.

Strode was a powerful actor. He was good-looking, tall, and intelligent. Before this period. Strode played the lion in Androcles and the Lion with Victor Mature. He called it the toughest job he ever had.

In 1960, Strode was the title role in Sergeant Rutledge, the first major Hollywood western built around a black hero, a Buffalo soldier of the 9th Cavalry falsely accused of raping and murdering a white woman and killing her commanding officer’s father. The film came out two years before To Kill a Mockingbird, making it one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to address racism directly. In Sergeant Rutledge, Strode, playing the titular character, got third billing with a group of four other actors. His 6’4 sculpted frame opened every door in Hollywood and at the same time, locked him out.

That same year, he played Draba, the Ethiopian gladiator armed with a Trident and a net, ordered to fight Spartacus to the death in Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, alongside Kirk Douglas. Strode earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for this role.

Two years later, he appeared in John Ford’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance in the role of Pompy, John Wayne’s loyal ranch hand. In the film’s most moving scene, Pompy stands before a classroom and tries to recite the Declaration of Independence. He gets through the opening, then forgets the line that all men are created equal. James Stewart’s character gently says, “A lot of people forget that part of it.” The man who shot Liberty Valance entered the National Film Registry in 2007. Strode’shas 4 films in that registry.

Strode was also in Once Upon a Time in the West, a film I think has one of the GREATEST opening scenes ever. Three gunmen arrive at a desolate train station and wait for 10 agonizing minutes, and almost nothing happens. A windmill sounds ragged in the background, a fly buzzes around, and water drips slowly, steadily onto the brim of Strode’s hat. No dialogue, no music, just three men, the desert, and time itself pressing down on the audience. Strode stands there with the patience of a man who has waited his entire life. Then Charles Bronson’s harmonica steps off the train. A brief exchange and all three gunmen are dead. That sequence was filmed over 4 days. It is considered one of the greatest openings in cinema history. And Woody Strode, standing in that dust with water running down his face, became an icon of the genre without speaking a single word. He had spent his entire career making silence powerful - PURE GENIUS.

Later, he was in the movie The French Connection with Gene Hackman. After his wife passed in 1980, after being married for 39 years, he remarried in 1982.

In his final years, he was in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Cotton Club, and Mario Van Peebles film Posse. His last film was The Quick and the Dead with Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe, and Leonardo DiCaprio. He did not live to see it released. The film is dedicated to him.

I loved him in Sergeant Rutledge and The Professionals. Two great movies. Also, he was great in the movie The Deserter; yes! I remember as a young kid seeing this guy on TV. He simply captured your attention with his physique and his complete confidence. Strode was beyond impressive. Woody was one of the greats of American culture.

Woody Strode was larger than life, and along with Jack Johnson and Jackie Robinson, set the standard for black excellence. Their presence opened the door for the Muhammad Ali, Bill Russells, and the Kareem Abdul Jabbars of the world. Then along came Sidney Poitier and Ossie Davis.

I was always upset that he didn’t get more recognition. No matter the role, large or small, his presence in the scene was usually the most dominant. Even if he had no dialogue. He was a remarkable man who was not appreciated as much as he should have been in his lifetime and career. Hollywood would not put his name on a movie poster, and he broke the color barrier in professional football a full year before Jackie Robinson did so in baseball. He became the first black star in professional wrestling, and earned a Golden Globe nomination playing a gladiator who chose death over submission. Add to this that he was the go-to actor for John Ford, the greatest western director of all time, and you see why I consider him to be an unrecognized polymath.

Willie Strode was the Malcolm X, Mark Twain, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and John Adams of the silver screen. He carried himself with the strength, dignity, courage, and presence of a warrior. He was larger than life, and his performances left a lasting impression on me, and I reckon on so many others regardless of race. I have few heroes that I looked up to. This man and Hank Aaron are at the top of my list. I admired them for the type of men they were in their personal lives.

On the football field, where his play spoke louder than any press conference. In the wrestling ring, where his body told the story. Sergeant Rutledge is one of the best westerns ever made; right up there with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and The Searchers. Strode was in two out of those three, and John Ford directed all three. There is also his role in Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, and him, especially in The Professionals (1966 with Burt Lancaster and Lee Marvin), The Ten Commandments, and in Sergio Leone’s 1968 classic, Once Upon a Time in the West.

Strode was a man of integrity, fidelity, and compassion, and nothing could stop or deny his tenacity on the screen. One could see this in his role as the gladiator in Spartacus and numerous John Ford westerns he appeared in. His acting talent was immense, but in that era, he was barely portrayed.

Even after a Golden Globe nomination in 1961, Hollywood still would not give Woody Strode top billing. He was inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1980, the UCLA athletic hall of fame in 1992, and in 2022, nearly three decades after his death, the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally honored him as one of the forgotten four with the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award. Jet magazine called him the Jackie Robinson of cinema. Pixar named Sheriff Woody in Toy Story after him. He made the way for other under-celebrated actors like Ivan Dixon, Yaphet Kotto, Moses Gunn, Richard Ward, and Julius Harris.

In every role he played, no matter how small, no matter the constraints of his era, Woody Strode brought dignity. He was more than a triple threat, and I wish things could’ve been different for him during his prime years, but everything happens for a reason. Woody Strode died in his sleep at his ranch in Glendale, California, on December 31st, 1994. He was 80 years old and was buried with full military honors at Riverside National Cemetery.

So happy birthday, Woody; may you rest in power.

Started March 2, 2026. Finished March 18, 2026. I need 14 more to reach 60 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks for making me 51 in history.