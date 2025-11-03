ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
4h

I live in NYC and teach at The New School, where the union is shilling for Mamdani. Of course they are. Recently, they pushed the university into a corner to pay for transgender surgeries for student workers. Well now the university is "restructuring" -- I tried to offer this consequence during the protracted strike in 2022 -- um hey, this all costs money? The next step will be closing programs in order to pay for that, when the university offer is pretty much the status quo?

Then the golden millennial gets on and says: WE'RE FAMILY AND THEY CAN'T TREAT FAMILY THAT WAY!

Hearts and little crowns floated from the chat like confetti.

For the past ten years or so, I have witnessed all manner of cheering on ideas that work only in theory, not in practice (like transgenderism) because these people can't seem to grok cause and effect.

There's a Mamdani sign in the window at the Chinese laundry, at the Lebanese bodega, the basement apartment of the Gen Z's who during the riots of 2020 put up a banner that said something to the effect of 'No Private Property' (so Dog L. yanked away the peas and squash growing in their garden)...

One must admit that the pickins are slim in this election. Cuomo was behind the cashless bail debacle. And why vote for a Democrat to save the Democrats from Democrat Socialism, as Sliwa correctly asks.

In this household, which includes a VENEZUELAN whose parents shipped him and his sister out in the erly days of Chavez -- it's Republican all the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Griswold's avatar
Griswold
5h

This destruction of “Empire” is a feature not a bug.

WEF- You will Own nothing and be happy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture