I think I stand on solid ground when I blow my own whistle when I say, brain cell against brain cell, I am on level, if not above cats the likes of a Paul Krugman, Jamelle Bouie, Jennifer Rubin, David French, Bill Kristol, Ezra Klein, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. Fact is, braincell against braincell, when reason and logic are presented above all, I will smash any cat any day. Particularly, when it requires putting what I have read in the past into a future perfect perspective.

One of the first fictional characters that stood out to me as having the traits of a narcissistic sociopath was Falstaff. He made Henry IV, and exhibited traits including an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, a need for constant admiration, and manipulative behavior.

Falstaff is arrogant and has a self-centered view of the world, often using others for his own gain and showing little concern for their feelings. He expects others to recognize and acknowledge his greatness, and he can be sensitive to criticism. In addition, he is a master manipulator, using his wit and charm to get what he wants from others, and maintains an unrealistic view of his own qualities and accomplishments. One could reason that the way Shakespeare presents his excessive lifestyle and behavior is sometimes interpreted as a way to cope with a deep-seated insecurity.

His persona can best be summed up in one line from Henry IV, Part 1:

“The better part of valour is discretion; in the which better part I have saved my life.”

Here, he justifies pretending to be dead on the battlefield to save himself. This line captures his comic cowardice and worldly wisdom.

These traits of Falstaff are also similar to those of sociopaths. Sociopath is an informal term often used to describe someone with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), which is a recognized mental health condition in psychiatry. Such individuals have difficulty understanding or caring about others’ feelings and often use charm, deceit, or exploitation to achieve personal goals. They are skilled at forming superficial relationships and typically lack a sense of responsibility or regret for harming others. It’s their way, or the highway.

For the first time in my life, outside of crime movies and fictional literature, I have encountered someone like Falstaff in real life—in the form of Zohran Mamdani. In person, Mamdani’s actions radiate charm and deception, all aimed at exploiting others to fulfill his personal objectives. He claims to be a man of the people, but with few exceptions, his relationships are superficial, making him a sociopath with a suit and business card.

For the first time in my life, outside of crime movies and fictional literature, I have come across Falstaff in real life, in the form of Zohran Mamdani. In the flesh, Mamdani’s actions exude charm and deceit, all executed to exploit others in any way required, to achieve his individual personal goals. He portends to be a man of the people, but all of his relationships, except a few, are superficial.

This guy has never had a real job. He was born into a privileged family of two radical, progressive Democrats. His dad is a Marxist professor of Politics, and his mother is a very liberal filmmaker. He is a Marxist communist himself and will be very bad for New York. If New York votes for him, they will deserve everything they get. What makes New Yorkers think they can just ask someone for free stuff, forever? Those with the money will leave. The remaining people will pay more for their “free stuff.” Paying double for practically little to nothing.

Socialists are all about spending, never any results anywhere ever, yet they stand behind this logic. Then, after failing, they want to be refunded by the government. New York will be in the hole within two years. That’s all it took in Chicago. Don’t come asking for help if you elect this socialist New York. You get the government you deserve.

Who is surprised by this? A guy walking around telling people who have nothing that if they vote for him, he will give them everything for free. Did people actually think they weren’t going to vote for him? Saying his name rubs me the wrong way and reminds me of one of the songs Otis Day and the Knights sang in Animal House. I like how all the unlikable people are endorsing Mamadamadingdong; in theory, it should make voting against him easier.

Sometimes I wonder if the powers that be in this country are intentionally causing inflation, unaffordable living, and suffering to have people openly welcome socialism as a solution. Little do people know, it hasn’t worked anywhere. The wealthy will stay wealthy, control the government, and the lower classes will have absolutely no chance whatsoever ever to make it to the upper classes ever again. The lower classes will become dependent on the government and the upper classes to live. People are trading freedom and independence for security.

The youth of America, the youth of New York, want to try socialism. They want to see if it works. Maybe all the Socialist Marxists should move there. It would be perfect. Zohran Mamdani told Fox News that if he is elected, New Yorkers should expect to give up 52% of their paychecks and provide free bus rides, which would cost city taxpayers $800 million. Not exactly free, is it? So call it what it is: full-blown communism.

What’s happening within our country has been years in the making. Immigrants who came to this country from many foreign countries legally had children. These immigrants raised their children to become influential in all professions to target our way of life. These children, now adults, are in these professions: teachers, professors in colleges, judges, lawyers, senators, mayors, governors, and many politicians who are now targeting our young people to accept communism and other ideologies and beliefs from different foreign countries. We are being attacked from within.

Lord, what is happening to America? Are sleeper cells taking over our government now? I’m sick of people from other countries being elected officials; it drives me nuts. If you were not born in the United States, you should not hold a seat in a government office. If he wins, New York will become an extension of the Middle East. It’s time only American-born citizens are eligible for any public office, or we’re doomed. We’re watching the UK and London repeating here in cut time (2/2).

At this point, the voters are at fault here. If they want NYC to continue being a cesspool, then so be it. Businesses will close or flee. You watch, they won’t sit there and watch their bottom line disappear, worse than it already is, it is already happening. Great job, NYC! Your ability to always make the worst possible choice in any given situation never fails. Congrats and enjoy your brand new levels of low.

John Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic film Escape From New York won’t be a joke anymore; weird that over 40 years later, New Yorkers are on a path to vote that dystopia into existence. Why don’t they just elect the Ayatolla? Because Socialism sounds great until you run out of other people’s money. New York is basically going to be all housing projects eventually.

I question the intelligence of New Yorkers who forgot those who died on 911 at the hands of terrorists, willing to vote for Mandami. Especially the so-called Rabbis for Mamdani? That’s like gays for Khomeini. I have seen bacon pulled-pork sandwiches more Jewish than those “Rabbis.” Plus, Jews for Zohran reads a lot like sheep for wolves.

Imagine living in the city, so devastated by a terrorist attack, and someone having the audacity to run for office in leadership and not condemning that attack. New York truly deserves everything it votes for. They hate their own country, so they come here to ours, and instead of embracing our way of life, they’re trying to turn our way of life into the way of life that they left.

Mamdani is a 33-year-old rich kid whose mother is a famous film producer, and father a professor of African studies at Columbia University. His education was at a very expensive private high school and college, of $65k per year, and his only job experience was 5 years as a borough councilman. He and his wife’s combined income is approximately 200k per year. So, of course, he is a socialist. So I ask, how the hell do you expect somebody who’s never had a real job to know what they’re doing when it comes to an entire city? He has no clue.

He is extremely dangerous. socialism is Marxism, and Marxism is single-handedly the most destructive and lethal political ideology in human history; it collapses nations, throws countries it poisons into civil wars and revolutions, and has killed dozens of millions of people. He will do nothing but decay NYC further into the dystopian hellhole it already is. He is a walking disaster for NYC. We cannot allow socialism to take any further hold in the U.S., or the world, for that matter.

There are 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world. None of them, not a single one, ranks even in the top 60 of the human rights scale. So the balls on Mamdani to think he could talk about the 9/11 terrorist attack as if his people suffered because of the attack by radical Muslims instead of the 3000+ people who died that day and the people who continue to suffer its after effects. That’s how disconnected he is from reality. Islamists are always playing the victim card - meanwhile, they are killing Christians in the hundreds of thousands around the globe.

The Yazidis, Druze, Americans, Christians, Jews, and others in America and across the world have suffered the right to fear Islam. It’s not bigotry, it’s a reality we’ve seen and experienced over and over again. Mamdani plays the victim while he and other Muslims fail to denounce the terrorism and violence of Islam.

Mamdani, if victorious, is why I believe politicians should work for free. But it’s not just Mamdani you need to worry about; it’s all the people from the socialist/communist party that he will put into places of power within the city government. Collectively, they will seize production of private businesses and snatch property from owners, and destroy Wall Street to cripple the middle class even more than sleepy Joe did. He will dole out food to those he deems worthy to eat. No sane person will stick around New City to find out, because when policy invites the third world in, eventually you’ll become the third world.